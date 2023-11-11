Biden Moves To Reduce U.S. Reliance On Russian Nuclear Supply Chain

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 hours 77.17 +1.43 +1.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours 81.43 +1.42 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.45 +1.21 +1.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 18 hours 3.033 -0.008 -0.26%
Graph up Gasoline 18 hours 2.190 +0.029 +1.33%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 8 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 18 hours 2.190 +0.029 +1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 1 day 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.84 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 711 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 83.00 +0.89 +1.08%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.45 +0.84 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 164 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.04 +1.21 +2.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 77.89 +0.41 +0.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 76.14 +0.41 +0.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 66.84 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 58.49 +0.16 +0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 63.84 +1.01 +1.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 69.34 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 60.09 +0.36 +0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 22 hours Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 23 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Brazil’s State-Run Oil Co Could Splash $100B On Projects Over 5 Years

Hedge Funds Bet Big On Uranium Stocks

Hedge Funds Bet Big On Uranium Stocks

Hedge funds are increasing investments…

Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plans Face Public Opposition

Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plans Face Public Opposition

Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has…

IAEA: Nuclear Energy Vital For Global Green Goals

IAEA: Nuclear Energy Vital For Global Green Goals

At the Singapore International Energy…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Nuclear Power
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Moves To Reduce U.S. Reliance On Russian Nuclear Supply Chain

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 11, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • The U.S. depends on Russian state-operated firm Rosatom for nearly 50% of global uranium enrichment, essential for the nation's nuclear energy production.
  • America's reliance on Russian nuclear supply chains continues despite sanctions, inadvertently funding Russia's defense sector and creating a critical vulnerability in energy security.
  • The Biden administration is seeking $2.16 billion to boost domestic uranium enrichment capabilities, emphasizing the urgency to diminish dependence on Russian nuclear fuel for national security and energy independence.
Join Our Community
Nuclear

The United States has enough uranium to power the country for 100 years but lacks the nuclear fuel enrichment capacity to become self-reliant. As a result, the nation is dangerously reliant on Russian nuclear energy supply chains to keep the lights on. This is problematic on several levels. Not only does it undercut and water down the West’s energy sanctions on Russia to condemn the ongoing war in Ukraine, it also severely compromises the United States’ energy security.

The United States is reliant on nuclear energy for nearly a fifth of the national energy mix (18.2%, according to the Energy Information Agency). In fact, the U.S. is the largest nuclear energy producer in the world, accounting for a whopping 30% of global production. But while the United States is first in the world in terms of nuclear energy production, it’s far from first place in terms of uranium enrichment capacity to produce nuclear fuel. That distinction belongs to Russia. Indeed, almost 50% of the world’s uranium enrichment is conducted by Russian state-operated nuclear energy firm Rosatom.

Companies in the United States sent nearly $1 billion to Russian state-operated nuclear energy firm Rosatom in 2022 alone, according to the Royal United Services Institute in London. That’s a serious chunk of change for an economy that the West is supposedly trying to choke off. “That’s money that’s going right into the defense complex in Russia,” Scott Melbye, executive vice president of uranium miner Uranium Energy and president of the Uranium Producers of America, was quoted by the Wall Street Journal earlier this year. “We’re funding both sides of the war.” 

In fact, throughout the entire energy sanctions timeline following the illegal invasion of Ukraine in February of last year, the Russian nuclear sector has never stopped raking in export revenue. While sanctions from the United States, the European Union, and their political allies have cost the Kremlin tens of billions of dollars in lost revenues, their ongoing reliance on Russian nuclear energy supply chains represents a critical weak spot in the offensive. 

And that weak spot may not be patched up all that quickly, as Rosatom's services will be extremely difficult to replace. Other suppliers are extremely limited and have much smaller enrichment capacities. What’s more, Russia is well positioned to make itself even more essential to the sector as Rosatom subsidiary Tenex is the only company on planet Earth providing commercial sales of Haleu – a high-assay low-enriched uranium that could be a key fuel source for small modular reactors, a new technology which many think will soon be the new industry standard. 

Russia doesn’t only control global enriched uranium supply chains, it’s also a key source of funding for new nuclear facilities. Nearly one in five nuclear power plants in the world are either in Russia or are built by Russia. And Rosatom’s influence is still growing around the world, especially as Russia continues to push into emerging economies that could not otherwise afford to build up their own nuclear sectors – a massively expensive pursuit. 

Reducing reliance on Russia for nuclear fuel has become an increasingly important political priority in the United States. Kathryn Huff, assistant secretary for nuclear energy for the Biden administration, told the Financial Times it was “gravely concerning” that Russia for a fifth of its nuclear fuel. The Biden administration has reportedly appealed to Congress for $2.16 billion to fund incentives for domestic companies to ramp up their uranium enrichment and conversion capacities. 

“It’s really critical that we get off of our dependence, especially from Russia,” Huff went on to say. “Without action Russia will continue to hold on to this market . . . this is really important for national security, for climate, for our energy independence.” 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

NRG Sells Billion-Dollar Stake In Texas Nuclear Power Project
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Problem With Refilling The Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence

Iraq’s New Oil Law Highlights The West’s Fading Middle East Influence
Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough

Japanese Scientists Reinvent Fuel Cells With Graphene Breakthrough
Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com