Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.45 +0.85 +1.68%
Brent Crude 57.17 +0.92 +1.64%
Mars US 52.69 +0.79 +1.52%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
Urals 53.81 +1.18 +2.24%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Mexican Crude Basket 47.99 -0.28 -0.58%
Natural Gas 3.000 +0.01 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 55.18 +0.60 +1.10%
Murban 57.68 +0.55 +0.96%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.03 +1.05 +1.98%
Basra Light 52.87 +0.90 +1.73%
Saharan Blend 56.88 +1.06 +1.90%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Bonny Light 57.04 +0.95 +1.69%
Girassol 57.29 +0.95 +1.69%
Opec Basket 54.44 -0.10 -0.18%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 39.08 +0.67 +1.74%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 56.16 -0.82 -1.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 48.00 +1.00 +2.13%
Giddings 41.75 +1.00 +2.45%
ANS West Coast 57.00 +0.27 +0.48%
West Texas Sour 45.40 +0.85 +1.91%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Eagle Ford 49.35 +0.85 +1.75%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.90 +0.85 +1.81%
Kansas Common 40.75 -0.75 -1.81%
Buena Vista 55.05 -0.70 -1.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 hours Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress
  • 19 hours Texas Shutters More Coal-Fired Plants
  • 23 hours Oil Trading Firm Expects Unprecedented U.S. Crude Exports
  • 1 day UK’s FCA Met With Aramco Prior To Proposing Listing Rule Change
  • 1 day Chevron Quits Australian Deepwater Oil Exploration
  • 1 day Europe Braces For End Of Iran Nuclear Deal
  • 2 days Renewable Energy Startup Powering Native American Protest Camp
  • 2 days Husky Energy Set To Restart Pipeline
  • 2 days Russia, Morocco Sign String Of Energy And Military Deals
  • 2 days Norway Looks To Cut Some Of Its Generous Tax Breaks For EVs
  • 2 days China Set To Continue Crude Oil Buying Spree, IEA Says
  • 2 days India Needs Help To Boost Oil Production
  • 2 days Shell Buys One Of Europe’s Largest EV Charging Networks
  • 2 days Oil Throwback: BP Is Bringing Back The Amoco Brand
  • 2 days Libyan Oil Output Covers 25% Of 2017 Budget Needs
  • 2 days District Judge Rules Dakota Access Can Continue Operating
  • 3 days Surprise Oil Inventory Build Shocks Markets
  • 3 days France’s Biggest Listed Bank To Stop Funding Shale, Oil Sands Projects
  • 3 days Syria’s Kurds Aim To Control Oil-Rich Areas
  • 3 days Chinese Teapots Create $5B JV To Compete With State Firms
  • 3 days Oil M&A Deals Set To Rise
  • 3 days South Sudan Tightens Oil Industry Security
  • 4 days Over 1 Million Bpd Remain Offline In Gulf Of Mexico
  • 4 days Turkmenistan To Spend $93-Billion On Oil And Gas Sector
  • 4 days Indian Hydrocarbon Projects Get $300 Billion Boost Over 10 Years
  • 4 days Record U.S. Crude Exports Squeeze North Sea Oil
  • 4 days Iraq Aims To Reopen Kirkuk-Turkey Oil Pipeline Bypassing Kurdistan
  • 4 days Supply Crunch To Lead To Oil Price Spike By 2020s, Expert Says
  • 4 days Saudi Arabia Ups November Oil Exports To 7-Million Bpd
  • 4 days Niger Delta State Looks To Break Free From Oil
  • 5 days Brazilian Conglomerate To Expand Into Renewables
  • 5 days Kurdish Independence Could Spark Civil War
  • 5 days Chevron, Total Waiting In The Wings As Shell Mulls Majnoon Exit
  • 5 days The Capital Of Coal Is Looking For Other Options
  • 5 days China’s Sinopec Puts $1B Argentina Oil Assets Up For Sale
  • 5 days Statoil Discovers Up To 130 Million Barrels Of Oil In North Sea
  • 5 days Rosneft To Buy 30% Stake In Giant Zohr Gas Field
  • 5 days LNG Production Starts At Wheatstone
  • 8 days Saudis Aim To Reach Consensus On Output Deal Before Summit
  • 8 days Rosneft Looks To Boost Crude Oil Exports To China

Breaking News:

Trump Passes Iran Nuclear Deal Back to Congress

Alt Text

Europe Stands Divided On Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 megaproject…

Alt Text

Nigeria’s "Zero Oil Plan"

Following the Gulf Cooperation Council’s…

Alt Text

Gulf Of Mexico Output Falls Nearly 100% After Hurricane Nate

As of Sunday, over 92.6…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

By Nick Cunningham - Oct 14, 2017, 12:00 PM CDT pipeline

Another oil pipeline in Canada bites the dust. TransCanada announced last week that it would scrap its plans to build a 2,800-mile major pipeline that would traverse nearly the entire country, closing off a crucial potential export route for Canada’s oil sands.

