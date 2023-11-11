U.S. Infrastructure Projects Boost Steel Demand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 77.17 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 81.43 +1.42 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.45 +1.21 +1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 3.033 -0.008 -0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.190 +0.029 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 8 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.190 +0.029 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 712 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 165 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.04 +1.21 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.84 +1.01 +1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.34 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 60.09 +0.36 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

Steel Prices Inch Higher As UAW Strike Ends

Steel Prices Inch Higher As UAW Strike Ends

The UAW strike against major…

Rare Earth Prices Stabilize As Global Production Dynamics Shift

Rare Earth Prices Stabilize As Global Production Dynamics Shift

Rare earth prices have started…

Steel Prices Rise As Supply Tightens

Steel Prices Rise As Supply Tightens

U.S. steel prices are on…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Infrastructure Projects Boost Steel Demand

By Metal Miner - Nov 11, 2023, 4:00 PM CST
  • The Construction MMI remains stable, with only a minor decrease of 0.13%, amidst various influencing factors in the market.
  • Job growth in the construction industry, along with wage increases, could lead to a rise in steel demand, countering the current decline in steel needs.
  • Notable projects like the Grand Avenue Project in Los Angeles, One Vanderbilt Tower in NYC, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit highlight significant progress in the industry, with potential positive impacts on material demand and employment.
Join Our Community
Construction

Via Metal Miner

The Construction MMI (Monthly Metals Index) continued to lack strong bullish or bearish pressure month-over-month. Overall, the index only dropped by a minuscule 0.13%. Still, many factors remain at play in the construction industry, which seems to be behind the index components’ steady sideways trends.

With the winter months coming, infrastructure construction will likely slow down in the northern part of the U.S. Furthermore, interest rates remain elevated, with most analysts expecting the Fed to avoid taking a more dovish stance until 2024. While the index lacks bearish or bullish pressure in the short term, it continues to battle with bearish pressure in the long term, especially as we move into 2024.

Construction Industry Jobs Increasing, Which Could Help Falling Steel Demand

According to the World Steel Association’s Short Range Outlook for October 2023, projections for U.S. steel demand equated to a 5.8% increase in 2024 after falling 5.1% in 2023. In addition to this, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the 2022 Infrastructure Law encouraged the expansion of the infrastructure industry, while re-shoring efforts helped propel a strong rebound in the commercial building industry. Finally, the October report on national employment by the ADP Research Institute revealed that the construction industry saw a 6% increase in wages.

That was not the only good news. According to Finance-Commerce.com (2023/11), the U.S. construction industry added 23,000 jobs in October. This continued growth in construction jobs could raise the demand for steel. Indeed, steel demand rises with the increase of commercial and infrastructure projects, especially in the cases of rebar and h-beam steel. This proves encouraging for the steel sector, which continues to struggle with dropping steel demand.

Construction Wins for 2024

Throughout 2023, the construction industry witnessed noteworthy progress despite high interest rates. Here are just some of the projects worth recognizing:

  • The Grand Avenue Project in Los Angeles: This ambitious undertaking, valued at $1.2 billion, involves the development of a 39-story tower, a 20-story hotel, and a shopping center. Investors anticipate the project will wrap up by the conclusion of 2023.
  • The One Vanderbilt Tower in New York City: As the fourth tallest building in New York and the tallest one in Midtown Manhattan, this 77-story skyscraper encompasses office space, an observation deck, and a public transit hub. Construction completed in September 2023.
  • The Gordie Howe International Bridge in Detroit: This cable-stayed bridge, which cost an estimated $5.7 billion, connects Detroit, Michigan, and Windsor, Ontario. The structure also holds the title of the longest cable-stayed bridge in North America. Project leaders estimate it will open for traffic in late 2023.
  • The Texas Central High-Speed Railway: This $20 billion initiative aims to link Dallas and Houston through a high-speed railroad capable of traveling more than 200 miles per hour. Construction commenced in 2021 and should conclude by 2030 .
  • The Purple Line Extension in Los Angeles: With a budget of $9.3 billion, this project involves extending the subway by 9 miles, connecting downtown Los Angeles to the Westwood area. The first phase completed in 2023, and projections say the second phase will wrap up by 2027.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

ArcelorMittal Takes Legal Action Against Liberty Steel Over Unpaid Debt
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com