New Class Of Materials Could Replace Metals As Electricity Conductors

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 12 mins 87.94 -2.06 -2.29%
Graph down Brent Crude 12 mins 94.43 -1.73 -1.80%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 93.83 -1.10 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 5.933 -0.335 -5.34%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.692 -0.005 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 85.20 +1.93 +2.32%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.692 -0.005 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 90.23 -0.28 -0.31%
Graph down Murban 2 days 94.20 -0.11 -0.12%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 92.13 +1.93 +2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 339 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.25 +2.39 +2.47%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.14 +1.29 +1.35%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.73 +1.42 +1.47%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.74 +0.31 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 60.41 +1.93 +3.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 68.75 +1.63 +2.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.15 +1.63 +1.80%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 90.40 +1.63 +1.84%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 87.55 +1.63 +1.90%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 84.25 +1.63 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 85.55 +1.63 +1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 94.50 +1.63 +1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 83.85 +1.63 +1.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.76 +2.21 +2.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 80.25 +3.50 +4.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 85.13 +1.63 +1.95%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.48 +1.63 +1.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.50 +3.50 +4.22%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.56 +1.63 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Wind droughts
  • 1 day "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 5 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 3 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 15 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 9 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Austria Looks To Ban Oil And Coal Heaters From 2023

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?

Calls are growing to ban…

Rio Tinto Warns Commodity Boom Is Coming To An End As Downside Risks Emerge

Rio Tinto Warns Commodity Boom Is Coming To An End As Downside Risks Emerge

Mining giant Rio Tinto is…

Battery Makers Can’t Escape Rising Nickel Costs

Battery Makers Can’t Escape Rising Nickel Costs

Rising demand for electric vehicles…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Class Of Materials Could Replace Metals As Electricity Conductors

By Brian Westenhaus - Nov 03, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

University of Chicago scientists have discovered a way to create a material that can be made like a plastic, but conducts electricity more like a metal.

This could be very important as the breakthrough could point the way to a new class of materials in the polymer field for electronics and other devices.

The research shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.

This goes against all of the rules we know about for conductivity.

Illustration of the structure of the material. Nickel atoms are shown in green, carbon atoms in gray, and sulfur atoms in yellow. Image Credit: Xie et al, University of Chicago. Click the press release link and scroll down for the largest view.

The research paper, published in Nature, shows how to make a kind of material in which the molecular fragments are jumbled and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.

This goes against all of the rules we know about for conductivity – to a scientist, it’s kind of seeing a car driving on water and still going 70 mph. But the finding could also be extraordinarily useful; if you want to invent something revolutionary, the process often first starts with discovering a completely new material.

John Anderson, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Chicago and the senior author on the study said, “In principle, this opens up the design of a whole new class of materials that conduct electricity, are easy to shape, and are very robust in everyday conditions.”

Jiaze Xie (PhD’22, now at Princeton), the first author on the paper added, “Essentially, it suggests new possibilities for an extremely important technological group of materials.”

‘There isn’t a solid theory to explain this’

Conductive materials are absolutely essential if you’re making any kind of electronic device, whether it be an iPhone, a solar panel, or a television. By far the oldest and largest group of conductors is the metals: copper, gold, aluminum.

Then, about 50 years ago, scientists were able to create conductors made out of organic materials, using a chemical treatment known as “doping,” which sprinkles in different atoms or electrons through the material. This is advantageous because these materials are more flexible and easier to process than traditional metals, but the trouble is they aren’t very stable; they can lose their conductivity if exposed to moisture or if the temperature gets too high.

But fundamentally, both of these organic and traditional metallic conductors share a common characteristic. They are made up of straight, closely packed rows of atoms or molecules. This means that electrons can easily flow through the material, much like cars on a highway. In fact, scientists thought a material had to have these straight, orderly rows in order to conduct electricity efficiently.

Then Xie began experimenting with some materials discovered years ago, but largely ignored. He strung nickel atoms like pearls into a string of molecular beads made of carbon and sulfur, and began testing.

To the scientists’ astonishment, the material easily and strongly conducted electricity. What’s more, it was very stable. “We heated it, chilled it, exposed it to air and humidity, and even dripped acid and base on it, and nothing happened,” said Xie. That is enormously helpful for a device that has to function in the real world.

But to the scientists, the most striking thing was that the molecular structure of the material was disordered. “From a fundamental picture, that should not be able to be a metal,” said Anderson. “There isn’t a solid theory to explain this.”

Xie, Anderson, and their lab worked with other scientists around the university to try to understand how the material can conduct electricity. After tests, simulations, and theoretical work, they think that the material forms layers, like sheets in a lasagna. Even if the sheets rotate sideways, no longer forming a neat lasagna stack, electrons can still move horizontally or vertically – as long as the pieces touch.

The end result is unprecedented for a conductive material. “It’s almost like conductive Play-Doh – you can smush it into place and it conducts electricity,” Anderson said.

The scientists are excited because the discovery suggests a fundamentally new design principle for electronics technology. Conductors are so important that virtually any new development opens up new lines for technology, they explained.

One of the material’s attractive characteristics is new options for processing. For example, metals usually have to be melted in order to be made into the right shape for a chip or device, which limits what you can make with them, since other components of the device have to be able to withstand the heat needed to process these materials.

The new material has no such restriction because it can be made at room temperatures. It can also be used where the need for a device or pieces of the device to withstand heat, acid or alkalinity, or humidity has previously limited engineers’ options to develop new technology.

The team is also exploring the different forms and functions the material might make. “We think we can make it 2-D or 3-D, make it porous, or even introduce other functions by adding different linkers or nodes,” said Xie.

***

Astonishing! This research sure has the “WOW” factor built right in. Just “smush” it into place? They are not kidding.

Just a few questions. First, what does it cost per watt per meter and second, once “smushed” how do you keep it “smushed” right there? Then how many times can you “smush” it before the conductivity diminishes?

By Brian Westenhaus via New Energy and Fuel

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will The LME Ban Trading Of Russian Metals?
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 

Saudi Arabia Reiterates Commitment To China, Regardless Of U.S. Concerns 
The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut

The Global Semiconductor Shortage Is Now Becoming A Glut
OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Boosts Global Oil Demand Forecast
Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record

Colombia’s Oil Industry In Jeopardy As Cocaine Production Soars To New Record



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com