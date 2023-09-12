Euro Steelmakers Defy Sluggish Market With Bold Price Hike

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.11 +1.82 +2.09%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.21 +1.57 +1.73%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.17 +1.34 +1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.767 +0.159 +6.10%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.008 +0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 87.44 -0.17 -0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.727 +0.008 +0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 13 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 13 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 13 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 13 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 13 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 13 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 93.12 +0.28 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 105 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 69.09 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.44 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.69 -0.22 -0.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 84.39 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 81.39 -0.32 -0.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 82.89 -0.42 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 92.59 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 81.29 -0.32 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.40 -0.26 -0.29%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 77.52 -0.22 -0.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 83.17 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.77 -0.22 -0.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.50 -0.25 -0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 77.50 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 91.71 -0.11 -0.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar To 10-Month High

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

The U.S. introduces significant anti-dumping…

World’s Largest Miner Expresses Concern About Chinese Growth

World’s Largest Miner Expresses Concern About Chinese Growth

BHP, the world’s largest miner…

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

China is expanding its aluminum…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Euro Steelmakers Defy Sluggish Market With Bold Price Hike

By Metal Miner - Sep 12, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Steelmakers in Northwestern Europe are pushing for a €20 increase on hot rolled coil, even as demand wanes.
  • Factors influencing the move include increased iron ore demand, potential steel output controls by Beijing, and rising gas prices.
  • Europe's slowed construction activity and potential steel influx from China further complicate the region's steel market dynamics.
Join Our Community
Steel

Via Metal Miner

Steelmakers in Northwestern Europe are seeking an increase of €20 ($20) per metric ton on hot rolled coil. Market sources told MetalMiner that the hike in steel prices comes despite subdued demand for the flat rolled product going into September.

“I think that they are trying to push up prices against input prices,” one source said.

Mills are reportedly seeking €650-670 ($695-720) per metric ton EXW for HRC for November rolling and December delivery. This is up significantly from the €630-650 ($675-695) reported in late August. That said, the trader expressed concern that end users would not accept the increase. “There is just a lack of demand,” they reported.

Benchmark, 63.5% Fe iron ore reached a high of $119.50 per metric ton CFR Tianjin on Sept. 6. According to information from the website Trading Economics, this figure is up almost 15% from the Aug. 6 low of $104.

Mills Ramping Up Production in Hope to Elevate Steel Prices

“Increasing expectations that Beijing will mandate steel output controls in the near future drove mills to ramp up production in the short term to undercut any controls, increasing demand for iron ore,” the website stated.

Gas prices were also higher in August, mainly due to concerns over possible strike action by workers at three LNG providers in Australia. Meanwhile, Benchmark Dutch TTF gas was €39.90 ($43.47) per megawatt hour on Aug. 21. Trading Economics data showed this reflects a 44.8% rise from the €28.16 ($30.69) reported on July 21. However, that price has since backed off, reaching €34.56 ($37.01) on Sept. 8.

Indeed, workers at U.S. energy major Chevron’s LNG project started strike action that same day. According to other reports, the poor demand has also prompted Liberty Steel Ostrava to shut down one of its three coking ovens.

Slowed European Construction Remains a Problem

Higher interest rates by central banks in key economies due to sharp inflation after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022, continue to impact European construction activity. Indeed, construction within the 27-member European in is likely to decline 1.6% year on year. However, in June, the European Steel Association (Eurofer) also predicted the industry would see a modest upturn in 2024.

Hot rolled coil’s applications include the construction sector. The flat-rolled product also serves as feedstock for the production of cold rolled coil and welded pipes, both of which the construction sector also consumes. This shows that the current HRC market remains a challenging one. Falling demand, volatile material prices, and supply chain shocks are all putting a strain on bottom lines. MetalMiner’s September workshop “Tackle Falling Demand, Rising Material Prices and Supply Chain Shocks” will cover how to grapple with all of this.

Central Banks Could Impact Steel Prices, Influx from China

The European Central Bank (ECB) and the UK’s Bank of England (BoE) have also indicated possible plans for one more rate hike before pausing.

The main refinancing operations rate at the ECB came to 4.25%. This was after the bank raised its rate for the ninth time since July 2022, when that rate was 0%. For comparison, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has cut interest rates three times in 2023. The last rate cut was on Aug. 21, when the PBOC cut its one-year prime loan rate by 10 basis points to 3.45% from 3.5%.

As our source put it, “China’s economy is sputtering.” How exactly this will impact 2024 steel prices and other industrial metal prices will all be covered in the 2024 Annual Outlook.

Ratings agency Moody’s also predicted China’s GDP projection for 2023 to grow 5%. However, the organization cut its outlook for 2024 to 4% from 4.5%. The latest figures indicate that GDP growth in the world’s second-largest economy for 2022 was 3%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The slower growth in China’s economy has created concerns that mills in that country could flood Southeast Asia or even Europe with their steel products. As the source noted, offers on material from Japan, Vietnam, and China are likely to be lower than €600 per metric ton CFR at European ports.

By Christopher Rivituso

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Tata Steel Looks For UK Support To Make £1.2 Billion Green Furnace Upgrade
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects
Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom

Europe And The U.S. Gear Up For A Geothermal Boom
The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

The Oil Market Hasn’t Felt The Full Impact Of Saudi Arabia's Cuts Yet

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com