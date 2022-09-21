Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.01 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 30 mins 89.83 -0.79 -0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.43 -0.87 -0.94%
Graph down Natural Gas 13 mins 7.749 -0.030 -0.39%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.471 -0.016 -0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%
Chart Mars US 52 mins 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.471 -0.016 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 91.57 +2.10 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.76 +2.93 +3.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 89.93 -1.71 -1.87%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 -1.97 -2.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.20 -2.20 -2.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.76 -2.10 -2.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 96.55 +0.85 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.95 -1.65 -2.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 62.69 -1.42 -2.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 86.09 -1.42 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 84.34 -1.42 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 81.49 -1.42 -1.71%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 78.19 -1.42 -1.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 79.49 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 88.44 -1.42 -1.58%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 77.79 -1.42 -1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 87.57 -3.46 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 74.25 -1.00 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 92.77 +0.56 +0.61%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.08 -0.66 -0.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.93 -0.66 -0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.50 -1.00 -1.23%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 hours Wind droughts
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 2 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 12 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

Thousands Take To The Streets In Belgium Against Soaring Energy Prices

Space Diamonds May Be The Future Of Mining And Manufacturing

Space Diamonds May Be The Future Of Mining And Manufacturing

Scientists from Australia and the…

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

European Stainless Steel Mills Are Closing Due To Energy Crisis

Stainless steel mills across Europe…

Copper Could See A Supply Shortfall By 2025

Copper Could See A Supply Shortfall By 2025

Many analysts see a supply…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Copper Prices Remain Resilient As Uncertainty Persists

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 21, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Bearish and bullish catalysts are fueling volatility in copper prices.
  • Smelter shutdowns have sparked some supply chain concerns in the copper industry.
  • China’s property crisis has eroded demand for copper.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

The copper industry showed resilience through many market challenges throughout 2022. Despite dropping prices and demand, copper continues to fight against obstacles ranging from Europe’s energy crisis and smelter shutdowns to China’s property crisis and shrinking demand. As MetalMiner noted earlier this month, copper markets do remain particularly volatile. And while prices traded sideways in MetalMiner’s September Monthly Metals Index, the potential for future price increases remains high.

Copper Within Resistance Zones for The Moment

Copper experienced its fair share of ups, downs, and growth over the past two years. Despite this, recent price action saw copper breaching its short-term ranges. This caused a long-term resistance and demand zone to solidify, which made it appear that copper will continue the decline or reverse back to the upside at historical ranges.

In terms of manufacturing, copper markets have recently dealt with smelter shutdowns in places like China. However, demand for copper in places like Europe, where energy remains in short supply, has dropped. All of these factors seem determined to keep the copper market in volatile territory.

Copper Prices and Inventory Levels

With low demand for copper across Europe, many companies find themselves with an excess of copper inventory. For example, warehouses approved by the LME watched stocks surge over the past few months. The strong U.S. dollar only complicates this further by making these commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, subduing demand.

Inflation also continues to impact commodity markets as a whole, copper included. After a recent U.S. report indicating that core inflation remains on the rise, copper dropped in price. This also raised fears there will be another interest rate hike by the Fed, which could cause buyers to stock up even more.

By The MetalMiner Team

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden’s “Buy Clean” Initiative Is A Boon For Steel Manufacturers
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 

The U.S. Does Not Plan To Refill Its SPR With Sub-$80 Oil 



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com