The $15 billion Energy East pipeline would have carried 1.1 million barrels of oil per day from Alberta to Canada’s eastern coast for refining and export. It faced significant opposition from communities affected along the pipeline’s route, but TransCanada had been confident that it could overcome those hurdles.

More recently, however, top Canadian regulators decided that the pipeline would need to face an assessment of the project’s impact on greenhouse gas emissions, a review that TransCanada fiercely opposed. Ultimately, it appears that the Canadian pipeline company shelved the project in light of the heightened environmental scrutiny.

Canada’s pipeline industry cried foul, blaming the government for regulatory uncertainty. “The common thread here is that Canada generally has displayed an unwelcoming policy environment and an uncertain approval process,” Explorers and Producers Association of Canada president Gary Leach, told the Financial Post, citing other billion-dollar projects that have been cancelled in the past year. “For Canada, I think this is a blow. We are deluding ourselves if we think Canada is a place with a stable, predictable investment climate.”

The lack of pipeline capacity is why so much onus has been put on Keystone XL, a pipeline that has been in limbo for the better part of a decade.

But the problem for TransCanada is that Energy East was always going to be a heavier lift than other projects. While some blame regulators for the death of Energy East, others see changing market conditions behind TransCanada’s decision to pull the plug. The project ran into trouble when oil prices cratered in 2014. Also, even with Keystone XL blocked, there are other projects that are more attractive than Energy East.

Last year, Enbridge’s Northern Gateway pipeline to the Pacific Ocean was killed by the Canadian government, but Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain expansion project was approved, largely because it was seen as the least controversial out of all of the proposed projects since it would consist of a twin pipeline built parallel to an existing line. The project will nearly triple the system’s capacity to 890,000 bpd. Related: The New Challenger To Lithium Batteries

Meanwhile, even as Keystone XL has attracted a ton of attention, Enbridge’s Line 3 expansion to the U.S. has quietly moved forward. The billion-dollar restoration of the system will bring capacity back up to 760,000 bpd, effectivity adding new takeaway capacity to the U.S. Both the Trans Mountain expansion and the Line 3 replacement have been approved by the Canadian federal government.

A research note from AltaCorp Capital does conclude that the Alberta oil industry faces a shortage of pipeline capacity, but that the issue could be resolved when Line 3 and the Trans Mountain expansion come online in 2019.

However, those two projects are not out of the woods yet either. New legal challenges could delay Trans Mountain, including some from First Nations who argue they were not consulted on the project. An unfavorable ruling could derail—or at least delay—the project.

Keystone XL still faces a lot of headwinds as well, despite the support from the Trump administration. The pipeline expansion is still awaiting some legal decisions in the state of Nevada, but even if the courts give the project a greenlight, it’s not clear that TransCanada still thinks the project is worth it. The company has struggled to ink contracts for the project’s capacity – the U.S. has seen a surge in oil production and a corresponding build out of its pipeline infrastructure over the decade since Keystone XL was originally proposed, making the business case for Keystone XL much shakier. TransCanada is expected to decide on whether or not to move forward with Keystone XL in a few months. Related: OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

With Energy East effectively dead, and Keystone XL and Trans Mountain facing huge challenges, Alberta’s oil industry is still struggling with a perennial problem of not being able to export enough oil. Enbridge’s Line 3 would help, if it’s completed, but it still leaves Canada at the mercy of its southern neighbor. Without access to tidewater, just about every barrel of oil produced must be sent via pipeline, rail, or truck to the United States. The overwhelming dependence on the U.S. market has hamstrung development and has raised concern for oil producers.

“We don’t have diversity of markets,” Jackie Forrest, director of research for Calgary-based ARC Energy Research Institute, told the Wall Street Journal. The industry agrees. “We’re beholden to the U.S.,” said Tim McMillan, president of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), according to the WSJ.

Also, Line 3 is insufficient for what the industry needs. CAPP says that Canada’s pipeline network can carry 3.3 mb/d of oil, but that the country is set to producing nearly 4 mb/d this year and 4.2 mb/d in 2018. The dearth of pipeline capacity leads to higher costs and heavier discounts for Canadian oil, making it much less competitive.

A lot more oil will have to travel by rail if the remaining pipeline projects stall. Without both Keystone XL and Trans Mountain, “you are looking at an industrywide problem in a very short amount of time,” Carl Evans, an oil analyst at Genscape Inc., told Bloomberg.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Looks To Shelve Aramco IPO
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets

The “Amazon Effect” Is Coming To Oil Markets
OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

OPEC To Take Drastic Action Despite Shale Slowdown

 World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

World’s No.1 Oil Trader: U.S. To See Final Oil Output Spike In 2018

 IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

IEA: Oil Prices To Hit A Ceiling In 2018

 Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Oil Prices Poised To Rise In Early 2018

Most Commented

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

The EV Boom Is Dead Without Proper Support

 Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

Mass EV Adoption Could Lead To $10 Oil

 The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

The Permian Boom Is Coming To An End

 Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018

Traders Are Betting On $100 Oil In 2018
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com