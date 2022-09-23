Steel Prices Stagnate Despite Energy Prices Weighing On Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.66 -4.83 -5.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.92 -4.54 -5.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 88.47 -3.80 -4.12%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.864 -0.225 -3.17%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.390 -0.126 -5.01%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.390 -0.126 -5.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 89.79 -2.16 -2.35%
Graph down Murban 2 days 92.48 -0.89 -0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.80 +1.24 +1.45%
Graph down Basra Light 298 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.79 +1.74 +1.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.70 +0.90 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.32 +1.09 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.71 +0.60 +1.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 32 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 9 hours Wind droughts
  • 9 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 7 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021

Breaking News:

Russia's Gas Exports To Europe Drop By 82% In A Year

Biden’s “Buy Clean” Initiative Is A Boon For Steel Manufacturers

Biden’s “Buy Clean” Initiative Is A Boon For Steel Manufacturers

The Biden Administration’s “Buy Clean”…

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Steel Prices Could Be Due For A Rally As Manufacturers Halt Production

Hot rolled coil prices have…

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Smelter shutdowns and industrial metal…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Steel Prices Stagnate Despite Energy Prices Weighing On Production

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 23, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Hot rolled coil and cold rolled coil steel prices are stagnating as the supply and demand dance continues.
  • Lower consumer purchases in the face of economic uncertainty are weighing on steel demand.
  • High energy prices and factory shutdowns have chipped away at steel supply.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

 

Hot rolled coil steel prices in Western Europe remain largely unchanged since early September. However, as various market participants told MetalMiner, this is despite attempts by at least one steelmaker to increase them According to our sources, multiple factors continue to suppress demand for flat rolled products. These include a slowdown of public works programs throughout Europe. Another culprit being rapidly-rising energy prices and lower consumer purchases in the face of economic uncertainty. Recently, high stock levels joined that list as well.

One trader reported that the most recent transactions for flat rolled product occurred at €740-750 ($740-750) per metric ton EXW for October rolling / November delivery. Deals for hot rolled coil also occurred at about €750 ($750) earlier in September for the same rolling and delivery times. It’s worth noting this went against the official offer prices of €800 ($800).

Sources added that earlier in September, ArcelorMittal attempted to increase its offer price for flat rolled product to €850 ($850). However, poor demand prompted the Luxembourg-based group to retreat €810 ($810) in the last week.

Imports from Southeast Asia have also impacted the market, as transactions of HRC from Vietnam have occurred at €680-685 ($680-685) per metric ton CIF Bilbao and Antwerp, January delivery.

Applications for HRC include construction and welded pipe production. It is also used as feed stock to produce cold rolled coil, which remains integral to the white good and auto sectors. Typically, CRC carries an average premium of €100 ($100) per metric ton over HRC

Steel Prices and Energy Prices Continue Their Dance

One trader told us they believe prices would continue declining, reaching around €620 ($620) towards year’s end. This is despite the fact that prices normally rise at this time as buyers try to hedge against January mill price hikes. “The key word here is ‘normal’,” the trader said, referring to Europe’s unique economic situation.

Related: Putin's Meeting With Xi Highlights Russia's Waning Status On The World Stage

In response to market conditions, producers throughout Europe have announced plans to curb crude steel production, either on a temporary or indefinite basis. Flats demand in Spain currently sits at just 40% of normal demand levels, which is about 8 million metric tons.

Fortunately, information from Trading Economics showed energy prices in Europe have substantially decreased, with benchmark Dutch TTF gas hitting €189.78 ($187.61) per kilowatt hour late on Sept. 21. That’s a decrease of almost 14% from the €220.54 ($218.03) seen on Sept. 8.

This drop is largely due to action by European governments to curb rising prices and avoid shortages. The European Commission also planes to raise €140 billion ($138 billion) from energy companies’ profits and mandatory cuts on energy use.

Trading Economics added that European gas stocks are also above the five-year average at 86%, though Gazprom has indefinitely cut flows via its Nord Stream pipeline. That line runs under the Baltic Sea from Vyborg in northwestern Russia to Lubmin in eastern Germany.

By The MetalMiner Team

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming

U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com