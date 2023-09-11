Hurricane Season Stirs Supply Chain Concerns For U.S. Shippers

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 87.40 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.51 +0.72 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.700 +0.046 +1.74%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%
Chart Mars US 3 days 87.61 +0.69 +0.79%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.700 +0.046 +1.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 12 days 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 12 days 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 12 days 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 651 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 12 days 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 12 days 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 12 days 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 92.84 -0.13 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 104 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 69.31 +0.54 +0.79%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 87.91 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 84.61 +0.84 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 81.71 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 83.31 +0.59 +0.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 92.61 +0.94 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.66 +0.64 +0.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 77.74 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 92.71 -0.69 -0.74%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 83.39 +0.64 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.99 +0.64 +0.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.75 +0.50 +0.60%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 77.75 +0.75 +0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 92.39 -0.10 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness

Breaking News:

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

From Boom To Gloom: China's Economic Momentum Dips

From Boom To Gloom: China's Economic Momentum Dips

China's economic growth is slowing,…

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis

Germany's reliance on Russian energy,…

Is Beijing Losing Control Of Its Economy?

Is Beijing Losing Control Of Its Economy?

China's slowing economy is raising…

  1. Home
  2. Finance
  3. the Economy
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Hurricane Season Stirs Supply Chain Concerns For U.S. Shippers

By ZeroHedge - Sep 11, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • If Hurricane Lee hits, shippers could face significant capacity disruptions and heightened freight rates just before the peak shipping season.
  • Major hurricanes can cause considerable damage to infrastructure including seaports, airports, and highways, leading to supply chain breakdowns and delays.
  • In the face of natural disasters, trucking companies, such as Xpress Direct, have historically played a vital role in disaster-relief efforts, highlighting the industry's importance.
Join Our Community
Shipping Supply Chain

No one wants a hurricane to make landfall. Among nature’s most damaging events, hurricanes that hit land in the United States usually cause death, destruction and misery. They can also cause havoc to supply chains. 

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina was a 100,000-truckload event, requiring one of the largest relief and recovery supply deployments in U.S. history. In 2017, Hurricane Harvey prompted one of the greatest truck capacity crunches in recent history. 

Hurricane Lee could cause massive supply chain disruptions if it lands in the United States

Hurricane Lee, which strengthened from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Wednesday, will likely become a major hurricane by Friday and a Category 4 hurricane with winds up to 150 mph by Saturday.

Lee is now in the Atlantic Ocean well east of any land. But the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects Lee to intensify quickly and become an extremely dangerous major hurricane. At this time, it is too early to know if Lee will hit any of the major Caribbean islands or the United States.

However, if Lee — or any major hurricane — did make landfall near a major city, it could cause massive capacity disruptions for U.S. shippers just prior to the peak season run-up.

If a major hurricane is forecast to make landfall, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and state-level agencies will soak up every available truck in the market for relief activities. 

Shippers will face much higher freight rates. Shippers would be wise to lock in secure commitments (even at higher contract rates) for a potentially chaotic fourth quarter. At worst, they may be left without trucks to haul goods.

Hurricanes create massive demand surges. Rates that shippers locked in to carriers anticipating a slow second half may not work in a tight capacity environment. Many carriers will chase the higher-paying FEMA freight, often ditching shippers that they view as cheap or undesirable.

For shippers unsure about what to pay in the market, they could resort to high-frequency freight rate benchmarking tools, such as SONAR, or the implementation of index-linked contracts

Impact on infrastructure

Depending on where a hurricane hits and its subsequent path over land, a variety of infrastructure can be impacted. Seaports in the path of a hurricane close and may take time to reopen, particularly if there is any damage. The same is true for airports, rail yards and track and certainly bridges and highways. 

Some hurricanes have done significant damage to key infrastructure, while others have done very little damage. 

Regardless, these storms usually impact key parts of a state’s or region’s infrastructure, if only in the sense of delays. Supply chains break down because of hurricanes; sometimes they are back up and running quickly, while at other times they can be subject to significant delays. 

Hurricane relief efforts

Years before founding FreightWaves, I ran Xpress Direct from 2002 to 2005. Xpress Direct was the on-demand emergency unit of U.S. Xpress. Over the course of four years dealing with hurricane activity, Xpress Direct handled in excess of 20,000 shipments and billed over $100 million in revenue in disaster-relief loads alone.

Hurricane-relief loads offer an opportunity for trucking companies to demonstrate to the public how critical trucking is, regardless of how challenging a mission might be. 

Hurricane relief is the biggest dog-and-pony show you will ever see in trucking. But there is a certain satisfaction in being able to help people who are suffering.

ADVERTISEMENT

FreightWaves’ ongoing coverage

Since FreightWaves.com went online in 2017, it has covered the impact to the nation’s transportation and supply chain of all the hurricanes that have hit the United States. 

FreightWaves will cover Hurricane Lee’s path, preparations to deal with it and more — and will continue to do so through any major relief efforts. FreightWaves will do so for any and all natural disasters that strike the nation.

By Craig Fuller of FreightWaves via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Germany Grapples With Unprecedented Trade Deficit Amid Russian Energy Crisis
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand
Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance

Guyana's Oil Boom Challenges OPEC+ Dominance
China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues

China’s Massive Gold-Buying Spree Continues
Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?

Is U.S. Oil Production Really Nearing Its Peak?
Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Orsted Threatens To Abandon U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com