Will Precious Metals Rebound?

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.01 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.72 +1.36 +1.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.22 +0.97 +1.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.552 +0.033 +1.31%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.880 +0.100 +3.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 79.20 +0.56 +0.71%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.880 +0.100 +3.58%

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.44 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 85.90 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.25 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Basra Light 634 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.23 -0.26 -0.31%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.91 -0.48 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 86.43 -0.51 -0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.71 -0.13 -0.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 87 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 61.55 +0.16 +0.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.20 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.45 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 75.80 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 75.95 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 81.30 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 75.05 +0.16 +0.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.27 +0.61 +0.75%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 69.28 +0.16 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.68 -0.91 -1.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.33 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.53 +0.16 +0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.25 -1.25 -1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 83.59 -1.46 -1.72%

The Market Thinks There Will Be A Sanctions-Easing Deal With Iran

Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets

Gold Prices Dip As Recession Fears Fade

Germany Looks To Gold To Help Weather Financial Storm

Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Will Precious Metals Rebound?

By Metal Miner - Aug 25, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • The Global Precious Metals MMI shows a steady sideways trend with a slight increase of 2.82% between July and August.
  • Gold and silver prices are sliding towards support zones, indicating potential bearish market structures.
  • Both platinum and palladium markets currently lack bullish momentum, pointing to possible continued declines.
Precious Metals

Via Metal Miner

The Global Precious Metals MMI did not deviate far from its ongoing sideways trend. Indeed, since April, the index has continued to stay within a tight trading range without much movement up or down. Moreover, precious metal prices, including those for gold and silver, remain relatively high when looking at their respective price ranges over the past five years. Overall, the index moved up 2.82% between July and August.

It’s true that further drops in prices could very well happen. However, if any type of worsening financial conditions occurred in the economy, precious metal prices would witness more bullish sentiments. As noted on MetalMiner Insights, the Fed easing off interest rate hikes for the first time in over a year removed some support to precious metals.

Global Precious Metal Prices

Precious Metal Prices: Gold

Gold prices recently began to slide more toward short-term support zones. This indicates a potential reversal of the overall uptrend that began late last year. Prices would need to show bullish structure and reversal patterns back to the upside. Until then, analysts expect gold prices to slide further.

Precious metal prices: gold

Silver Dips Down to Support Levels

Like gold, silver prices have begun to show sliding bullish strength, indicating a potential bearish structure forming within silver markets. Furthermore, as with gold, prices would need to find further support, and reverse to the upside to reestablish upward momentum.

Silver

Precious Metal Prices: Platinum

Like other precious metals, platinum markets show little to no bullish strength at this time. Until platinum markets begin to display a strong bullish structure to the upside, prices appear bearish, indicating a downward trend.

platinum prices and futures

Palladium Prices Could Drop

Like other precious metals, palladium markets show little to no bullish momentum. Prices continue to slowly decline and slide toward support zones, signals of a falling market. Palladium prices would need to display strong bullish patterns and reverse back to the upside to establish a bullish bias. Until then, markets seem bearish and continue to head downward toward support.

palladium prices

Turkey’s Appetite For Gold Increases As Lira Plummets
