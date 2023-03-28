Power Shortages Disrupt Aluminum Production In South China

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.43 +0.62 +0.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.81 +0.69 +0.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.62 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.021 -0.067 -3.21%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.711 +0.027 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 71.66 +3.20 +4.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.711 +0.027 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 74.12 -0.09 -0.12%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.81 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.24 +1.78 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 484 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.27 +2.04 +2.79%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.68 +1.81 +2.45%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.33 +2.02 +2.72%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 75.01 +0.41 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.56 +3.50 +6.36%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 51.56 +3.55 +7.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.96 +3.55 +4.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 73.21 +3.55 +5.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 70.36 +3.55 +5.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 67.06 +3.55 +5.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 68.36 +3.55 +5.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 77.31 +3.55 +4.81%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 66.66 +3.55 +5.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.87 +3.05 +4.25%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.00 +3.75 +6.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 73.42 -0.71 -0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.34 +3.55 +5.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.29 +3.55 +5.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.25 +3.75 +5.73%
Chart Kansas Common 28 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.42 -1.20 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 2 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 6 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 17 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

M&A Action Continues In The Canadian Oil Patch With $1.2 Billion Deal

Can The Lithium Price Boom Be Compared To Oil’s Last Supercycle

Can The Lithium Price Boom Be Compared To Oil’s Last Supercycle

Price cycles in oil and…

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices…

Decarbonizing China's Steel Industry

Decarbonizing China's Steel Industry

The Chinese steel industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Power Shortages Disrupt Aluminum Production In South China

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 28, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Southern China's Yunnan province is experiencing a power supply and water shortage.
  • Aluminum smelters in the area have had to cut production and consider moving overseas.
  • The crisis could potentially impact the global aluminum price.
Join Our Community

Via AG Metal Miner

China’s aluminum production faces a “touch and go” situation once again. In this case, the problem is mainly due to a power supply crisis in the southwest area of the country. The Yunnan province, the aluminum manufacturing hub of southern China, is reducing production of the metal due to a severe water shortage. This shortage has, in turn, hampered the area’s hydroelectric power supply. Currently, the impact this will have on the global aluminum price remains unknown.

According to reports, the hydroelectric electricity generation capacity in the area is down significantly. In response, the provincial leaders sent a notice to Yunnan Aluminum last month telling the company to reduce its power consumption, which could impact the aluminum price index. Yunnan Aluminum is a major smelter location in the province, though far from the only one. Thus far, the province has requested that aluminum smelters cut production on three different occasions since last fall: by 10% in September, then by 20%, and, most recently, by 40%.

This problem comes at a time when China is still recovering from COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, the country continues to stand on the cusp of renewed economic recovery. If successful, many experts believe this recovery will result in higher demand for metals like aluminum.

China’s Role as Lead Consumer and Producer Sure to Affect Aluminum Price

Manufacturing activity in the world’s second-largest economy continued to expand at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February. Incidentally, China is both the world’s largest producer and consumer of aluminum. As such, both positive and negative news from the country can dramatically affect aluminum price points.

According to the General Administration of Customs, China imported a record 374,321 tons January-February this year. This represented an increase of 11.3% from a year earlier, underlining just how much pressure China has on the gas pedal.

Despite this, the global aluminum price during these two months made imports unattractive. For instance, the benchmark aluminum contract on the London Metal Exchange registered a monthly average of US $2,644 a ton in January, the highest since May 2022. This was soon followed by a slide to an average of $2,373 a ton in February.

According to Reuters, the bulk of China’s imports came from Russia. Indeed, imports from Russia more than tripled in the two months, with a 266.2% surge.

Get all the news on shifts in the aluminum price index as well as other valuable commodity information. Sign up for the free weekly MetalMiner newsletter here

China May Decide to Shift Production Overseas

With provinces like Yunnan facing yet another energy crisis, China’s main aluminum smelters continue to consider shifting some of their capacity overseas, mostly to Indonesia. A report by SandP Global said the move, if adopted, would come at the right time for China. Indeed, Indonesia plans to ban the export of key raw material bauxite starting this June.

Last year, China accounted for about 59% of global primary aluminum production. Though the country’s authorities capped aluminum production at 45 MTA, it very nearly touched that figure last year. This year, some experts forecast demand to be much higher and the aluminum price index to fluctuate. This could either mean a step up in aluminum production or an increased reliance on imports.  

Of course, reduced rainfall and the subsequent water cuts are not helping the industry. Already, there is talk of more power shortages throughout the rest of 2023. What’s more, Yunnan’s efforts at using clean energy need to be sustained this year. Otherwise, that, too, could affect aluminum production. For now, shifting smelters abroad seems to be a good option.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is A Global Tin Shortage Looming?
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War

Tesla Fires First Shot In EV Price War
The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale

The EIA Is Dead Wrong About The Future Of U.S. Shale
Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater

Scientists Find New Way To Make Hydrogen Directly From Seawater
Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement

Oil Prices Drop Ahead Of Fed Announcement
U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

U.S. Natural Gas Demand Exceeds Supply As LNG Exports Jump

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com