Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.56 -0.58 -1.11%
Brent Crude 57.16 -0.41 -0.71%
Mars US 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
Urals 55.10 +0.31 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.80 +0.04 +0.08%
Natural Gas 3.02 +0.00 +0.10%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 -2.99 -5.14%
Murban 57.53 -0.25 -0.43%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.08 -0.21 -0.39%
Basra Light 53.08 -0.46 -0.86%
Saharan Blend 57.59 -0.40 -0.69%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Bonny Light 57.51 -0.21 -0.36%
Girassol 57.96 -0.21 -0.36%
Opec Basket 56.07 -0.36 -0.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.36 -0.67 -1.67%
Western Canadian Select 41.29 +0.05 +0.12%
Canadian Condensate 54.09 +0.05 +0.09%
Premium Synthetic 54.54 +0.06 +0.11%
Sweet Crude 50.34 +0.06 +0.12%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Peace Sour 47.64 +0.06 +0.13%
Light Sour Blend 49.64 +0.06 +0.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 54.19 +0.05 +0.09%
Central Alberta 49.14 +0.06 +0.12%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 57.27 -0.70 -1.21%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.25 -0.50 -1.03%
Giddings 42.00 -0.50 -1.18%
ANS West Coast 57.82 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 45.51 -0.58 -1.26%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 49.46 -0.58 -1.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 48.01 -0.58 -1.19%
Kansas Common 42.50 +0.25 +0.59%
Buena Vista 56.34 +0.26 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 50 mins Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey
  • 2 hours Philippines Aims To Drill For Oil With Chinese Firm Near Disputed Waters
  • 3 hours Saudis Raise $12.5B To Plug Budget Deficit From Low Oil Prices
  • 4 hours Poland Aims To Fill Export Gap Using U.S. Coal
  • 6 hours Statoil Sends Crude To Asia With World’s Last Ultra-Large Carrier
  • 8 hours Turkey Inches Closer To Disrupting Kurdish Oil Exports
  • 9 hours Exxon Acquires $1.2B Worth Of Oil Blocks In Brazil Auction
  • 16 hours Libya Is Preparing To Ramp Up Oil Production
  • 21 hours China’s Crude Oil, Product Inventories Drop
  • 1 day South Korea Looks For New Oil Supplier in Canada
  • 1 day EV Market Gets Another Unlikely Challenger
  • 1 day Iraq Could Soon Deploy Troops In Disputed Oil-Rich Kirkuk
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Runs Out Of Crude As Hurricane Season Rages On
  • 1 day Decade Long Legal Struggle Could Derail Congo’s Oil Development
  • 1 day Peru Oil Pipeline Resumes Operation
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Kuwait Greenlights Game-Changing Gas Fields Project After Years of Delay
  • 2 days Minnesota Begins Public Hearings On Enbridge Line 3 Project
  • 2 days China Looks To Create National Natural Gas Pipeline Firm
  • 2 days Total Not In A Rush To Sell Canadian Oil Sands Assets
  • 2 days DOE Seeks To Boost Usage Of Carbon Capture Tech
  • 2 days Taxpayers Likely To Pick Up The Growing Tab For DAPL Protests
  • 2 days WTI At 7-Month High On Supply Optimism, Kurdistan Referendum
  • 3 days Permian Still Holds 60-70 Billion Barrels Of Recoverable Oil
  • 3 days Petrobras Creditors Agree To $6.22 Billion Debt Swap
  • 3 days Cracks Emerge In OPEC-Russia Oil Output Cut Pact
  • 3 days Iran Calls On OPEC To Sway Libya, Nigeria To Join Cut
  • 3 days Chevron To Invest $4B In Permian Production
  • 3 days U.S.-Backed Forces Retake Syrian Conoco Gas Plant From ISIS
  • 3 days Iraq Says Shell May Not Quit Majnoon Oilfield
  • 6 days Nigerian Oil Output Below 1.8 Million BPD Quota
  • 6 days Colorado Landfills Contain Radioactive Substances From Oil Sector
  • 6 days Phillips 66 Partners To Buy Phillips 66 Assets In $2.4B Deal
  • 6 days Japan Court Slams Tepco With Fukushima Damages Bill
  • 6 days Oil Spills From Pipeline After Syria Army Retakes Oil Field From ISIS
  • 6 days Total Joins Chevron In Gulf Of Mexico Development
  • 6 days Goldman Chief Urges Riyadh To Get Vision 2030 Going
  • 6 days OPEC Talks End Without Recommendation On Output Cut Extension
  • 7 days Jamaican Refinery Expansion Stalls Due To Venezuela’s Financial Woes
  • 7 days India In Talks to Acquire 20 Percent Of UAE Oilfield

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Do Not See A Lasting Impact From Harvey

Alt Text

U.S. Shale: Water Is the New Oil

As United States shale continues…

Alt Text

Expect Strong Crude Draws As Refineries Recover

Crude inventories could shrink significantly…

Alt Text

OPEC's Strategy To Clamp Down On Cheating

OPEC is considering new measures…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Citi: An Oil Supply Squeeze Is Inevitable

By Irina Slav - Sep 28, 2017, 6:00 PM CDT Oil

It’s somewhat tradition for oil analysts to produce a flurry of new forecasts after every sharp move in prices, and the latest rally in WTI and Brent is no exception.

