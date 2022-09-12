Is The Middle East Becoming Unhabitable?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 87.78 +0.99 +1.14%
Graph up Brent Crude 25 mins 94.30 +1.46 +1.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 95.51 +1.17 +1.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 8.249 +0.253 +3.16%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.445 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.445 +0.012 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 4 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 287 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 4 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.28 -0.68 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 65.54 +3.25 +5.22%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 88.94 +3.25 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 87.19 +3.25 +3.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 84.34 +3.25 +4.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 81.04 +3.25 +4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 82.34 +3.25 +4.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 91.29 +3.25 +3.69%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 80.64 +3.25 +4.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.25 +3.25 +4.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 92.67 +0.92 +1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.42 +3.25 +4.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.27 +3.25 +4.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.50 +3.25 +4.05%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Energy Armageddon
  • 4 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 3 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 9 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 5 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 24 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

EU Gears Up to Tax Fossil Fuel Companies Amid Energy Crisis

Africa Considers Creative Financing Options To Fund Climate Initiatives

Africa Considers Creative Financing Options To Fund Climate Initiatives

The IMF, the Green Climate…

Is The UK Doing Enough To Achieve Its Climate Goals?

Is The UK Doing Enough To Achieve Its Climate Goals?

The UK has largely failed…

The Inflation Reduction Act Falls Short On Emissions Regulation

The Inflation Reduction Act Falls Short On Emissions Regulation

The Inflation Reduction Act has…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Middle East Becoming Unhabitable?

By Alex Kimani - Sep 12, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Climate report: Middle East and East-Mediterranean are warming up at nearly twice the global average.
  • The Middle East is set to overtake Europe as the biggest contributor of greenhouse gasses in a matter of years.
  • While the Middle East will remain a large emitter of greenhouse gases, it is also one developing impressive hydrogen solutions.
Join Our Community

A climate report released ahead of the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt in November has revealed that the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean are heating at nearly twice the global average, threatening potentially devastating impacts on its 400 million residents and economies. The study, based on data for 1981-2019, found an average increase of 0.45ºC per decade across the Middle East and eastern Mediterranean region, way higher than the global average rise of 0.27 degrees per decade. The study covers the region stretching from Greece and Egypt in the west through to Lebanon, Syria and Iraq, and the Gulf states of Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates as well as Iran in the east. The report warns that barring swift policy changes, the region will face extreme heat waves, prolonged droughts and sea level rises. Without immediate changes, the region is on course to heat up by 5ºC by the end of the century, possibly exceeding “critical thresholds for human adaptability” in some countries, the report states.

Jos Lelieveld of the Max Planck Institute for Chemistry and the Cyprus Institute, which both provided support for the research, has written that people in these regions“will face major health challenges and risks of livelihood, especially underprivileged communities, the elderly, children and pregnant women.”

Alarmingly, the Middle East is set to overtake Europe as the biggest contributor of greenhouse gasses in a matter of years, the authors of the report have warned.

Lead author George Zittis has written that “business-as-usual pathways for the future” would expand arid climate zones, and the rising seas “would imply severe challenges for coastal infrastructure and agriculture”, particularly affecting Egypt’s densely populated Nile Delta.

Blue Hydrogen

Thankfully, Saudi Arabia, the Middle East’s biggest oil exporter, is developing impressive green solutions.

Two years ago, Saudi Arabia’s national oil company Saudi Aramco sent shockwaves through the natural gas markets after it announced that it was kicking off the biggest shale gas development outside of the United States. Saudi Aramco said it plans to spend $110 billion over the next couple of years to develop the Jafurah gas field, which is estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of gas. The state-owned company hopes to start natural gas production from Jafurah in 2024 and reach 2.2 Bcf/d of sales gas by 2036 with an associated 425 million cubic feet per day of ethane. Related: Fitch Ratings: EU Will Not Get More Pipeline Gas from Russia Until Year End

Later, Aramco sprung another surprise after announcing that instead of chilling that gas and exporting it as LNG, it will instead use it to make much cleaner fuel: Blue hydrogen. 

Saudi Aramco CEO told investors that Aramco had abandoned immediate plans to develop its LNG sector in favor of hydrogen. Nasser said that the kingdom’s immediate plan is to produce enough natural gas for domestic use to stop burning oil in its power plants and convert the remainder into hydrogen. Blue hydrogen is made from natural gas either by Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) or Auto Thermal Reforming (ATR) with the CO2 generated captured and then stored. As the greenhouse gasses are captured, this mitigates the environmental impacts on the planet.

Back in 2020, Aramco made the world’s first blue ammonia shipment--from Saudi Arabia to Japan. Japan--a country whose mountainous terrain and extreme seismic activity render it unsuitable for the development of sustainable renewable energy--is looking for dependable suppliers of hydrogen fuel with Saudi Arabia and Australia on its shortlist.

Germany is gunning for massive amounts of green hydrogen, which it’s hoping to obtain from the Saudis first and foremost. To that end, Germany has committed to invest €9B in hydrogen technology in a  bid to decarbonize the economy and cut CO2 emissions. The government has proposed to build an electrolysis capacity of 5,000MW by 2030 and another  5,000MW by 2040 over the following decade to produce fuel hydrogen. This is even more critical now that the European economic giant is looking to cut itself off Russian energy supplies for good.

Saudi Arabia is now developing the biggest green hydrogen plant in the world.

With its sun-scorched expanses and steady Red Sea breezes, Saudi Arabia is prime real estate for renewable energy generation. The oil giant has, however, failed to put all that energy into good use--until now.

The Saudi government is building a $5 billion green hydrogen plant that will power the planned megacity of Neom when it opens in 2025. Dubbed Helios Green Fuels, the hydrogen plant will use solar and wind energy to generate 4GW of clean energy that will be used to produce hydrogen. And its current claim to fame is that it thinks it could produce hydrogen that is cheaper than oil. 

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) estimates that Helios’ costs could reach $1.50 per kilogram by 2030, way cheaper than the average cost of green hydrogen at $5 per kilogram and even cheaper than gray hydrogen made from cracking natural gas. Saudi Arabia enjoys a serious competitive advantage in the green hydrogen business thanks to its perpetual sunshine, wind, and vast tracts of unused land.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Africa Considers Creative Financing Options To Fund Climate Initiatives
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves

Why Europe Won’t Exploit Its Huge Gas Reserves



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com