China's Surge in EV Exports to Europe Sparks Aluminum Industry Concerns

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.40 -0.36 -0.48%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.56 -0.50 -0.62%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.71 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.449 +0.030 +1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.207 -0.031 -1.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.207 -0.031 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 785 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 238 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Slip as Oversupply Concerns Trump Middle East Tensions

Nickel Price Hits New Low As Market Struggles Continue

Nickel Price Hits New Low As Market Struggles Continue

The nickel market remains the…

Copper's Critical Role in Green Energy Transition

Copper's Critical Role in Green Energy Transition

Contrary to initial forecasts of…

Trade Tensions Escalate As Mexico Targets Vietnamese Steel Imports

Trade Tensions Escalate As Mexico Targets Vietnamese Steel Imports

Mexico has imposed an 80%…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Surge in EV Exports to Europe Sparks Aluminum Industry Concerns

By Metal Miner - Jan 23, 2024, 1:00 PM CST
  • European EVs contain significantly more aluminum than ICE vehicles, potentially boosting demand for aluminum.
  • Chinese exports of EVs to Europe have seen a significant increase, putting pressure on European manufacturers and the aluminum industry.
  • The EU aluminum industry is already struggling with high energy prices and competition, facing a crisis with job losses and capacity cuts.
Join Our Community
Metal Production

Via Metal Miner

Are electric cars going to benefit or threaten Europe’s aluminum industry? At first, it might appear a stupid question. However, it is also one that aluminum industry news sources continue to ask.

The average European EV contained 283kgs of aluminum in 2022 compared to 169kgs for ICE vehicles. That is according to a study by European Aluminum reported in the Financial Times. Surely, a consumption per vehicle of nearly double the aluminum content proves an outstanding opportunity for the region’s aluminum producers, right? Well, opportunity, yes. However, another rapidly evolving dynamic explains why the industry continues to panic about rising EV demand.

According to Chinese customs data, China exported $13.1 billion worth of EVs to Europe in the first seven months of 2023. Compare that figure to $15.4 billion in the whole of the previous year, and it represents a 46% increase. The FT states that the majority of these vehicles are China-made versions of Western brands such as Tesla. However, European sales of EVs belonging to familiar brands like MG (now Chinese owned) also increased year over year. Now, another major Chinese carmaker, BYD, has started aggressively advertising their own models in European markets.

Aluminum Industry News Reports: China’s Big Year

China currently produces more than half of the electric cars on the road today. Moreover, ING states that the country already exceeded its 2025 target of 20% for new energy vehicle (NEV) sales. The bank quoted China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) data, saying that China’s NEV sales officially reached a new record in October at 956,000 units. This surpassed September’s previous record of 904,000 and represents a 34% increase over the 714,000 units sold in the same period last year.

It’s important to note that CAAM’s figures are the carmakers’ wholesale sales, meaning they include both domestic sales and exports. Excluding exports, China’s October NEV sales were still a record 832,000 units, up 2.9% from September.

Not surprisingly, some aluminum producers have been actively supporting EU plans for an anti-subsidy probe into the pricing of Chinese EVs. Furthermore, many suggest they represent unfair competition with serious risks of flooding the market. The post also reports that China is building battery plants far beyond the levels needed to meet domestic demand. The fact that the plants remain openly backed by regional subsidies and lending suggests manufacturers want to channel excess supply into overseas markets.

EU Aluminum Industry in “Crisis Mode,” Battling Imports

These developments continue to take place against the backdrop of a regional industry Aluminum Deutschland recently described as being in “crisis mode.” Continually high energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine left aluminum companies struggling to cover costs. In fact, aluminum industry news sources state that a significant number of producers report dealing with negative outlooks, short-time work, capacity cuts, and job losses. In some cases, producers moved jobs overseas.

Despite the shuttering of European smelters, the aluminum market remains in surplus, while the LME remained in the doldrums for much of 2023. According to ING, the green sector – particularly EVs – helped buoy the Shanghai market, which continues to trade at a premium.  

Meanwhile, China’s import of primary aluminum and wrought products surged 27.5% year to date, much of it cheap Russian metal Rusal cannot sell elsewhere. However, domestic Chinese capacity continues to run at the Beijing-mandated 45 million ton limit, representing more than half of all primary aluminum produced worldwide.

The EU already introduced anti-dumping penalties on a range of Chinese aluminum semi-finished products. However, all this really does is deprive domestic automotive companies of cheap materials, making it even harder to compete against low-cost imports of finished products. Now, the EU wants to shift its attention to finished products in an effort to level the playing field.

In the long term, EV consumption of aluminum products remains a huge opportunity for the aluminum industry. However, the move to EVs will continue to pose a threat to EU aluminum companies if the inflow of Chinese vehicles continues unchecked.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Stuart Burns

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Strategic Implications of Iran's Recent Missile and Drone Attacks
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines
Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

Why Oil Markets Aren’t Reacting to Supply Disruptions and Geopolitical Risk

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com