In just the last couple of days we’ve seen one analyst predict prices of $80 per barrel, while a panel of several other analysts forecast a price drop if OPEC ends its production cut deal as planned in March 2018.

Now Citi has joined in with a warning: whatever OPEC does, supply will likely get tighter next year.

That’s in stark contrast with the general mood, which is a constant worry that the moment OPEC announces the end of its deal, its members will turn the taps back on and start pumping that oil to levels well above the current quotas. According to Citi’s Ed Morse, the head of the bank’s commodity research, five OPEC members are already pumping at capacity, and a production increase is therefore unlikely.

The members that Morse believes will lead the supply crunch are Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Venezuela and Libya. All of these, bar Venezuela, have announced plans for a ramp-up of their oil output. All of these, at the same time, face problems in ramping up production, but these problems don’t all come down to insufficient investment, which Morse blames for the pumping-at-capacity scenario. Related: Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Venezuela is in disarray and in no condition to expand its oil production. Nigeria and Libya have suffered numerous militant attacks on oil infrastructure, and it’s expected to continue.

Despite these persistent and grave challenges, both Nigeria and Libya have plans to increase production. The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company, for example, recently said it plans to raise its production in the Niger Delta by 320,000 bpd by 2020. Nigeria’s total could grow to 4 million bpd by that year, according to plans announced by oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu. These plans depend largely on foreign investment, with the federal government having recently praised several supermajors for undertaking further investments in Nigeria’s oil industry.

Iraq, which Morse said might lose more investments because of its unappealing contractual terms for oil companies, has been the black sheep in the OPEC herd with regard to the production cuts. It has been a challenge for the cartel’s second-biggest producer to reduce its output to what the Vienna Group allocated to it. This suggests that Iraq is not pumping at capacity. At the same time, if Shell quits the Majnoon field, others may follow—stripping away production capacity.

Iran, too, has plans to increase oil production with the help of foreign companies, but it has warned that exports may be limited in the coming months because of growing domestic demand. Even so, Tehran has plans for a daily output of 4 million barrels by the end of March 2018.

Florian Thaler, oil strategist at Signal Ocean, told Oilprice, “Citi definitely have a point with that assumption as some countries within OPEC don't have much room to pump more while others have no real incentives to pump more. Marry that thought to higher demand due to growth, and you reach a point where the markets are much better balanced.”

Not everyone agrees with Morse, however. Vandana Hari, Founder of Vanda Insights, a Singapore-based provider of research and analysis on the global oil markets, told Oilprice that Brent crude’s rally earlier in the week to two-year highs, which briefly took it to within sight of the $60/barrel high-water mark, has made bullishness de rigueur in the oil markets.

Suddenly, we have market participants and analysts describing their view through rose-tinted glasses. Not surprisingly, we have all the price-supportive factors being trotted out, and the bearish ones being downplayed.

Hari noted that OPEC’s spare capacity is hardly an issue amid a supply glut. After all, she said, 12 of OPEC’s 14 members have pledged to cut production by around 1.2 million bpd. With the extra cuts from NOPEC, this means that technically, 1.8 million bpd is the minimum spare capacity available among these countries. Related: Oil Prices Haven’t Plateaued Yet

We should not underestimate the spare capacity in the new swing producer—the United States—the energy analyst said. U.S. oil output is up nearly 780,000 bpd since the start of the year, and shale producers are collectively holding an “inventory” of more than 6,000 drilled but uncompleted wells. In the event of a supply crunch, the right price signal will trigger the fracking of these wells to flow additional oil within a matter of days.

OPEC members may or may not be producing oil at maximum capacity, but big oil companies are unquestionably short of reserves and new discoveries. These new discoveries and reserves could come from some of the OPEC members above or they could come, at much greater risk, from hitherto untapped potential deposits.

Even if Citi’s commodity research head is right and there is a supply squeeze around the corner, chances are it will neither be as serious nor as prolonged as he suggests. Unless Russia and U.S. shale producers suddenly stop pumping, that is.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Driving Forces Behind Today’s Oil Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?

Was Goldman Sachs Wrong About Oil Demand?
Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

Expert Commentary: An Oil Price Correction Is Due

 Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

Heavy Crude Production Hit Hard By OPEC Cuts

 Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

Oil Prices At A Ceiling, Or Just Getting Started?

 Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Oil Prices Steady, But $80 Oil Is Coming, Says Analyst

Most Commented

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

Will Hydrogen Break The Battery Market?

 Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

Looming Gas Shortage: “Imports Can’t Make Up For This”

 Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

Hurricane Harvey Is A Disaster For OPEC

 Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance

Oil Markets Need To Plan For EV Dominance
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com