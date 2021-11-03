The EPA Is Taking An Aggressive Stance Against Methane Emissions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.04 -3.87 -4.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.25 -3.47 -4.10%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.858 +0.316 +5.70%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.415 -0.093 -3.70%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.331 -0.119 -4.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.01 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.331 -0.119 -4.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 83.40 +1.61 +1.97%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.29 +1.49 +1.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 84.15 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 85.32 -0.21 -0.25%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.30 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.45 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.37 +0.96 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.36 -0.83 -1.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 66.56 -2.19 -3.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.91 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 84.31 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 80.51 -0.94 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.91 -2.04 -2.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 79.86 -1.54 -1.89%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 81.81 -0.79 -0.96%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 77.06 -1.79 -2.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.01 +0.31 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 74.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.83 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.86 -0.14 -0.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.81 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.25 +0.50 +0.68%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 31 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days US intel warns China could dominate advanced technologies By NOMAAN MERCHANT October 22, 2021
  • 1 day "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day NordStream2
  • 2 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 3 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 3 days American LNG for Europe in 2021
  • 3 days Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Pipeline Rupture
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days I want one!

Breaking News:

China Snaps up Emergency Arctic LNG Cargo

Dealing With A Global Plastic Problem

Dealing With A Global Plastic Problem

While much has been made…

Carbon Capture Is Going To Become Critical

Carbon Capture Is Going To Become Critical

Carbon capture and storage are…

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

Emerging Markets Are Racing To Halt The Plastic Pandemic

COVID-19 has sparked a sharp…

  1. Home
  2. The Environment
  3. Global Warming
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EPA Is Taking An Aggressive Stance Against Methane Emissions

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 03, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • President Joe Biden is taking a major stance on the climate change front. 
  • In addition to the President’s massive infrastructure bill, the Biden administration is also looking to tackle America’s methane emission problem.
  • The new emissions measure will also likely be enacted around the same time as a renewal of “superfund taxes” on petroleum companies in the United States.
Join Our Community

Joe Biden wants to be remembered for being the first president to get serious about climate change. On the campaign trail, Biden centered climate issues as one of the primary tenets of his platform. In office, he has pushed hard to approve massive infrastructure and spending bills which would include huge provisions for the country’s green energy transition and carbon capture capacities. He had almost certainly hoped to walk onto the world stage at COP26 with a concrete plan of action to reduce the nation’s carbon footprint and some bills under his belt to put the United States at the forefront of climate action. But despite the Biden administration’s best efforts, this dream has not come to fruition.

The infrastructure and spending bills that have become such an integral part of the Biden administration’s agenda have been (somewhat predictably) tied up in U.S. Congress for months. At first, the bills were subject to a lengthy bipartisan struggle. Now, they’re being held up by progressive Democrats who don’t want to see the bill gutted in order to push it through the Senate. It has been predicted that the bills will finally be passed this week, while the President is in Glasgow for the climate summit.

In the meantime, the United States has unveiled a brand new measure to cut back on greenhouse gas emissions. This plan focuses not on curbing carbon dioxide emissions, but instead targets methane -- a greenhouse gas which does not last as long as CO2 in the atmosphere but which has a greenhouse effect 80 times more potent. “The announcement coincided with the U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, where the United States, the world's second-largest greenhouse gas emitter, is seeking to reclaim leadership on the world stage by demonstrating tangible steps to curb emissions at home,” Reuters reported this week.

Drawing attention to methane emissions is hugely relevant to the United States economy, far and away the largest producer of shale oil and gas in the world. Natural gas has long been touted as a sort of stepping stone away from dirtier fossil fuels on the road toward decarbonization, as it produces less carbon dioxide than coal or oil. However, a recent study published in Nature shows that natural gas is not nearly as clean as we had previously thought, in large part thanks to the energy source’s significant methane emissions.

 “Methane’s atmospheric concentrations have increased by at least 150 percent since the Industrial Revolution,” National Geographic reported in response to the Nature study. “Because of its potency, the more of it there is in the air the harder it will be to keep the planet’s temperatures from soaring past global climate goals.”

Now, President Biden is partnering with the European Union to create a new international pact which would pledge to reduce global methane emissions by 30% by 2030. The pact would be co-signed by over 100 countries. The United States plans to make good on its part of the bargain by way of a novel Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposal to require oil and gas companies to aggressively and proactively track down and fix methane leaks, a common occurrence in the industry which produces a third of all methane emissions. 

"The timing of this is critical. As we speak, world leaders are gathering right now in Glasgow and they are looking to the United States for true leadership," EPA Administrator Michael Regan was quoted by Reuters. "This proposal is absolutely bold, aggressive and comprehensive." This measure will also likely be enacted around the same time as a renewal of “superfund taxes” on petroleum companies in the United States based on the Polluter Pays Principle, further encouraging oil and gas companies to clean up their act. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What To Expect From The COP26 Climate Summit

Next Post

China Calls For Stronger Climate Actions Despite Not Attending The COP26
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal
Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping

Why U.S. Gulf Coast Crude Inventories Are Suddenly Jumping



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com