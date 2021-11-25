The EV Industry Is Desperate For New Lithium Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.78 -0.61 -0.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 82.22 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 5.088 +0.020 +0.39%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.372 -0.011 -0.46%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.305 -0.014 -0.62%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.46 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.75 +2.85 +3.61%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 74.89 -0.16 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.305 -0.014 -0.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.74 +3.33 +4.25%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.42 +3.30 +4.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.68 +0.52 +0.67%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 83.18 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.80 +0.45 +0.55%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.46 +0.62 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.46 +0.62 +0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.22 +0.73 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.75 +2.85 +3.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.53 +0.18 +0.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 55.50 +1.75 +3.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 77.50 +1.75 +2.31%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 78.90 +1.75 +2.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 70.60 +1.75 +2.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 73.50 +1.75 +2.44%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 74.50 +1.75 +2.41%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.14 +0.63 +0.82%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.52 +2.11 +2.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.34 -0.11 -0.15%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.29 -0.11 -0.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 +1.75 +2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.13 +2.94 +3.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 7 minutes "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 12 minutes "UN-Backed Banker Alliance Announces “Green” Plan to Transform the Global Financial System" by Whitney Webb
  • 1 day Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 mins Microbes can provide sustainable hydrocarbons for the petrochemical industry
  • 2 days "Gold Set To Soar As Inflation Fears Mount" by Alex Kimani
  • 10 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 14 hours Building A $2 Billion Subsea Solar Power Cable From Chile To China
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days NordStream2
  • 1 day Peak oil - demand vs production
  • 2 days "How the CO2 shortage is impacting the food and drink sector" - Specialty Food Magazine
  • 4 days Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”

Breaking News:

UN Nuclear Agency Fails To Reach An Agreement With Iran

China’s Power Crisis Could Have A Massive Impact On Aluminum Supply

China’s Power Crisis Could Have A Massive Impact On Aluminum Supply

China, like much of the…

Deep Sea Mining Is An $8 Trillion Opportunity

Deep Sea Mining Is An $8 Trillion Opportunity

Not only is deep sea…

China’s Commodity Stockpiles Remain A Complete Mystery

China’s Commodity Stockpiles Remain A Complete Mystery

China is not particularly forthcoming…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EV Industry Is Desperate For New Lithium Supply

By Irina Slav - Nov 25, 2021, 4:00 PM CST
  • Lithium is once again rallying as automakers go all-in on electric vehicles.
  • Demand for lithium is set to see a prolonged rally, prompting buyers to scramble to secure long-term contracts.
  • Though China is leading the race for lithium, American and European companies are betting big on new production, as well.
Join Our Community

The last time lithium prices went on a tear was a few years ago, spurred on by expectations of an EV revolution. At the time, the boom came to an end fairly quickly as producers ramped up output. Now, lithium is once again rallying ahead of what most see as the almost complete electrification of transport. 

But this time is different.

Back in 2015, when the previous lithium price rally began, Tesla was hogging headlines while the big carmakers were mostly in a business-as-usual mode. They were developing electric models, but nothing like the lineup the likes of VW, Renault, GM, and Ford have been announcing over the past year or so. Now, the auto majors are actually planning to become all-EV in the not too distant future—in line with government policies.

With such plans by the world's biggest carmakers, demand for lithium is set to enjoy a prolonged rally. This is prompting buyers to turn to what they used to shun: long-term contracts.

Reuters reported this week that the price of lithium carbonate in China has added 276 percent since the start of the year, thanks to strong demand from the EV industry as sales of electric vehicles increase. In the first half of 2021, EVs—including plug-in hybrids and battery-electric cars—made up 7.2 percent of total global car sales. This compared with 4.3 percent last year and 2.6 percent in 2019. The numbers are seen rising significantly, and with them, the price of lithium.

"Prices are up over 230% year to date, really around a lack of available material," a Benchmark Mineral Intelligence analyst told Reuters. "As a result, people are willing to sign up for longer-term contracts going into 2022 with more frequent price breaks," Caspar Rawles added. The price breaks refer to regular periods at which the price of the commodity is renegotiated.

Bloomberg last month reported that because of the soaring demand for lithium, buyers are not only opting for long-term contracts, but also buying lithium mining assets themselves to secure supply, as new lithium mining capacity has been slow in coming due to price fluctuations and some projects have been delayed.

"It's kind of like revenge of the miners," said Joe Lowry, an independent consultant and mining industry vet, as quoted by Bloomberg in October. "The suppliers are in the driver's seat, and it's going to stay that way for a while," as according to Morningstar forecasts, demand for lithium will remain higher than supply at least over the next five years.

All in all, nobody expects an end to the current lithium price rally anytime soon. This, however, is sparking a new worry: that it would take longer for EVs to reach cost parity with internal combustion engine vehicles. Their manufacturers need to achieve this parity in order to be able to push EVs as an on-par replacement for gas guzzlers, but with all battery metals prices rising fast, the moment of that happening is moving farther down the road.

And this is not the only problem. Some are already sounding the alarm that lithium could effectively become the new oil, making certain countries dependent on imports rather than developing self-sufficiency.

Currently, China is the lithium king of the world, and this certainly does not sit well with decision-makers in Europe or the United States. This could spur new lithium mine development wherever there is lithium—and there is in the United States—but exactly how fast this new supply could come is still questionable. Until it gets an answer, lithium prices—and EV prices—will remain elevated, and coupled with current inflation, trade could slow down the world's EV transition.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Our Renewable Future Will Run On Copper
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed
The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare
OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves

OPEC+ Vows To Respond If Countries Tap Their Oil Reserves
Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals
When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com