China Calls For Stronger Climate Actions Despite Not Attending The COP26

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.01 -3.90 -4.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.23 -3.49 -4.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.857 +0.315 +5.68%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.416 -0.092 -3.68%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.331 -0.119 -4.86%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.01 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.331 -0.119 -4.86%

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.40 +1.61 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +1.49 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 84.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.32 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.36 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 26 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days I want one!

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

Dealing With A Global Plastic Problem

Why The World Can't Quit Fossil Fuels

The global COVID-19 pandemic has…

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

China Calls For Stronger Climate Actions Despite Not Attending The COP26

By Ag Metal Miner - Nov 03, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
  • After being blasted by Biden for not showing up, China released a statement telling developed countries to do more on climate
  • Meanwhile, India, which is currently facing a coal crisis at home, committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, 20 years after the goal set by COP26 organizers
  • While China does plan to increase the use of new energy vehicles in the country to hit peak emissions by 2030, its net-zero pledge remains a decade after the 2050 target
Two countries, two neighbors, two of the most populated countries in the world — China and India talked of their individual approaches to climate change at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland. The event was delayed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comes six years after the landmark Paris accord, which 200 countries signed. They pledged to limit rising global temperatures to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. In addition, they would pursue efforts to cap heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

India aims for net-zero by 2070

As MetalMiner’s Stuart Burns explained last month, India is facing a coal crisis, as stocks have dwindled. Contrary to long-term environmental goals, India remains largely dependent on coal-fired power generation.

Nonetheless, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. That is 20 years beyond the goal set by the COP26 organizers and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Related: LNG Prices Soar To New Record In China

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, is the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference. The conference kicked off on Oct. 31 and will run until Nov. 12.

In his speech, Modi pledged the country would meet 50% of its energy needs through renewable sources by 2030. He also said India will achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. India is the world’s third-largest carbon emitter.

Xi calls for ‘stronger actions’

On the other hand, in a statement released during the summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for countries to take “stronger actions” on climate change.

“I hope all parties will take stronger actions to jointly tackle the climate challenge and protect the planet, the shared home for us all,” he said, according to China’s state media agency Xinhua, which published the statement.

Xi did not attend the summit.

Ahead of COP 26, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) released a detailed statement on its website of the country’s overall commitment to green energy. The NDRC said the construction of wind power and solar power stations with an installed capacity of 30 million kilowatts in the northern and northwestern sandy areas, rocky areas, and deserts kicked off in mid-October.

The stations are in northern China’s Inner Mongolia autonomous region and northwestern China’s Gansu province, Ningxia Hui autonomous region, and Qinghai province, according to a news report in the Global Times.

Despite automotive efforts, China’s net-zero target remains 2060

China plans to increase its use of new energy vehicles in the next decade in order to achieve its peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030.

Using a plan released by China’s state council last week, Beijing plans to increase the share of new energy vehicles (NEVs) and clean energy-powered vehicles to 40% by 2030, up from 20% by 2025.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, sales of new-energy vehicles through the first nine months of the year reached 2.16 million vehicles. The nine-month total marked a jump of 185.3%.

As per China’s plan, electric vehicles will be promoted. Traditional fuel vehicles will be gradually reduced in sales, public service vehicles will be replaced with electric vehicles. Heavy freight vehicles will be powered by electricity, hydrogen fuel, and liquefied natural gas.

But at COP26, a belligerent China called for developed countries to help developing nations do more. Experts at the conference said Xi’s statement failed to make any new commitments on climate change.

China’s aim to reach net-zero by 2060 is also well beyond the 2050 target.

Xi’s comments follow criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden at the summit of the world’s largest economies. Biden criticized China and Russia at a news conference, saying the countries “basically didn’t show up” with climate commitments.

