Indonesia Looking To Shake Up The Tin Market

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.40 -1.50 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 25 mins 94.85 -0.92 -0.96%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.31 +0.69 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.331 +0.647 +11.38%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 2.817 -0.090 -3.09%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 3 days 82.90 -1.03 -1.23%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.817 -0.090 -3.09%

Graph up Marine 4 days 91.91 +0.33 +0.36%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.10 +0.11 +0.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 89.23 -1.20 -1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 95.61 -1.10 -1.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 94.74 -1.49 -1.55%
Chart Girassol 4 days 95.54 -1.41 -1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.59 -1.92 -3.17%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 66.65 -1.18 -1.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 90.05 -1.18 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 88.30 -1.18 -1.32%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 85.45 -1.18 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 82.15 -1.18 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 83.45 -1.18 -1.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.40 -1.18 -1.26%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 91.56 -0.53 -0.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 79.25 +1.25 +1.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 84.11 +1.17 +1.41%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 85.56 +1.17 +1.39%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 85.50 +1.25 +1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 99.64 +0.92 +0.93%

German Commission Proposes 12 Euro Cent Gas Price Cap

Zinc Prices Could Slide Further

Glencore Slows Zinc Smelting As Energy Prices Sting

Rio Tinto Warns Commodity Boom Is Coming To An End As Downside Risks Emerge

Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

Indonesia Looking To Shake Up The Tin Market

By Ag Metal Miner - Oct 31, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Indonesia is looking to shake up the tin market.
  • The country plans to expand downstreaming opportunities for refined tin.
  • The aim is to become a hub for electric vehicle manufacturing, according to one analyst.
Via AG Metal Miner

The Indonesian government has plans to shake up the tin market over the next few months. One analyst told MetalMiner that the Southeast Asian country aims to expand downstreaming opportunities for refined tin rather than continue exporting the majority of its supply. According to the analyst, the government wants to attract end-users, such as solder producers and electric vehicle manufacturers, with incentives that include tax breaks and holidays.

“They want to become a hub of EV manufacturing,” the source said. “They want to get closer to that.” The analyst added that about 95% of the country’s refined tin ends up leaving the state to support the global tin market. This makes downstreaming a very viable option as the government looks to alter its import/export balance.

The analyst made the comments on the sidelines of the London Metal Exchange’s Metals Seminar, which took place on Oct. 24. That event was part of LME Week 2022, which started on the same date. “Downstreaming of refined tin would also create jobs within Indonesia,” the analyst noted. “It’s economics.”

The Tin Market May Need to Brace Itself

The source estimated that refined tin production in Indonesia currently sits at about 75% of capacity, though he declined to put an exact figure on actual capacity. He did note that there are about 30 smelters of various sizes on the island province of Bangka-Belitung. This is where the majority of tin mining and smelting takes place in the island archipelago state.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the country’s investment and mining ministries are all heavily involved in the project. Widodo originally floated the idea of banning tin exports in late 2021, although he did not specify whether that would apply to tin concentrate or finished products. “But I think that the goal is more realistic now,” the analyst said of the situation.

Either way, the tin market is sure to experience some big changes come 2023.

By AG Metal Miner

