Why Covid-19 Won’t Kill The Renewable Revolution

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 14 mins 27.74 +0.18 +0.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 59 mins 31.13 +1.94 +6.65%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.686 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 30.46 +2.17 +7.67%
Graph down Opec Basket 18 hours 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 28.70 -1.40 -4.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.13 +0.46 +1.79%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 21.13 -0.82 -3.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.686 +0.005 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 27.43 +0.27 +0.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 27.48 -0.07 -0.25%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 18.41 -0.22 -1.18%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 30.59 +0.08 +0.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 26.58 +1.31 +5.18%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 26.13 +0.46 +1.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 26.13 +0.46 +1.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 27.03 +0.40 +1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 18 hours 17.00 -6.25 -26.88%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 18.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 22.18 -0.65 -2.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 24.68 -0.65 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 26.08 -0.65 -2.43%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 25.68 -0.65 -2.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 20.68 -0.65 -3.05%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 20.68 -0.65 -3.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 21.18 -0.65 -2.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 25.68 -0.65 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 20.68 -0.65 -3.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 29.87 -0.39 -1.29%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 20.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 23.75 +9.50 +66.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 26.40 +0.24 +0.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 21.51 +2.82 +15.09%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 25.46 +2.82 +12.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 23.75 +3.25 +15.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 -0.50 -3.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 28.87 -0.49 -1.67%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 6 minutes Saudi Aramco 'Suspends' Noble Corp Jack-Up Rig
  • 11 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 13 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 1 hour Germany’s overdose of renewable energy
  • 2 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 2 hours Obamagate Is Not a Conspiracy Theory
  • 7 hours Pelosi demands Democratic oversight of CV19 Relief Funds . . Nancy please convene a Congressional Investigation as to how VP Biden's Son Hunter was awarded $130 Million Federal bailout loan for 2009 TALF Program.
  • 9 hours Troubles in the European Union
  • 4 hours US To Remove Patriot Missile Protection From Saudi Arabia Amid Oilpocalypse - - ZeroHedge
  • 4 hours the face of Oil's mortal enemy in Canada
  • 11 hours Japan increasing military spending
  • 2 hours Ethically pure Chinese soldiers who purge the world of evil American mercenaries
  • 9 hours Trump preaches bravery while behaving like a coward
  • 11 hours Why a book you might not have heard of is more important than ever right now
  • 6 hours Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 1 hour If You Want ‘Renewable Energy’ - Get Ready to Dig
  • 19 hours Saudi Aramco profit falls 25% but dividend in line with planned payout for year

Breaking News:

Another 1,000 Texas Oil & Gas Jobs Vanish

Is This The Only Way To Curb Global Warming?

Is This The Only Way To Curb Global Warming?

Unless greenhouse gas emissions fall…

New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming

New Models Suggest Much Faster Global Warming

New climate change models suggest…

Russia Scrambles To Save Energy Industry From Climate Change

Russia Scrambles To Save Energy Industry From Climate Change

Moscow must mitigate the warming…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why Covid-19 Won’t Kill The Renewable Revolution

By Haley Zaremba - May 14, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

“By the end of the coming decade we will be on one of two paths. One is the path of surrender, where we have sleepwalked past the point of no return, jeopardizing the health and safety of everyone on this planet,” the Secretary-General of the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference COP25 told his audience last December. “Do we really want to be remembered as the generation that buried its head in the sand, that fiddled while the planet burned? The other option is the path of hope.” The global economy has already been on a trajectory toward greening its energy sources and (very) slow and steady decarbonization. But for all the progress being made, the global energy industry has not been changing nearly fast enough to meet the benchmarks set by the Paris agreement, and, by the assessments of many experts, will not be enough to avoid the negative consequences of climate change. The world’s premier authority in the matter, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has compiled a damning report which shows that in order to keep global warming within 1.5 degrees Celsius above average pre-industrial temperatures, the world would have to cut carbon emissions down to zero by the middle of the century - a feat that seems all but impossible in any scenario even close to business as usual.

This is exactly why the novel coronavirus pandemic, a global tragedy that is both a health and economic disaster of historic proportions, is being seen by some as a harbinger, not of doom, but of positive change. The COVID-19 pandemic has made business as usual an impossibility as the global economy has ground to a halt and markets have gone haywire, with oil even plunging into negative pricing, with the Brent Crude Intermediate benchmark reaching nearly -$40 per barrel last month. 

Related: Has Demand For Oil Already Peaked?

The World Economic Forum has questioned whether this disruption could bring a “new energy order” and a Forbes headline proclaimed that “In A Post-Pandemic World, Renewable Energy Is The Only Way Forward.” And, while the huge decline in energy demand due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has caused oil and gas prices to plummet, there have been some benefits for the renewable energy sector. “As shutdowns aimed at stemming the viral spread have caused global energy demand to plummet,” says Yale, “renewable sources have accounted for an increased share of power generation. That is in part because of the low cost of solar and wind power means they are often dispatched to grids before other sources such as coal and nuclear power.” Despite this silver lining, however, the green energy revolution has been slow to spark. Now, the virus-induced economic shock is likely to slow the expansion of wind, solar, and other clean power sources, at least temporarily, experts say,” writes Yale Environment 360, citing a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA). “But while lockdowns, social distancing requirements, and financial uncertainties have put some new projects on ice, the underlying strengths of renewables remain strong, and analysts expect their economic advantage over volatile fossil fuels will only increase in the long term.” But that all depends on how policymakers and world leaders choose to go forward. “Which means 2020 is shaping up to be a pivotal moment for renewables — and the world’s hopes of checking warming.”

Related: FBI Probes More Firms Over Venezuelan Oil Deal

But for now, the renewable energy sector is plagued with many of the supply chain failures that have plagued so many other industries during the pandemic, meaning that the growth of renewable energy capacity has slowed just when we need it to be increasing exponentially on the eve of climate change tipping point. “We were expecting a boom year” in 2020, IEA senior renewables analyst Heymi Bahar told Yale. “So this becomes very bad timing.” 

Adding to the difficult future prospects of the clean energy revolution, “COVID-19 could bump climate change down the list of leaders’ priorities.” But if these leaders do take the chance to invest in a cleaner tomorrow, Yale has a number of recommendations of how it could be done. Since solar and wind have become competitive and have outgrown direct subsidies, “they would benefit from upgrades that make power grids smarter and more flexible, and therefore better able to utilize renewables. Spending to expand electric vehicle charging networks is essential, too.” The list of recommendations also includes improved access to credit for the renewables industry, which lacks the capital of fossil fuels, policy changes including “national, long-term carbon-cutting commitments” and green stimulus initiatives to create clean energy jobs to address the current unemployment crisis

As countries begin to reopen, will leaders take advantage of this rare pause in the international economic momentum? Do we aspire to return to the status quo that was leading us to what the IPCC says is surely environmental and climate devastation? Or do we seize the opportunity to course-correct? 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

CO2 Emissions Expected To Fall To 8-Year Lows
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That’s Bigger Than The Entire US Stock Market
Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk

Oil Price War Puts Entire Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia At Risk
Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever

Trump Administration Approves Largest U.S. Solar Project Ever
Why This Oil Rally Won't Last

Why This Oil Rally Won't Last
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Inventory Draw



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com