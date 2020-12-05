Prices Of Chinese Rare Earths Are Soaring

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 46.26 +0.62 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 49.25 +0.54 +1.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 23 hours 2.575 +0.068 +2.71%
Graph up Mars US 23 hours 47.06 +0.42 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
Graph up Urals 18 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 44.04 +0.55 +1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 23 hours 2.575 +0.068 +2.71%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 48.89 +0.81 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 2 days 49.48 +0.98 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 46.81 +0.48 +1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 50.42 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 48.88 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 50.66 +0.65 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 47.45 +0.78 +1.67%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 13 days 33.07 +0.47 +1.44%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 33.34 -0.04 -0.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.64 +0.36 +0.81%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 46.04 +0.36 +0.79%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 39.89 +0.16 +0.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 38.14 +0.11 +0.29%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 38.14 +0.11 +0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 39.74 -0.04 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 40.84 -0.19 -0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 38.14 -0.64 -1.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 47.45 +0.47 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 36.50 +1.75 +5.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 47.21 +0.65 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 40.21 +1.71 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 36.00 +0.50 +1.41%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 49.38 +0.36 +0.73%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 8 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 1 hour Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 hour Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 55 mins Tesla Semi
  • 6 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales
  • 1 day “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 81 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media

Breaking News:

France’s Total Looks To Sell Its Stake In Kurdistan Oilfield

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?

A new research note from…

Battery Metal Demand Set To Soar By 500%

Battery Metal Demand Set To Soar By 500%

Production of battery metals such…

The Tide Is Turning For Canada’s Mining Industry

The Tide Is Turning For Canada’s Mining Industry

Canada ranks among the top…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Prices Of Chinese Rare Earths Are Soaring

By MINING.com - Dec 05, 2020, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

BMO Capital Markets says that a surge in the price of Chinese rare earth metals in November is a reflection of the geopolitical tensions between that country and the developed world. Commenting on the sudden price gains in a research note, BMO’s commodity analyst Colin Hamilton also said that as nations around the world consider self-sufficiency in rare earths and other critical minerals, while also enacting more trade restrictions and economic protectionism, the market “is set for long-lasting transformation over the coming years, one that we believe will likely lead to a gradual erosion of Chinese dominance in processing capacity.”

November saw the prices of all major Chinese-sourced rare earths spike, but especially those used in magnets. In particular, the research note mentioned neodymium, which is the most common rare earth used in making magnets, which rose by 27% since early in November, up over 50% year to date. Several other key rare earths also increased in value last month, including dysprosium (+17%), gadolinium (+9%) and terbium (+27%).

Another factor in the price surge is a new law that came into force in China on December 1, Hamilton noted. Known as the Export Control Law, it creates new regulations that give the government more control over such exports as technology and rare earths.

“Market participants are increasingly of the view that the introduction of the new law will lead to a restriction of rare earth-based exports from China to key partners including the U.S., on the pretext that it is safeguarding its national security,” Hamilton stated.

Though exports of Chinese rare earth metals have been decreasing in recent years, Hamilton’s report pointed out that rare earth-based magnet exports have actually been trending up because of increased global demand, including by the U.S. In anticipation of concerns that the Chinese government could use the new law to further curtail exports, “key customers in the U.S. (or perhaps the State Reserve) have seemingly been buying up as much material as possible, with U.S. rare earth magnet imports reaching 480 tonnes in September, the highest monthly total since 2016.”

Related: The Death Of U.S. Shale Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

Already there have been measures introduced by nations at the policy level to address China’s dominance and bolster their domestic production of rare earths. In Africa, the European Union, Australia and the Americas, concerns about China’s control of the market has been pushing exploration and development projects, and leading to greater attention from political leaders.

“In May 2019 U.S. senators introduced legislation aimed at encouraging the development of domestic rare earth supplies, while the U.S. Department of Defense asked for additional federal funds to bolster domestic production of rare earths,” Hamilton noted.

In April of this year, the Pentagon awarded funding to Australian miner Lynas Corp. (ASX: LYC) and Nevada-based MP Materials (NYSE: MP) for rare earth separation facilities in Texas and California, respectively. And by late September, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring a national emergency in the mining industry. This followed recommendations outlined by the U.S. Department of Commerce to establish partnerships with such allies as Canada and Australia in order to secure greater access to rare earths and other critical minerals.

Meanwhile in Canada, in August 2020 the government of Saskatchewan committed C$31 million for the construction of the country’s first rare earth processing facility, which is planned to be operational by the end of 2022.

With ongoing funding for new projects coming from governments, Hamilton said he expects this will provide even “further impetus to ex-China capacity build-out over the coming years.”

By Mining.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can EV Batteries Get Any Cheaper?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports

The World’s Largest Trade Pact Could Crush U.S. Gas Exports
Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas

Five Energy Stocks To Buy Before Christmas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com