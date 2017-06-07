Menu
Market Intelligence

WTI Crude

Loading...

Brent Crude

Loading...

Natural Gas

Loading...

Gasoline

Loading...

Heating Oil

Loading...

Rotate device for more commodity prices

Breaking News:

U.S. Begins Importing Iraqi Oil After Saudis Cut Exports

Alt Text

The Big Data Revolution In Oil Is Accelerating

Individuals and startups are leveraging…

Alt Text

The OPEC Extension Is Already Under Threat

Clouds are looming over OPEC…

Alt Text

The Dark Side Of The Oil Tech Boom

Despite alternative energies making huge…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

By Irina Slav - Jun 07, 2017, 10:02 AM CDT Eagle Ford

The Energy Information Administration poured ice cold water on the budding hope that inventory levels in the world’s largest oil consumer may be normalizing, by reporting a 3.3-million-barrel build in commercial stockpiles for the week to June 2.

That happened a day after the API reported a draw of 4.62 million barrels, with analysts expecting the API to report a draw of 3.5-million barrels for last week—but even with expectations for another draw in inventories, prices failed to show any significant enthusiasm, jumping briefly before sagging down again on Tuesday. EIA’s figures will likely strengthen the downward trend.

The EIA reported that at 513.2 million barrels, crude oil inventories were within seasonal limits, however, with refineries processing over 17.2 million barrels of oil daily. Gasoline output averaged 9.9 million barrels per day, down from 10.4 million bpd in the week before. Gasoline inventories ahead of the start of driving season were also up, by 3.3 million barrels, bucking a two-week upward streak.

Imports averaged 8.3 million barrels daily, up by 356,000 bpd from the previous week, but we may see declines in the coming weeks after Saudi Arabia announced its plans to cut shipments to one of its biggest clients as it continues to shrink output in line with the recently extended OPEC-wide production cut agreement. Related: Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Oil prices fell off a cliff following the report

Meanwhile, amid rising tensions in the Middle East after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain severed all diplomatic ties with the world’s top LNG exporter Qatar over allegations of the emirate supporting terrorism, another event shook the region: two terrorist attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran left 12 dead and a lot more injured. Islamic State took responsibility for the attacks.

Several hours after the news broke, Brent and WTI were both down, which highlights how difficult OPEC’s situation has become, with little hope that global supply will decline in any meaningful way anytime soon, especially after it turned out that the cartel’s May output rose for the first time this year, on the back of recovering production in Nigeria and Libya.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC Production Spikes – Has The Cheating Begun?

Next Post

U.S. Oil To Break Production Record In 2018
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Disgruntled on June 07 2017 said:
    I guess the API number doesn't count for anything. Only the illustrious EIA speaketh the Truth.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?

Is $75 Oil Still Possible?
JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

JP Morgan Slashes Its 2018 Oil Price Forecast By $11

 Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

Oil Prices Collapse As The EIA Reports Unexpected Inventory Build

 Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

Clash Between Qatar And The Saudis Could Threaten OPEC Deal

 Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Oil’s Next Tug Of War

Most Commented

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

Disruptive Tech: Electric Airplanes Could Destroy The Automotive Industry

 Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

Today's Stunted Oil Prices Could Cause Oil Price Shock In 2020

 Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

Is The U.S. Getting Left Behind In The Renewable Race?

 Production Cuts vs Innovation – Why OPEC Has Lost The Oil Price War

Production Cuts vs Innovation – Why OPEC Has Lost The Oil Price War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com