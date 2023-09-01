Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.08 +1.45 +1.73%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 88.10 +1.27 +1.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.87 +0.96 +1.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.819 +0.051 +1.84%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 +0.032 +1.25%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 84.38 +2.40 +2.93%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.598 +0.032 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.98 +0.96 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.59 +0.53 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 86.16 +1.19 +1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 640 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.52 +1.38 +1.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 88.35 +1.41 +1.62%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.79 +1.38 +1.56%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 88.44 +0.68 +0.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 93 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 67.03 +2.00 +3.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.78 +2.00 +2.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 84.03 +2.00 +2.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 80.48 +2.00 +2.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 78.03 +2.00 +2.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 80.53 +2.00 +2.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 86.63 +2.00 +2.36%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 78.13 +2.00 +2.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 85.85 +1.91 +2.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 73.86 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.32 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 78.91 +2.00 +2.60%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.11 +2.00 +2.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 86.11 +1.06 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Trans Mountain Oil Pipeline Risks Delays If Route Change Isn't Approved

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

China is expanding its aluminum…

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

China And U.S. Lock Horns Over New 122.5% Steel Tariff

The U.S. introduces significant anti-dumping…

Mongolia Set To Become Key Player In U.S. Rare Earth Strategy

Mongolia Set To Become Key Player In U.S. Rare Earth Strategy

The U.S. and Mongolia have…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Massive Copper Theft Scandal Sends Shockwaves Through Metal Market

By ZeroHedge - Sep 01, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Aurubis discovered discrepancies in its metal inventories, suspecting manipulation by suppliers and internal employees, leading to a share drop of as much as 17%.
  • The company expects that losses due to the theft could be in the "low, three-digit-million-euro range," causing it to abandon its previous operating earnings forecast for the fiscal year.
  • The scandal has had a ripple effect, affecting Salzgitter, which owns a 30% stake in Aurubis, and raising concerns about inventory management in the metals sector.
Join Our Community
Copper

Shares of Europe's top copper producer in Frankfurt trading plummeted following an announcement that it might have fallen victim to a massive theft, potentially leading to losses of several hundred million euros --adding to the series of turbulence to rock the global metals sector in recent years. 

Bloomberg reported that Hamburg-based Aurubis 'found discrepancies' in its metal inventories. It said suppliers had manipulated details about the scrap metal shipments, with even its employees in the sampling department covering up the scam. 

"What we currently know is that some of our recycling suppliers appear to have manipulated details about the raw materials they deliver to us, and they have been working with employees in our sampling department to hide the shortfall from us," Angela Seidler, vice president for investor relations and corporate communications, told Bloomberg by phone. 

Seidler continued, "Then, in the production process, we have found that the metal is missing, but it is something we have discovered over time because in the case of copper, for example, it takes four weeks for the material to be processed."

Aurubis expects a detailed report will be completed by the end of September. It said preliminary figures show losses could be in "the low, three-digit-million-euro range."   

The news of the metal theft forced the company to admit its previously forecast operating earnings before taxes of 450 to 550 million euros for this fiscal year is no longer attainable. 

"It's a very serious incident, but the impact of it will be digested within our current fiscal year, and it will not have an impact on our expansion plans and our strategic priorities," Seidler said.

Shares of Aurubis crashed as much as 17% in Frankfurt trading. Salzgitter, which has a 30% stake in Aurubis, sank 7.3% as it slashed guidance. 

Morgan Stanley analyst Ioannis Masvoulas told clients the revelation of the scam is a "negative surprise, which raises uncertainties around inventory management."

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech
Canadian Engineers Make Revolutionary Hydrogen Breakthrough

Canadian Engineers Make "Revolutionary" Hydrogen Breakthrough
Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia

Shale Gas Boom Led To Thousands Of Job Losses In Appalachia
Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises After EIA Confirms Major Crude Draw

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com