Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 hours 91.59 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 hours 97.93 -1.15 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 hours 4.470 -0.171 -3.68%
Graph down Heating Oil 20 hours 2.850 -0.047 -1.64%
Graph down Gasoline 20 hours 2.727 -0.044 -1.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 89.59 -2.02 -2.21%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.727 -0.044 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 95.49 -2.78 -2.83%
Graph down Murban 1 day 97.92 -2.73 -2.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 89.98 -6.10 -6.35%
Graph down Basra Light 88 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 98.34 -6.74 -6.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.11 -5.71 -5.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 78.71 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 94.96 +0.71 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 93.21 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 91.11 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 90.36 +0.71 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 93.91 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 88.56 +0.71 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 82.00 -1.00 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 85.98 -1.22 -1.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 83.00 +0.75 +0.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 5 hours 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 3 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 5 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 8 mins "What's Happening in Ukraine? - Questions For Corbett" - The Corbett Report -- ...well worth watching....
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 19 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 9 mins Why did Russia want Crimea 2014 ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 1 hour BACKSTORY - The Covert U.S. and Foreign Intervention with the Ukraine Crisis - CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable

Breaking News:

92 Hostages Held Captive By Russia At Chernobyl

High Energy Costs Are Pushing Zinc Smelters To The Brink

High Energy Costs Are Pushing Zinc Smelters To The Brink

European zinc producers are facing…

Ukraine Crisis Sparks Supply Panic Across Commodity Markets

Ukraine Crisis Sparks Supply Panic Across Commodity Markets

Commodity prices rallied on Thursday…

How Will China’s Belt And Road Impact Global Critical Metal Supplies?

How Will China’s Belt And Road Impact Global Critical Metal Supplies?

China’s massive Belt and Road…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

By Ag Metal Miner - Feb 26, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • Russia’s push into Ukraine is sparking chaos in metals markets.
  • Fears of greater sanctions continue to add upward pressure on key metals. 
  • The rise in metals prices has been turbocharged above previous gains earned on the back of power shortages, energy costs, and Chinese environmental restrictions.
Join Our Community

So, after weeks of will he, won’t he, Russian President Vladimir Putin finally ordered troops into two regions of eastern Ukraine. After recognizing Luhansk and Donetsk as independent states earlier this week, Putin made an emotional and rambling televised address to the Russian people. Where this will lead no one knows. But it seems unlikely he will limit his actions now. As expected, the West has done relatively little apart from huff and puff. Germany said it will not certify the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia. This action caught nobody by surprise.

Metal prices increase

Prices of key metals have surged in recent weeks, turbocharged above previous gains earned on the back of power shortages, energy costs, and Chinese environmental restrictions. Aluminum and nickel prices, in particular, have reached multi-year highs on fears sanctions will result in a breakdown in supply from Russia. Although Russia maintains a critical role in the supply of those two metals, particularly to the European market, other metals could also fall in short supply.

According to the US Geological Survey, (USGS) Russia’s Rusal produces about 6% of global primary aluminium, or 3.8m tons last year. Europe’s aluminum market remains tight. It has suffered a shortage of extrusion billets for much of the last year. Since late last year, the Rotterdam physical delivery premium (an expression of metal availability) has become significant proportion of the semi-finished price. For the first time in LME history, it has broken the premium out as a separate definable cost.

Russian produces aluminum billets, nickel, gold, palladium, cobalt and platinum

At over 7% of global nickel production, Russia serves as a major producer with some 193k tons last year. Indonesia and the Philippines remain China’s primary suppliers but Russia provides key materials to Europe’s stainless industry. To make matters worse, European companies generally have longer-term contracts, not easily replaced at short notice.

Related: U.S. Rig Count Gains For 18th Straight Week

Russia’s largest producer, Norilsk Nickel, also serves as a major producer of palladium and cobalt. In fact, Russia remains the largest producer in the world of palladium at some 40% of global mine production. Furthermore, Russia serves as the 10% global producer of platinum. Although Russia’s cobalt production provides only  4% of global supply, it [has] served as a viable alternative to the DRC.  Russia plays an equally key role in the gold market. The country controls about 10% of global mine production only behind Australia and China.

Don’t forget about Russian steel

Russia also produces nearly as much as the US per annum. But unlike the US, at least half of Russian production goes toward export markets, again mainly Europe. Steel supply does not face the same constraints as base metals. However, while European mills may welcome the reduction in competitive supply, consumers would find some grades or product areas have limited alternatives as Russia has built up outsized roles in some product areas like pipes.

As previously mentioned, Russia of course has a dominant position in oil, natural gas and other commodities like diamonds and foodstuffs such as grains and agricultural products like fertilizers. For anyone interested in further data Statista.com/, OEC.com, and Trading Economics all provide good reference points.

The takeaway

Metal buying organizations should brace for considerable volatility.

As the market saying goes “buy on bullets, sell on fear”.

For now, metals markets face supply disruption. Prices reflect that. If and/or when some sanity prevails, markets will sell as constraints appear less imminent. In the meantime, expect prices to oscillate with every media release and rumor. Belt up for the ride!

By AG Metal Miner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ukraine Crisis Sparks Supply Panic Across Commodity Markets
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
5 Commodities That Could Explode As The Ukraine Crisis Escalates

5 Commodities That Could Explode As The Ukraine Crisis Escalates



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com