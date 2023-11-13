The Surprising Scarcity Of Suitable Sand

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 78.58 +1.41 +1.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.66 +1.23 +1.51%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.51 +1.06 +1.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 56 mins 3.230 +0.197 +6.50%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.242 +0.052 +2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 81.84 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%
Chart Mars US 10 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.242 +0.052 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.02 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 81.90 +0.31 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 83.60 +0.76 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 714 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 83.88 +0.88 +1.06%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 82.58 +0.74 +0.90%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 83.28 +0.83 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 83.22 -1.05 -1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 167 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 51.47 +1.43 +2.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.32 +1.43 +1.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.57 +1.43 +1.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 68.27 +1.43 +2.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 59.92 +1.43 +2.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 65.27 +1.43 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 70.77 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 61.52 +1.43 +2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 65.97 +0.41 +0.63%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 84.69 -2.31 -2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 71.27 +0.41 +0.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 72.22 +0.41 +0.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 66.00 +0.50 +0.76%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 81.03 -2.04 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Ocean Heat Could Supply Endless Clean Energy
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

After U.S. Withdrawal, Orsted Pulls Out Of Norway Wind Bidding

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

How The EU’s Carbon Tax Scheme Is Reshaping Global Steel Trade

The U.S. and EU are…

ArcelorMittal Takes Legal Action Against Liberty Steel Over Unpaid Debt

ArcelorMittal Takes Legal Action Against Liberty Steel Over Unpaid Debt

ArcelorMittal has obtained a court…

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Bill Gates-backed KoBold Metals is…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Surprising Scarcity Of Suitable Sand

By Kurt Cobb - Nov 13, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • Sand, crucial for many industrial uses, is being consumed at a rate that outpaces its replenishment, leading to potential shortages.
  • Not all sand is suitable for industrial needs, with desert sand being unsuitable for concrete and other specific uses, increasing pressure on riverbeds and other sources.
  • The extraction of sand from riverbeds and other locations poses significant environmental risks, including increased flooding, ecosystem disruption, and illegal mining activities.
Join Our Community
Sand

The single most abundant element in the Earth's crust is oxygen making up 46.6 percent of the mass. The second most abundant element is silicon making up 27.7 percent, mostly in the form of various molecules combining silicon and oxygen. Silicon dioxide is the kind people are familiar with and it is found on most, but not all beaches of the world.

It just doesn't seem reasonable to be concerned that we will somehow run out of sand. After all, the estimated weight of the Earth is 1.3 X 1025 pounds (13 followed by 24 zeros) or 6.5 X 1021 tons. The crust makes up 1 percent of that total weight, so the crust weighs 6.5 X 1019 tons. Of that, 27.7 percent is silicon or 1.8 X 1019 tons. The world consumes about 50 billion tons a year. For comparison's sake, that's 5 X 1010 tons annually—which if you do the math means we will run out of sand from the Earth's crust in 360 million years at current rates of consumption.

But, of course, not all sand is created equal. Much of it is unsuitable for industrial purposes such as making concrete or proppants in hydraulically fractured oil and gas deposits (fracking). The shape and uniformity of sand grains are crucial in certain uses such as proppants (which keep fractures open once they've been made). Sand casting (used to make metal objects) requires a mixture of three different kinds of sand, each with a different chemical formula. Sand of particularly high purity is required for glass-making and for solar panels and computer chips.

Desert sand is too fine and wrongly shaped for almost all industrial and consumer uses and is never used to make concrete, the principle use of sand. Much of the best sand comes from riverbeds, the mining of which has many nasty environmental side-effects.

And, of course, the sand in the Earth's crust is not uniformly distributed; nor is most sand available since it is too deep for economical recovery. The Earth's crust run 5 to 10 kilometers deep under the oceans and 30 to 50 kilometers deep under continents.

Sand is used in so many products and processes in our modern life, that our civilization would be unthinkable without it. And therein lies the problem. As the BBC reported in 2019, "The demand for that material is so intense that around the world, riverbeds and beaches are being stripped bare, and farmlands and forests torn up to get at the precious grains."

In fact, high demand for sand is now the cause of illegal mining and gang violence in India, something most people associate with diamonds or oil, according to Nautilus.

One of the biggest uses of sand is to create additional land in coastal areas. More than 5,000 square miles have been added to the world's coasts since 1985.

To give you a sense of how much the tempo of sand consumption is increasing, a piece in Yale Environment 360 points out that "[a]round 60 percent of sand use worldwide is in China, which is estimated to consume more sand in three years than the U.S. consumed in the entire 20th century."

The same article details some of the environmental damage in China and elsewhere as entire river watersheds are altered in ways that tend to increase flooding, undermine marine life, collapse riverbanks, and reduce the amount of water in natural lakes linked to river systems. And, it turns out that river sands are being consumed much faster than they can be replenished.

Whether, as suggested in the previously cited Nautilus article, the world will run out of sand suitable for all the purposes for which it currently wants sand by 2050 cannot be known. But it is a straw in the wind that a resource that the vast majority of people consider inexhaustible is now considered threatened even by such mainstream sources as the United Nations Environment Program and the World Economic Forum. If even the sand beneath our feet is threatened, what other resources are we exhausting that have escaped our awareness? Fertile topsoil comes to mind. So do fresh water and petroleum.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Infrastructure Projects Boost Steel Demand
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes

Used Car Market In Turmoil As Prices Collapse And Demand Wanes
Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets

Iran’s Proposed Embargo Could Cause Chaos In Oil Markets
U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall

U.S. Oil Rigs Continue To Fall
Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand

Concerns Mount Over China's Crude Oil Demand
Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

Oil Demand In Doubt As Saudis Extend Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com