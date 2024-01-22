Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.35 +1.94 +2.64%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.19 +1.63 +2.07%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.99 +1.21 +1.54%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.422 -0.097 -3.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.231 +0.069 +3.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%
Chart Mars US 80 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.231 +0.069 +3.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 77.87 +1.41 +1.84%
Graph up Murban 3 days 79.76 +1.29 +1.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 75.89 +0.08 +0.11%
Graph down Basra Light 783 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 80.90 +0.45 +0.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.49 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 3 days 80.20 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 80.27 +0.88 +1.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.00 -0.70 -1.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.40 -0.70 -0.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.65 -0.70 -0.94%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 64.35 -0.70 -1.08%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 63.25 -0.70 -1.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 65.25 -0.70 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 59.75 -0.70 -1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 76.19 -0.93 -1.21%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.64 -0.67 -1.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.19 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 69.89 -0.67 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 -0.75 -1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +1.50 +2.39%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 78.01 -0.09 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Australia Secures More Natural Gas Supply for its Domestic Market

Copper Supply Disruptions Fuel Market Uncertainty

Copper Supply Disruptions Fuel Market Uncertainty

The copper market is experiencing…

Will China Use Rare Earth Metals as a Weapon in a New Trade War?

Will China Use Rare Earth Metals as a Weapon in a New Trade War?

China remains the world’s most…

Tech Trade War Looms as China Restricts Rare Earth Exports

Tech Trade War Looms as China Restricts Rare Earth Exports

China's recent ban on exporting…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper and Gold: Key Indicators for Predicting Economic Trends

By ZeroHedge - Jan 22, 2024, 12:00 PM CST
  • The copper/gold ratio is diverging from its usual correlation with 10-year Treasury yields, indicating a possible decline in yields.
  • The Federal Reserve's dovish policy shift, with rate hikes slowing down, aligns with the ratio's implication of lower Treasury yields.
  • Historical reliability of the copper/gold ratio as a leading indicator for economic trends suggests a downward trajectory for interest rates in the coming year.
Join Our Community
Metals

Via SchiffGold.com,

In the realm of institutional asset management, the copper/gold ratio (blue line) has served as a key indicator for some, providing insights into the potential trajectory of 10-year Treasury yields (red line).

There are unique dynamics at play between these two metals, with copper being an industrial necessity and gold serving as a stable safe-haven.

While the absolute level of the copper/gold ratio may not be crucial, its directionality holds significance.

Broadly speaking, the copper/gold ratio becomes an indicator of the market’s risk appetite versus the perceived safety of Treasuries.

Some experts use this ratio as a leading indicator, offering valuable insights into the potential direction of the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield.

Historically, when divergences surface between 10-year yields and the copper/gold ratio, the 10-year yields tend to follow the trend indicated by the copper-gold ratio.

During the third quarter of 2022, a substantial divergence emerged. Yields started moving higher, while the copper-gold ratio moved lower.

This divergence has continued to grow throughout 2023, an unusual occurrence given their typically high correlation. The current divergence implies a potentially significant downward move in Treasury yields within the next 6-12 months.

Interestingly, this aligns with observations within monetary policy circles. The latter half of 2023 has witnessed a discernible shift toward a more dovish stance at the Fed policy-making table.

This transformation is driven by mounting evidence indicating a softening of price pressures and a cooling labor market, despite the Fed’s series of rate hikes from March 2022 to July 2023.

Even previously hawkish policymakers, including Fed Governor Christopher Waller, have stepped back from their earlier support for rate increases.

Deutsche Bank’s Brett Ryan highlighted this shift, stating, “Everybody is a hawk when you are fighting inflation. As the upside risks to inflation have diminished, they have changed their view.”

Following the decision to keep rates steady at 5.25%-5.50% a few weeks ago, Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the timing of rate cuts would be the Fed’s “next question,” causing bond yields to drop and markets to factor in the anticipation of swift policy rate reductions starting as early as March, according to the Fedwatch indicators.

ADVERTISEMENT

The intricate dance between the copper-gold ratio and 10-year Treasury yields reveals a compelling narrative. The ongoing divergence, particularly evident since the end of 2022, suggests a potentially significant downward shift in Treasury yields sometime this year.

For those still undecided on the trajectory of interest rates, the historical reliability of the copper/gold ratio suggests a strong signal—a downward trajectory in the coming year. An outcome that is likely to align with a response to the next significant economic disaster.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Supply Disruptions Fuel Market Uncertainty
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 

China Awarded Major Contract By Iraq For Supergiant Oil And Gas Field 
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com