Tata Steel Looks For UK Support To Make £1.2 Billion Green Furnace Upgrade

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.51 +0.72 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.700 +0.046 +1.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 days 87.61 +0.69 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.700 +0.046 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 69.31 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.91 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 84.61 +0.84 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.31 +0.59 +0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 92.61 +0.94 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

China is expanding its aluminum…

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

The U.S. introduces significant anti-dumping…

Are China's Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Are China's Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Despite a recent boost in…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tata Steel Looks For UK Support To Make £1.2 Billion Green Furnace Upgrade

By Metal Miner - Sep 11, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Tata Steel confirms the need for government investment to support decarbonization efforts at the Port Talbot plant.
  • Previous government funding offers were rejected by Tata; the current negotiations are reportedly happening at the "highest levels" including the Prime Minister's office.
  • Industry experts question the timing of the funding request, suggesting it may be influenced by the upcoming UK general election, with concerns over potential job losses at the plant.
Join Our Community
Steel Mill

Via Metal Miner

Tata Steel is in talks with the UK government to acquire £500 million ($630 million) in funding. The steelmaking multinational confirmed the funds would help the Port Talbot plant replace its operating blast furnaces with electric arc furnaces. The news comes as the Tata Steel share price recently reached a high for the year.

“Given the financially constrained position of our UK business, any significant change is only possible with government investment and support,” Tata Steel stated on September 3. “As also seen in other steelmaking countries in Europe where governments are actively supporting companies in de-carbonization initiatives.”

One official at Port Talbot told MetalMiner that the financing talks are taking place at the “highest levels.” This means the collaboration is between Tata Group itself and the Prime Minister’s office. “That’s lasted for a few years,” the official added, though he declined to indicate when talks would conclude. 

Tata Steel Share Price Could Change Thanks to the Offer

Port Talbot is in Wales, about 75 kilometers west of the capital city of Cardiff. Tata also plans to invest about £700 million ($875 million) of its own funds into the facility. 

Earlier in 2023, the UK government proposed £300 million ($375 million) in aid to the plant, plus assistance in covering energy costs. However, reports at the time noted that Tata rejected that offer.

The Port Talbot official also declined to indicate with what the plant would replace its two operating blast furnaces. There was also no discussion of potential capacities, the number of electric arc furnaces, or if it would add value-added equipment, such as thin slab casters.

Some Experts Feel the UK is Playing Politics

Port Talbot’s two blast furnaces can produce about 4.8 million metric tons of pig iron per year. Meanwhile, its two basic oxygen furnaces can pour 5 million metric tons of crude steel per year. The Tata official said the company then casts this into slab and then rolls into hot and cold rolled coil. 

Projected crude steel production for 2023 at the site is 3.2-3.4 million metric tons. The source noted that this is “just below” the 3 million metric tons seen  in the previous year. The Tata Steel share price recently reached 131.75 Indian Rupees on September 5, a high for the year. If the talks produce a successful result, it’s possible this figure could go much higher.

However, one industry watcher expressed skepticism about funding from the UK government. “That’s big money for the government and for the taxpayers,” that source told MetalMiner.

An upcoming general election in the United Kingdom, due to take place no later than January 28, 2025, could be behind the funding issue. “They won’t want to see thousands of people turfed out of work,” the source said of the Conservative Party, which has a majority in the House of Commons. When asked about the talks, the source added, “I think that they will drag it out as long possible, at least until the elections.”

The industry watcher also noted the high costs for steelmaking in the United Kingdom, along with doubts regarding the plant’s location as compared with China. “If you are not strategically located, you better have a very good commercial team,” the source warned. One metric ton of crude steel costs $600-700 to produce in the United Kingdom against $400-500 in China.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Auto Union Strike Could Crush Steel Demand
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com