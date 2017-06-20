The Most Lucrative Real Estate On The Planet

The U.S. wireless market is already mature, so giants like AT&T are looking south, where the revolution is still in the throes of profitability and billionaires are now being minted. But the best opportunity is a $75.6-billion niche market that forms the backbone of the wireless industry.

Few investors have even caught on to this segment yet, but three companies in this most profitable niche have already seen crazy 10-year returns, and combined they have risen to a market cap of more than $100 billion—and they’re just getting started.

The fourth is the only entry point into this explosive market.

The market is cell towers, and the entry point is Tower One Wireless (CNX:TO; OTC: TOWTF)

This industry no longer suffers from skeptics, like it did when Ronald Reagan gave away tons of service provider licenses in the 1980s and major investors mocked wireless communications as something that had no mass appeal. Those who saw the future in this became billionaires.

The same thing is now unfolding in Latin America, but the playing field is fiercely competitive—except in this one special niche. Cell towers are the fastest and purest route to profit, and there are only four publicly traded independent cell tower companies in the entire world.

And they all started from scratch, so the other three larger companies have no advantage over small-cap Tower One. This playing field is level, and its explosive—in fact, it’s so explosive that SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) handed its investors a whopping 44,566 percent return.

SBA Communication (SBAC) 10-Year Returns

(Click to enlarge)

Source: CNN Money



Tower One (CNX:TO; OTC: TOWTF) is the next in line, and it’s targeting wireless-hungry South America. And it’s not alone in targeting this venue—for good reason. AT&T is pouncing on South America—particularly Mexico--for growth because the U.S. market is already mature.

Across segments, rapid wireless subscriber growth and heavy investments in LTE rollout make Latin America a phenomenally fertile investment opportunity.

(Click to enlarge)

South America needs 520,000 towers by 2020. It’s only got 100,000 right now. That means it needs to grow by 5 times in only a few years.

This roll out is going to be huge, and no company is better positioned to take advantage of this than Tower One.

5 Reasons to Keep a Close Eye on Tower One (CNX:TO; OTC: TOWTF)

#1 The Only Entry Point into This Fast-Profit Niche

Founded in 2015 and sporting a market cap of just $15.40 million, Tower One is the ONLY small-cap entry point into the industry. The other three are large-caps and how quickly they can grow will be limited. Plus, they’re an expensive entry point and investors have already missed the early-in boat on that.

If it’s outsized gains you’re looking for, Tower One is the only potential choice here. It’s the only small-cap TowerCo in South America.

And it’s a niche segment that can only grow—fast.

According to a MOTT study on South America's Cell Tower Investment Opportunity, rapid wireless subscriber growth and heavy investments in LTE rollout make South America a fertile investment opportunity for tower companies.

Cell towers are in high demand for a reason. Wireless companies are in a heated competition to provide unlimited wireless internet and mobile phone data to subscribers. Every day is an all-out battle to steal someone else’s subscribers. They need more cell towers to do this, especially in South America.

Cell tower companies are some of the most profitable ‘landlords’ in the world right now. A single tower can serve up to four telcos at once. They build thousands of towers and rent them out to providers and then just sit back and rake in the profits. It’s a cash flow that is brilliant and continuous.

In this industry—or in any industry, for that matter—there has never been a path to profitability that was so pure, and so clear.

Think of it as real estate, rather than wireless—but the most lucrative real estate on the planet.



#2 Pure Profit Meets Amazing Margins

The margins in this business segment are set to be phenomenal.

We are talking about 80 percent EBITDA margins, much higher than typical margins by other sectors.

Each tower costs from $50k - $100k, and generates $12k-$15k per year per operator. Assuming each tower serves two operators, it takes only two years for the tower to pay for itself. And then the profits start flowing.

#3 Potential for 22x Market Cap in 2 Years

If South America needs 420,000 built in only three years, that’s a market worth nearly $76 billion with expectations that a small-cap like Tower One would earn $180,000 in profit from each tower it builds.

Right now, Tower One (CNX:TO; OTC: TOWTF) has 15 towers, and another 20 towers under construction. That’s some amazing math for a company that only has an $11-million market cap.

