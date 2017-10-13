Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 51.74 +0.23 +0.45%
Brent Crude 57.46 +0.23 +0.40%
Mars US 52.66 -0.75 -1.40%
Opec Basket 55.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Urals 53.79 -0.78 -1.43%
Louisiana Light 57.87 +0.11 +0.19%
Bonny Light 57.44 -0.26 -0.45%
Mexican Crude Basket 49.25 -0.08 -0.16%
Natural Gas 02.88 +0.00 +0.14%
Marine 55.13 -0.75 -1.34%
Murban 57.88 -0.65 -1.11%
Iran Heavy Crude 54.09 -0.27 -0.50%
Basra Light 52.77 -0.83 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 57.37 -0.33 -0.57%
Girassol 57.69 -0.26 -0.45%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 38.82 -0.70 -1.77%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 47.75 -0.75 -1.55%
Giddings 41.50 -0.75 -1.78%
ANS West Coast 57.00 -0.71 -1.23%
West Texas Sour 45.24 -0.75 -1.63%
Eagle Ford 49.19 -0.75 -1.50%
Oklahoma Sweet 47.74 -0.75 -1.55%
Kansas Common 42.25 +0.25 +0.60%
Buena Vista 56.83 +0.26 +0.46%
All Charts
British Utility Companies Brace For Major Reforms

OPEC Looks To Permanently Expand The Cartel

OPEC Secretary General Mohamed Barkindo…

Major Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

One day after the U.S.…

Canada’s Pipeline Industry Takes Another Hit

Canada’s struggling oil industry has…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Saudi Arabia Looks To Shelve Aramco IPO

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 13, 2017, 1:00 PM CDT

Oil giant Saudi Aramco is thinking about reneging on its much talked about plans to publicly list a 5% stake in the company, Financial Times sources said on Friday.

Last month, the Saudi government came up with contingency plans for a possible delay, according to Bloomberg sources, which didn’t go into detail about what the drivers behind the delay could be. A day after media reported that the IPO could be delayed, Aramco sent an email to media dispelling the notion that the IPO could be delayed, saying instead that the IPO was indeed on track.

“The IPO process is well underway and Saudi Aramco remains focused on ensuring that all IPO related work is completed to the very highest standards on time,” the September 15 statement read.

Aramco had not yet decided on a location for its secondary listing, but was considering the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange—a listing that could be valued at as much as $100 billion. But an international listing poses unique challenges for the oil titan, which may struggle to conform to foreign listing rules that demand transparency and may prevent Aramco from participating in OPEC production quotas, which may be viewed as price fixing as far as the United States is concerned.

But now, neither stock exchange may get a piece of the pie, as Aramco is reportedly considering selling its shares privately, rather than publicly. Talks with private investors and sovereign wealth funds have picked up in recent weeks, according to Financial Times sources. Private sales discussions have included the government of China.

A Saudi Aramco spokesperson told CNBC that "a range of options, for the public listing of Saudi Aramco, continue to be held under active review. No decision has been made and the IPO process remains on track."

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

  Naomi on October 14 2017 said:
    Saudi Arabia invests in Russia, yet they ask you to invest in Saudi Arabia? Odds are Saudi Arabia oil fields are dry.

