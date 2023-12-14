The World Could Soon Face A Copper Supply Deficit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.32 +2.85 +4.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.24 +2.98 +4.01%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.81 +2.93 +3.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.346 +0.011 +0.47%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.093 +4.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%
Chart Mars US 41 days 79.71 -2.05 -2.51%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.118 +0.093 +4.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.21 -4.53 -5.98%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.18 -4.27 -5.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.90 +0.71 +0.97%
Graph down Basra Light 745 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.10 +0.35 +0.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.20 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.97 +0.59 +0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.91 -3.15 -4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 198 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.72 +0.86 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 71.62 +0.86 +1.22%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 69.87 +0.86 +1.25%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 60.72 +0.86 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 53.22 +0.86 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.72 +0.86 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 61.97 +0.86 +1.41%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 53.47 +0.86 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.89 +0.72 +1.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 59.70 +0.86 +1.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 14 days 80.30 -2.83 -3.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 63.55 +0.86 +1.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 65.95 +0.86 +1.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 65.75 +0.75 +1.15%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 59.75 -2.75 -4.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.27 -2.71 -3.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 hours e-cars not selling
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Oil Gains 4% on Interest Rates, 2024 Forecasts

Rare Earth Prices Stabilize As Global Production Dynamics Shift

Rare Earth Prices Stabilize As Global Production Dynamics Shift

Rare earth prices have started…

The Surprising Scarcity Of Suitable Sand

The Surprising Scarcity Of Suitable Sand

Despite Earth's vast amount of…

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Silicon Valley Mining Firm Eyes Opportunity In DRC

Bill Gates-backed KoBold Metals is…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World Could Soon Face A Copper Supply Deficit

By ZeroHedge - Dec 14, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Warnings of a copper squeeze come as the Panamanian government recently closed First Quantum Minerals Ltd.'s $10 billion Cobre Panama copper mine.
  • In June, billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland explained to Bloomberg TV in an interview that copper prices are set to soar because the mining industry is failing to increase supply ahead of 'accelerating demand.'
  • BMO Capital Markets told clients the refined copper market will likely experience a small deficit next year.
Join Our Community
Copper wire

The world is sliding into a copper deficit over the next couple of years as one of the world's largest copper mines was forced to shutter operations while demand for the refined metal remains elevated due to renewable energy infrastructure and electric vehicles demand. 

Warnings of a copper squeeze come as the Panamanian government recently closed First Quantum Minerals Ltd.'s $10 billion Cobre Panama copper mine, which produces 400,000 tons of copper annually and is considered one of the largest copper mines in the world. This decision emerged after protests and political disputes, culminating in the nation's Supreme Court canceling the mine's operating license. 

The supply forecast faced further complications with unexpected news from Anglo American Plc last Friday. The miner downgraded copper production forecasts for its operations in South America for the next two years. 

Anglo slashed its copper production target for 2024 by 200,000 tons. The forecast noted production levels will drop through 2025. The decline in production is equivalent to a large mine going offline. 

Bloomberg pointed out the unexpected removal of 600,000 tons of copper production from First Quantum and Anglo American "would move the market from a large expected surplus into balance, or even a deficit," adding, It's also a major warning for the future: copper is an essential metal needed to decarbonize the global economy, which means mining companies will play a key role in facilitating the shift to green energy."  Related: Venezuela Orders “Immediate” Start of Oil Exploration in Disputed Territory

In June, billionaire mining investor Robert Friedland explained to Bloomberg TV in an interview that copper prices are set to soar because the mining industry is failing to increase supply ahead of 'accelerating demand.' He warned

"We're heading for a train wreck here." 

Friedland is the founder of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. He continued, "My fear is that when push finally comes to shove," copper prices might explode ten times. 

BMO Capital Markets told clients the refined copper market will likely experience a small deficit next year. Clients of Goldman Sachs have been presented with bullish ideas on the refined metal due to tightening supplies.

"The supply cuts reinforce our view that the copper market is entering a period of much clearer tightening," Goldman's Nicholas Snowdon said.

Also, Jefferies' commodity desk is another expecting a deficit next year. 

"Disruptions have significantly increased, and a market deficit is now increasingly likely," said Jefferies. "We could be at the foothills of the next copper cycle."

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a few months ago, the International Copper Study Group forecasted a 467,000-ton glut in global copper markets next year. 

Shortage fears come even as China is locked in a vicious property market downturn. Demand for the refined metal continues as the energy reset transition is expected to accelerate. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Australia’s Iron Ore Exports Face Uncertain Future
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry

The World’s Second-Biggest Coal Company Is Looking to Exit the Industry
China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor

China Launches World's First Fourth-Generation Nuclear Reactor
Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion

Another Major Milestone in the Race for Nuclear Fusion
This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil

This Country is About To Export its First Ever Crude Oil
Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

Oil Traders Turn Bears Fast and Furiously

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com