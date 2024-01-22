The Strategic Implications of Iran's Recent Missile and Drone Attacks

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 35 mins 75.01 +1.60 +2.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.95 +1.39 +1.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 +1.21 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.410 -0.109 -4.33%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.241 +0.078 +3.62%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 80 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.241 +0.078 +3.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 4 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Hit 5-Month High in November

Trade Tensions Escalate As Mexico Targets Vietnamese Steel Imports

Trade Tensions Escalate As Mexico Targets Vietnamese Steel Imports

Mexico has imposed an 80%…

Copper Supply Disruptions Fuel Market Uncertainty

Copper Supply Disruptions Fuel Market Uncertainty

The copper market is experiencing…

Steel Market Backwardation Signals Potential Price Peak

Steel Market Backwardation Signals Potential Price Peak

The U.S. steel market ended…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Strategic Implications of Iran's Recent Missile and Drone Attacks

By RFE/RL staff - Jan 22, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps launched missile and drone strikes, targeting extremist groups and an alleged spy base in Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan.
  • The attacks underscored Iran's advanced missile technology and willingness to violate territorial sovereignty to address perceived threats.
  • Despite its show of force, Iran maintains a cautious approach, especially in its indirect conflict with Israel, relying more on proxies than direct engagement.
Join Our Community
Iran

Iran has showcased its advancing missile and drone capabilities in a demonstration of the lengths it can take to strike perceived threats. But in targeting extremist groups and an alleged spy base in neighboring countries, Tehran also showed there are limits to how far it is willing to go for now.

The strikes launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 15 and 16 made use of sophisticated missiles, violated the territorial sovereignty of Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, and were clearly intended to send a message.

"We are a missile power in the world," Iranian state media quoted Defense Minister Reza Ashtiani as proclaiming. "Wherever [enemies] want to threaten the Islamic republic, we will react, and this reaction will definitely be proportionate, tough, and decisive."

The debut of medium-range ballistic missiles in at least two of the attacks was also widely seen as a warning to Tehran's archenemy, Israel, that it is in striking distance.

Tensions between Iran and Israel have soared amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Multiple Iranian proxies and partners have entered the fray against Israel in support of the Palestinian cause and the Iranian-backed Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.

Iran openly supports the so-called "axis of resistance" -- Tehran's term for the extremist groups and even state actors it guides to varying degrees in opposition of Israel. Many in the axis are now in possession of Iranian or Iranian-derived missiles, but while Tehran may have established a "ring of fire" around Israel, it would prefer not to jump directly into it, analysts say.

Sitting on the sidelines of the fight it leads has presented some problems for Tehran, explains Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.

"At a time when the rest of the members of the so-called axis of resistance are taking more aggressive actions in the region, Iran's absence would come with a very high cost of prestige for Tehran," Azizi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. "In addition, within the framework of the theory of deterrence, the authorities of the Islamic republic believe that if [threats to Iran] are not responded to, it will cause more conflict."

Experts say that could explain the IRGC's missile and drone strikes this week, which showed that Iran is willing to use the growing firepower at its disposal to hit back at rogue enemies -- and potentially against Israel.

"Iran is engaging in several fronts at once, but not in the same manner," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL. "Public ballistic-missile operations from Iranian territory conveys a different message to a different audience than does proxy escalation."

Taleblu says that the more effective Iran's missiles become, the more they will be used to settle conflicts. But at times, he said, Iran "feels comfortable, or confident, or benefits from an overt attack showing its hand and capabilities versus not, as is the case in the tried-and-true proxy strategy."

In what Tehran called Iran's longest-ever missile strike, sophisticated Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel were used on January 15 to attack the "terrorist bases" of the Islamic State (IS) and other extremist groups in northwestern Syria.

The same night, in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan region, Kheibar Shekan missiles and drones struck what the IRGC claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. The Kurdistan region's Security Council has vehemently rejected Iran's claim.

And on January 16, IRGC missiles and drones targeted what the Foreign Ministry called "an Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.

The attacks were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats," the ministry said.

IS this month claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 94 people and injured more than 280 in the southern Iranian city of Kerman.

Jaish al-Adl, the U.S.-designated terrorist group targeted in Pakistan, has been accused by Tehran of carrying out attacks in Iran, including one on a police station in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province in December that left 11 officers dead.

Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in the Kerman bombings, which Israel denies, as well as of killing IRGC commanders.

"?Despite not telling Iraq or Pakistan about the strike in advance and writing off their sovereignty, the [Iranian] regime felt sufficiently confident that whatever target it struck would not be able to kinetically respond and hold Iran accountable," Taleblu said.

Pakistan and Iraq did condemn the strikes on their territories, with Islamabad answering on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory. But Taleblu said he saw Pakistan's strikes "more as an attempt to respond to Iran while providing a face-saving line of retreat."

Directly confronting Israel would come with a much higher level of risk, and Iran is already making good on its threats against Israel, according to Taleblu.

"Just because it is not overtly attacking Israel in a manner or with a weapon or with the publicity that would invite its own destruction does not mean the Islamic republic has not found ways to strike at the Jewish state, which is usually indirectly and with proxies," Taleblu said.

But for now, he said, the degree of direct Iranian involvement "is still likely to be limited until a borderline existential crisis or the gutting of deterrent."

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com