Rare Earth Prices Skyrocket Following Burmese Mining Suspension

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 82.79 +0.48 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 84.58 +0.51 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.12 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 3.338 +0.172 +5.43%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.192 +0.003 +0.15%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%
Chart Mars US 2 days 81.29 +0.68 +0.84%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.192 +0.003 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 84.01 -1.54 -1.80%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.14 -1.69 -1.92%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.80 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Basra Light 677 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.44 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.65 -0.25 -0.28%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.68 -0.32 -0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 88.51 -3.84 -4.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 130 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 61.41 -1.96 -3.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 84.46 -1.91 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 82.71 -1.91 -2.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 78.21 -2.11 -2.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 74.81 -1.86 -2.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 77.41 -2.26 -2.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 84.06 -2.56 -2.96%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 75.31 -1.56 -2.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 72.54 -1.91 -2.57%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 93.23 -2.40 -2.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 77.89 -1.91 -2.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.79 -1.91 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.75 -2.00 -2.48%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 11 days 98.88 +2.54 +2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Pipeline Capacity Set To Triple

Aluminum Oxide Shortage Pushes Russia To Diversify Supply Chain

Aluminum Oxide Shortage Pushes Russia To Diversify Supply Chain

Facing a shortage after the…

India's Rising Aluminum Appetite Shakes Global Market Dynamics

India's Rising Aluminum Appetite Shakes Global Market Dynamics

India's surging demand for aluminum,…

Copper's Price Curve Hasn't Looked Like This In Decades

Copper's Price Curve Hasn't Looked Like This In Decades

Copper's price curve is in…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rare Earth Prices Skyrocket Following Burmese Mining Suspension

By Metal Miner - Oct 08, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Myanmar's Kachin State, supplying 38% of China's rare earth imports, halted mining, causing an immediate spike in global prices.
  • The long-term effects of this suspension might lead to scarcity, illicit mining, and environmental issues in the region.
  • China's economic slowdown combined with geopolitical risks highlights the need for diversified sourcing in the rare earth market.
Join Our Community
rare earth

Via Metal Miner

 

The Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metals Index) witnessed yet another steep increase month-over-month. Indeed, supply disruptions remain a massive concern in the rare earths industry, so rare earth magnets and other materials witnessed renewed bullish strength across the board over recent months.

In August, market worries arose prior to a planned environmental inspection of China’s Jiangxi province. The Chinese region serves as a major location for Chinese rare earth supplies. Along with this, Chinese stimulus efforts managed to boost rare earth production (although this cannot add long-term support to the index).

Following this, Myanmar’s Kachin State suspended mining activities. Myanmar (formerly Burma) is a pinnacle producer of global rare earths and rare earth magnets, and any change in Burmese mining activity can significantly alter the market. Therefore, the mining suspension led to stockpiling ahead of peak consumption and caused Chinese rare earth prices to hit their highest point in over 20 months.

As a result of all of this, the index jumped up by 6.62%

How Will the Burmese Mining Suspension Impact Rare Earth Prices Globally?

From January to July 2023, Myanmar’s Kachin State supplied 38% of rare earth materials imported by China. Despite this, mines in the Burmese state shut down in early September to prepare for inspections. This shutdown raised anxiety about supply interruptions and prompted the hoarding of rare earth materials worldwide.

For now, analysts expect the recent mining restriction in Myanmar’s Kachin State to have the most impact in the short term. However, it could also affect long-term rare earth pricing.

Short-Term:

  • Pricing has already factored in the immediate effects of the mining ban. Still, rare earth prices will continue to see support from the long-term supply disruption and stable demand outlook. 
  • Fear of higher prices will also drive increased demand in the fourth quarter of 2023, as rare earth consumers stockpile cargo for use during China’s public holiday from September 29 to October 6.

Long-Term:

  • While the long-term effects of the mining restriction remain unknown, it could result in a scarcity of rare earth minerals, further increasing costs.  
  • The restriction might also lead to increased illicit mining, which is already a significant problem due to China’s control over rare earth mining in Myanmar. Over time, this could exacerbate environmental issues in the region and lead to political unrest. 
  • Additionally, the restriction could eventually cause harm to Myanmar’s economy and its mining sector workforce.

Global Rare Earth Trading Dynamics Changing

China’s sluggish economy has negatively impacted rare earth prices for months, even without the Burmese mining ban. Therefore, a rise in Chinese economic activity could benefit the market. However, recent predictions indicate that China’s economy will slow down in 2024 due to ongoing domestic challenges and a lackluster property sector.

While China’s property sector does not directly influence the production of rare earth magnets, a potential “domino effect” could continue to harm the pricing of industrial metals that rely on Chinese imports.

China’s rare earth policies have long affected the market power and pricing of rare earth metals. Private Chinese enterprises engaging in intense rivalry lowered rare earth prices during the first two decades of their worldwide availability. China then started reducing rare earth shipments in 2006, citing the need for resource conservation and environmental concerns, which resulted in a sharp increase in rare earth prices.

Geopolitical Risks Heavily Tied into Supplies of Rare Earth Magnets

China’s current economic slowdown has substantially impacted the rare earth elements market. It has also emphasized the necessity of diversifying sourcing and the risks associated with excessive dependence on a single country for essential raw materials. Indeed, as China’s domestic demand for rare earths increases, the nation will rely more and more on imports from countries like Myanmar to meet its resource requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, a recent study utilizing the wavelet decomposition method established a link between rare earth price fluctuations, geopolitical risk, and global economic activity. According to this study, there is a positive correlation between rare earth pricing and global economic activity. This implies that a slowdown in China’s economy may lead to a drop in rare earth prices. However, the study also found an inverse relationship between the price of rare earth magnets and geopolitical risk, suggesting that political unrest in China could instead cause rare earth prices to rise even more.

By Jennifer Kary

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Cornish Metals Aims To Make Europe A Key Player In Tin Production
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough

AI-Tech Leads To NASA Energy Breakthrough
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com