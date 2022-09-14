Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 89.85 +2.54 +2.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 95.49 +2.32 +2.49%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.11 -0.17 -0.18%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.806 +0.522 +6.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.541 +0.061 +2.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 1 day 86.31 -0.47 -0.54%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.541 +0.061 +2.45%

Graph up Marine 1 day 93.71 +2.16 +2.36%
Graph up Murban 1 day 95.89 +2.06 +2.20%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 91.88 -1.74 -1.86%
Graph down Basra Light 288 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 91.57 -1.82 -1.95%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 94.13 -1.59 -1.66%
Chart Girassol 1 day 93.66 -1.57 -1.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 97.50 +2.22 +2.33%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.69 -0.80 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 66.06 -0.47 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 89.46 -0.47 -0.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 87.71 -0.47 -0.53%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 84.86 -0.47 -0.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 81.56 -0.47 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 82.86 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 91.81 -0.47 -0.51%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 81.16 -0.47 -0.58%

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 89.62 +4.82 +5.68%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 78.00 +0.75 +0.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 96.27 +3.60 +3.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 84.41 +0.99 +1.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.26 +0.99 +1.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 84.25 +0.75 +0.90%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Industrial Metal Squeeze Weighs On U.S. Construction

By Ag Metal Miner - Sep 14, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Single-family home building in the United States is under strain.
  • Rising mortgage rates and high costs for industrial metals is weighing on U.S. construction.
  • Supply chain issues and material shortages remain the prevailing trend in the US construction sector.
The September Construction MMI traded sideways, falling a modest 2.56%. However, this trend will likely not continue. Supply and energy shortages continue to weigh heavily on the industrial metal and construction industries.

Strains on US Construction

Last month, smelter shutdowns and industrial metal slow-downs in China were not kind to the Construction MMI. Back in July, single-family home building was under strain from rising mortgage rates. With the Fed hiking interest rates to stifle inflation, more and more people could not build homes within their budget.

This could lead to a trend in which US buyers instead invest in smaller homes. Indeed, according to a recent article, the past 30 months saw a noticeable shift from larger home construction to smaller. Supply chain issues have proven a considerable crux in the construction industry. Meanwhile, industrial metal, wood, and other construction materials are increasingly difficult to come by.

Industrial Metal and Other Materials “Bottlenecking”

Supply chain issues and material shortages remain the prevailing trend in the US construction sector. According to Commercial Observer, a shortage of glass and concrete has placed a huge weight on the industry as a whole. Industrial metals are not exempt from this, with shortages of materials as innocuous as sand continue to hold up construction efforts. The article goes on to say that even though lumber declined in price, most other construction materials surged upwards.

One of the biggest underlying fears is that this recent sideways price trend could quickly turn upwards, easily breaking through the rooftop of resistance. In fact, 2022 construction costs easily broke the yearly average of 2%-4%. All this information considered, US homeowners building smaller homes is no surprise. With rising interest rates, shrinking industrial metal supplies and higher construction costs on the horizon, smaller has proven the home construction option of choice in 2022.

By AG Metal Miner

