Copper Shortage Looms, But Will It Translate To Higher Prices?

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.14 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.38 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.64 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.978 -0.052 -2.56%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.670 -0.042 -1.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 13 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Louisiana Light 13 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Opec Basket 13 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 71.20 -0.46 -0.64%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.670 -0.042 -1.55%

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.08 +2.96 +3.99%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.82 +3.01 +3.97%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.58 +2.34 +3.19%
Graph down Basra Light 485 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 77.69 +2.42 +3.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.10 +2.42 +3.20%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.52 +2.19 +2.87%
Chart Opec Basket 13 hours 77.63 +2.62 +3.49%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 58.96 +0.40 +0.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.95 +0.39 +0.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.35 +0.39 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.60 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.75 +0.39 +0.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 67.45 +0.39 +0.58%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.75 +0.39 +0.57%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 77.70 +0.39 +0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 67.05 +0.39 +0.59%

Graph up Louisiana Light 13 hours 75.02 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 13 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 13 hours 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.21 +3.34 +4.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 hours 65.73 +0.39 +0.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 13 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 13 hours 69.68 +0.39 +0.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 13 hours 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 29 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 13 hours 79.36 +3.94 +5.22%

Repsol Invests $217 Million In Sustainable Jet Fuel Production

Copper Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Copper Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Copper prices fell 4.33% from…

Power Shortages Disrupt Aluminum Production In South China

Power Shortages Disrupt Aluminum Production In South China

China's southern Yunnan province is…

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium Prices Hit Hard As EV Sales Stumble

Lithium, copper, and cobalt prices…

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Copper Shortage Looms, But Will It Translate To Higher Prices?

By Ag Metal Miner - Mar 29, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Copper prices are facing both bullish and bearish pressure due to a potential supply shortage and slow demand in China.
  • Some experts predict that copper will continue to rise in 2023 if a supply shortage occurs, while others are less optimistic due to a possible recession weighing on demand.
  • Copper buyers should remain cautious and aware of the different factors that may affect the market in the short and long-term.
Via AG Metal Miner

In recent weeks, the copper market has taken an upward turn. However, many are curious whether or not copper prices today will continue this uptrend. Copper rose in December 2022 due to low inventories and hopes for recovery after China lifted zero-COVID restrictions. After that rally finally cooled down in January, prices appeared to finally find a bottom on March 16. Now that prices are ticking up again in the short-term, many experts wonder if the market will be able to continue fighting short-term bearish pressure.

As MetalMiner discussed in our March Copper MMI, China consumes 52% of the world’s copper. Unfortunately, the country’s post-zero-COVID recovery has proven slower than anticipated. This continues to suggest that bearish pressure could remain on the market. On the other hand, many experts continue to predict that copper will continue to rise throughout 2023, especially if a supply shortage hits. If copper supplies do become pinched, then prices could hit record levels within the next year. This is taking into consideration that copper prices are still at historically high levels.

In short: copper prices currently face both bearish and bullish pressure. However, China’s fluctuating demand for the base metal currently seems to be pulling prices more down than up in the short-term.

Copper Prices Today: A Short-Term Move Upward

Although the long-term trend for copper still looks bullish, prices have begun to suffer weekly losses. That said, prices are nearing weekly support levels. This could serve as a potential driver for short-term bullish price action. In the event prices reverse and induce buying strength, copper could see higher prices in the short and medium terms following a long-term uptrend. However, if prices break beneath the January 2023 low, it could lead to a medium-term downtrend.

Possible Supply Constraints: Are Supply Chain Woes on the Way?

According to Goldman Sachs, copper will hit record levels in 2023 due to a looming supply shortage and growing demand. However, commodity analysts at CIBC (Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce) are slightly less optimistic about copper. This is because they expect a recession to weigh on that anticipated demand. 

Clearly, experts are somewhat at odds about where exactly prices could fall throughout the year. However, the possibility of copper supply constraints remains very real. Moreover, slow demand within China and mining issues in South America continue to add pressure to copper prices today.  

Ultimately, the long-term outlook for copper remains rosy and bullish. However, copper buyers should remain wary of factors like a US recession, slow demand in China and South American mining issues. These factors will continue to challenge the copper market.

By Jimmy Chiguil and Jennifer Kary