It plans to have 100 towers by the first quarter of 2018, and up to 300 towers by the same period of 2019. That would be 22x its current market cap.

For an early-in investor, it could mean a multi-bagger in less than three years.

#4 A Visionary Dream Team of Telco Experts

Tower One’s CEO is Alex Ochoa, whose team has previously pumped $150 million into the tower industry and created tens of billions in shareholder value.

It’s a great meeting of minds that includes advisor Rolland Bopp, a former CEO of giant T-Mobile and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom AG.

What early-in investors will appreciate most is that 60 percent of shares are closely held by management, so it’s all about maintaining and building shareholder value, and higher share prices. We’re looking at minimal dilution here, and with supply locked up, demand is bound to set prices high.

#5. Easiest Cash on the Planet

The infrastructure for a cell tower can take as little as 30 days to build. A mere 15 days later, the ‘landlord’ is collecting rent—on a beautiful 10-20-year contract. It’s as easy as that.

You can see the trail of revenue far down the road, and it’s not a road paved with the risky potholes that drag down the wireless sector and its fierce competition.

Rent is pretty nice. On average, a single tower can collect $1,000 per month for a single tenant. Additional operators (up to four) are pure profit.

In this $7.56-billion market, the only small-cap entry point is sitting on a wireless gold mine, and it’s only got 3 competitors on a playing field that is traditionally one of the most commercially bloody there is.

The next wireless revolution is undoubtedly unfolding in South America—and the U.S. giants would agree, but the place to be is way up in the air looking down on the match and just collecting cash.

Cell towers are the backbone of the wireless revolution, and this small-cap is still off the radar, while it moves in fast on South America’s need for over half a million cell towers.

Honorable Mentions in the wireless revolution:

Sprint (NYSE:S): Sprint is one of the fastest-moving on this highly competitive playing field. Right now, it’s challenging Verizon pretty well. Verizon is facing some tough pricing pressure because Spring is offering customers free service for the next year.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR): Charter is the second-biggest cable company in the U.S., with a market cap of $92.86 billion. Over the last 12 months it’s gained 51.5 percent. The news that’s created a flurry around this stock is the rumor that Verizon has offered some $100 billion to takeover Charter. Such a deal would have created the largest home TV, broadband and wireless company in America. BUT, the rumor was soon quelled with reports that Charter actually snubbed Verizon.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL): So, why Apple you might ask? It’s not wireless. But when has Apple failed to take advantage of our technologically wired-up future? The company is not making moves in this space as well. Last week, Apple let the public know it won approval from the FCC for a license to start testing 5G wireless tech on the iPhone. Apple has officially entered the fray.

By Joao Peixe

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**

DISCLAIMERS

PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, it’s owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “The Company”) has been paid by a third party to disseminate this communication. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:

This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have been compensated by Tower One Wireless. to conduct investor relations advertising and marketing for [CNX:TO; OTC:TOWTF]. Oilprice.com receives financial compensation to promote public companies. This compensation is a major conflict of interest in our ability to be unbiased. Therefore, this communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. Any non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor relations efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor relations marketing, which often end as soon as the investor relations marketing ceases. The investor relations marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, The Company often employs independent contractor writers who may make errors when researching information and preparing these communications regarding profiled companies. Independent writers’ works are double-checked and verified before publication, but it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place during editing of independent contractor writer’s communications regarding the profiled company(s). You should assume all information in all of our communications is incorrect until you personally verify the information, and again are encouraged to never invest based on the information contained in our written communications.

DISCLOSURE. The Company does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing The Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT. As defined in the United States Securities Act of 1933 Section 27(a), as amended in the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Section 21(e), statements in this communication which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, intent, predictions or other statements of future tense.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher. No system or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses. No representation or implication is being made that using the methodology or system will generate profits or ensure freedom from losses. The testimonials and examples used herein are exceptional results, which do not apply to the average member, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results.

AFFILIATES. Some or all of the content provided in this communication may be provided by an affiliate of The Company. Content provided by an affiliate may not be reviewed by the editorial staff member. Our affiliates may have their own disclosure policies that may differ from The Company’s policy.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.