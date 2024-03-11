Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.07 +0.06 +0.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.38 +0.30 +0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.73 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.757 -0.048 -2.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.053 +2.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%
Chart Mars US 129 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.581 +0.053 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.68 +0.96 +1.17%
Graph up Murban 4 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.90 -0.67 -0.84%
Graph down Basra Light 833 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 83.88 -1.04 -1.22%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.13 -0.84 -0.98%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.96 -0.52 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.08 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 286 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 62.31 -0.92 -1.46%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.16 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.41 -0.92 -1.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 73.26 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 70.96 -0.92 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 70.96 -0.92 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 71.86 -0.92 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 80.01 -0.92 -1.14%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 71.51 -0.92 -1.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 81.56 -0.70 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.24 -0.92 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 82.34 +0.83 +1.02%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.34 -0.92 -1.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.49 -0.92 -1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 82.80 -0.20 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 10 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 13 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Petrobras Attempts To Salvage Market Value

Bitcoin's Soaring Energy Demand Sparks Regulatory Challenges

Bitcoin's Soaring Energy Demand Sparks Regulatory Challenges

The energy consumption of Bitcoin…

EU Cracks Down on Air Pollution

EU Cracks Down on Air Pollution

The European Commission has issued…

Why Is Azerbaijan Hosting the World’s Most Important Climate Change Conference?

Why Is Azerbaijan Hosting the World’s Most Important Climate Change Conference?

Azerbaijan is facing criticism as…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

By City A.M - Mar 11, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Mined diamonds are facing a sharp decline in demand and value, with major miners like DeBeers and Vale reporting significant drops in earnings due to the competition from lab-grown diamonds.
  • The shift towards lab-grown diamonds is primarily driven by consumers seeking more affordable and ethical alternatives, leading to a dramatic increase in their market share and preference for engagement rings.
  • Despite the environmental concerns associated with their production, lab-grown diamonds are touted as a less harmful option compared to mined diamonds, appealing to price-conscious and environmentally aware consumers.
Join Our Community
Diamonds

It’s no secret that lab-grown diamonds are disrupting the mined diamond industry, but recent results from international diamond miners suggest the shift may be happening faster than analysts anticipated.

Underlying EBITDA for DeBeers, the world’s second-largest diamond miner, fell by 95 per cent year on year in 2023.

At Vale, an international miner, the underlying EBITDA of diamonds fell by 56 per cent year on year. 

Demand for mined diamonds has “collapsed”, according to Max Spicer, sales consultant at London Diamonds, largely due to the emergence of lab-grown diamonds as an alternative. 

“We built our business on mined diamonds and we were quite sceptical about lab grown”.

“But once you get your head round that they’re identical… it’s pretty hard to tell someone to spend five to 10 times more money on a mined diamond, right?”

Around 90 per cent of people choosing an engagement ring at London Diamonds in the last two years have chosen lab grown, he said. 

“It’s not guesswork… People are choosing lab,” he said. 

Finding a diamond in the rough

DeBeers, which accounted for around 29 per cent of the global diamond production market share in 2023, saw more than $1.6bn of impairments related to its diamond mines in 2023.

In late October 2023, Canada’s Stornoway Diamonds filed for bankruptcy for a second time. 

“There is no doubt that while the immediate macro picture presents some challenges for [mined diamonds], the demand trends for metals and minerals have rarely looked better,” according to Anglo America, majority owner of DeBeers. 

Anglo American’s insistence that the mined diamond industry will pick back up in the next few years is wishful thinking, according to Spicer. It’s “simply not going to happen”, he said.  

Related: 2 Companies That Could Help Europe Win Its Energy War With Russia

The price of mined diamonds hit an all-time high in the first quarter of 2022 on tight supply, but have since collapsed by around 25 per cent.  

“Mined diamonds will [continue to] come down in price an awful lot, but the gap will still be too much for people to choose mined,” Spicer said.

In 2023, lab-grown diamonds represented 17 per cent of the global diamond market, with sales increasing by 38 per cent from 2021 to 2022. The size of the market is set to double to £44bn by 2031

At Queensmith’s, a jeweller, lab-grown diamonds equated to 81 per cent of their sales in 2023, booming from 1 per cent in 2012.  

Customers cited value for money, sustainability and environmental impact as their main reasons for choosing Queensmith’s synthetic diamonds. 

Related: This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

Lab-grown diamonds — which are chemically and physically identical to real diamonds  — could eventually get as cheap as hundreds or even tens of dollars a carat, according to Rapaport.

Ethics

Unfortunately, lab-grown diamonds are not the environmentally-friendly alternative to mined jewels that they are often seen as. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lab diamonds don’t require extraction, but they do require “a tremendous amount of electricity,” Martin Rapaport, diamond industry expert and chairman of Rapaport Group, told Axios.

Synthetic diamonds are mostly produced in factories by machines that require constant electricity to run.

The ethics of lab-grown jewels are “probably overstated”, Spicer said, so “let’s not get ahead of ourselves… but they don’t do as much damage as mining.”

People choose lab-grown diamonds for the price point more than anything else, he added. 

“There are better things to spend your money on, and diamonds just aren’t an investment.”

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Next-Gen Biomanufacturing Can Help Slash Global Emissions
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring

China’s Rare Earth Export Ban Is Backfiring
Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year

Oil Prices Could Surprise to the Upside This Year
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

Two Countries That Could Break Putin's Gas Grip On Europe

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com