Will Biden's Freezing Of Oil And Gas Leases Exacerbate The Energy Crisis?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 91.59 -1.22 -1.31%
Graph down Brent Crude 5 hours 97.93 -1.15 -1.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 4.470 -0.171 -3.68%
Graph down Heating Oil 5 hours 2.850 -0.047 -1.64%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.727 -0.044 -1.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 89.59 -2.02 -2.20%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.727 -0.044 -1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 95.49 -2.78 -2.83%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 97.92 -2.73 -2.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 21 hours 89.98 -6.10 -6.35%
Graph down Basra Light 88 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 21 hours 98.34 -6.74 -6.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 21 hours 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 96.15 -5.73 -5.62%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 97.11 -5.71 -5.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.22 +5.12 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 12 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 78.71 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 94.96 +0.71 +0.75%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 93.21 +0.71 +0.77%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 91.11 +0.71 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 88.26 +0.71 +0.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 90.36 +0.71 +0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 93.91 +0.71 +0.76%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 88.56 +0.71 +0.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 95.27 +0.63 +0.67%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 82.00 -1.00 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 8 days 93.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 85.98 -1.22 -1.40%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 89.93 -1.22 -1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 88.25 -1.00 -1.12%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 83.00 +0.75 +0.91%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 99.70 +2.71 +2.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 4 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 6 mins 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 16 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 1 day America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 2 days IMAGES - "Brimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas" - Reuters

Breaking News:

92 Hostages Held Captive By Russia At Chernobyl

OPEC+ Unlikely To Change Course On Output Despite $100 Oil, Ukraine Crisis

OPEC+ Unlikely To Change Course On Output Despite $100 Oil, Ukraine Crisis

Despite $100 oil and the…

Iran Moves Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Onto Tankers As Nuclear Agreement Nears

Iran Moves Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Onto Tankers As Nuclear Agreement Nears

Iran is preparing for a…

Low Cushing Inventories Could Lead To Higher Oil Prices

Low Cushing Inventories Could Lead To Higher Oil Prices

Crude oil inventories at the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Biden's Freezing Of Oil And Gas Leases Exacerbate The Energy Crisis?

By ZeroHedge - Feb 25, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • On Tuesday, the Biden Administration halted new leases on federal oil and gas drilling, amid a legal fight on climate cost.
  • Just one day later, however, Russia advanced into Ukraine, sparking fears of potential energy supply shortages.
Join Our Community

As oil prices continue to rocket, now further helped along by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Biden administration is still fighting tooth and nail to freeze new oil and gas drilling leases - even after a court ruled against the administration for using a metric to estimate "the societal cost of carbon emissions" to justify their move. 

Despite the court's ruling, Biden's administration has stopped new leases and permits for federal oil and gas drilling, MSN reported this week

The administration was previously prevented from using the "social cost of carbon" metric in decisions regarding oil and gas thanks to an injunction issued by US District Judge James Cain of the Western District of Louisiana. 

But government lawyers quickly appealed the injunction, arguing that it "necessitated a pause on all projects where the government was using a social-cost-of-carbon analysis in its decision-making". This, in turn, allowed the Biden administration to freeze oil and gas projects. 

The metric in question uses economic models to put a value on each ton of carbon dioxide emitted, MSN reported, with the intention of quantifying the economic harm of climate change. 

Related: Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Biden's lawyers argued: "The consequences of the injunction are dramatic. Pending rulemakings in separate agencies throughout the government -- none of which were actually challenged here -- will now be delayed. Other agency actions may now be abandoned due to an inability to redo related environmental analyses in time to meet mandatory deadlines."

Interior Department spokesperson Melissa Schwartz added: "The Interior Department has assessed program components that incorporate the interim guidance on social cost of carbon analysis from the Interagency Working Group, and delays are expected in permitting and leasing for the oil and gas programs."

Schwartz says the Interior Department "continues to move forward with reforms to address the significant shortcomings in the nation's onshore and offshore oil and gas programs," the report noted

The timing couldn't be worse for the administration, as this week's invasion of Ukraine by Russia has pushed brent well above $100/barrel. We noted earlier this week that JP Morgan has suggested oil could average at about $110/barrel for the remainder of the year - but this prediction was also before the current geopolitical conflict in Europe escalated.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Unlikely To Change Course On Output Despite $100 Oil, Ukraine Crisis
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens

Two More Energy Companies Go Under As Crisis Worsens
Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices

The Cure For High Oil Prices Might Just Be Higher Oil Prices
Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO

Oil Prices Will Hit $100 And Stay There - Vitol CEO



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com