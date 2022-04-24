Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 99.41 -2.66 -2.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.0 -2.66 -2.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.431 -0.103 -1.58%
Graph down Heating Oil 17 mins 3.922 -0.017 -0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.243 -0.062 -1.88%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 2 days 102.7 -0.62 -0.60%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.243 -0.062 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 104.7 -1.12 -1.06%
Graph down Murban 3 days 107.4 -0.90 -0.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 105.8 -1.07 -1.00%
Graph down Basra Light 146 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 107.8 -1.26 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 106.7 -1.46 -1.35%
Chart Girassol 3 days 105.6 -1.52 -1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 108.8 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 88.30 -2.21 -2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 89.69 +1.60 +1.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 105.9 +1.60 +1.53%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 104.2 +1.60 +1.56%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 102.1 +1.60 +1.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 99.24 +1.60 +1.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 101.3 +1.60 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 104.9 +1.60 +1.55%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 99.54 +1.60 +1.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 106.6 +2.93 +2.83%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 92.25 -0.75 -0.81%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 110.6 -0.26 -0.23%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 96.02 -0.68 -0.70%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 99.97 -0.68 -0.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 98.50 -0.75 -0.76%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 94.00 +1.00 +1.08%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 111.7 -0.06 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 40 mins The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 6 hours The social cost of carbon in U.S.... "Louisiana Asks SCOTUS To Block Biden Administration From Calculating 'Social Cost' Of Carbon Emissions" - ZERO HEDGE
  • 7 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 3 days "To Fight Russia, Europe's Regimes Risk Impoverishment & Recession" by Ryan McMaken
  • 3 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 4 days Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 5 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 5 days Ukraine gas

Breaking News:

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

World’s Richest Have Taken A $400 Billion Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

World’s Richest Have Taken A $400 Billion Wealth Cut Amid Ukraine Crisis

Putin’s war in Ukraine and…

JP Morgan: Commodities Could Surge By Another 40%

JP Morgan: Commodities Could Surge By Another 40%

Commodities have room to soar…

Biden Is Using A Cold-War Era Act To Ramp Up Battery Metal Production

Biden Is Using A Cold-War Era Act To Ramp Up Battery Metal Production

President Joe Biden is tapping…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Experts: U.S. Could Enter Lithium Market In A Very Big Way

By Ag Metal Miner - Apr 24, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Experts: U.S. could enter the lithium market in a very big way.
  • U.S. must reduce its reliance on lithium imports from the lithium triangle.
  • Geothermal technologies could unlock large lithium deposits in the U.S
Join Our Community

The US could enter the lithium market in a very big way. At least, that’s what some experts are claiming. The global demand for lithium is on the rise, especially in the US. This should come as no surprise, as lithium-ion batteries are essential to electric vehicles and energy storage. Still, the question remains: is the US capable of breaking its reliance on lithium imports from Argentina, Chile, Russia, and China?

Lithium Production Needs to Increase

Because of the increased demand for electric vehicles, lithium extraction technology has seen heavy investment. These millions aren’t just coming from the likes of General Motors either, but the US Energy Department.

Right now, much of the focus is on direct lithium extraction (DLE). These technologies aim to extract lithium from brine using filters, membranes, ceramic beads, and other “micro-level” solutions. While such methods are successful, it’s unclear whether they can be scaled up for commercial production.

DLE technology necessitates vast amounts of potable water and electricity. Before the US could boost lithium production, we would need a clear plan to provide ample amounts of both. Since these resources are not particularly abundant, it also gives detractors more ammo to criticize lithium investment.

Looking to Geothermal Sources

According to this report, geothermal technologies are about to unlock large amounts of lithium hidden in naturally occurring hot brines. These are essentially concentrated saline solutions that circulate through super heated rock in places like San Diego’s Salton Sea. In doing so, the solutions pick up many of the elements contained within the rock, including lithium.

The previously-mentioned issue of water supply is clearly addressed through this method. After all, geothermal power plants use heat from the earth to generate a constant supply of steam. This allows them to run the turbines necessary to produce electricity.

The report also stated that if current tests are successful, the 11 existing geothermal plants along the Salton Sea could produce enough lithium metal to meet US demand 10 times over.

Science Paving the Way to the Lithium Market

Cypress Development Corp recently announced results from its Lithium Extraction Pilot Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada. It stated that the lithium extracted via the ion exchange in the recovery area boasts superior separation efficiencies. At the same time, major cations exceeded 98%. Results have also identified preliminary extraction rates of between 83% and 85% within the washed tails.

Meanwhile, lithium extractions performed with the Lionex process are clocking in at 98%. Perhaps most importantly, the report stated that overall impurity removal exceeded 99%. US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm remarked at an energy conference last month that DLE technology was a “game-changer” and a “great opportunity” for the United States.

This should come as no surprise to energy insiders. Recently, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. was given a US $15 million grant by the US Energy Dept. to test DLE technology. Again, the site of the tests will be California’s Salton Sea.

Scoping Study in North America

Just 700 km from CentrePort Canada, Snow Lake Lithium is creating the world’s first all-electric, fully renewable lithium mine. Meanwhile, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has commissioned a scoping study to assess the proposed creation of a Lithium Hydroxide Plant in South Manitoba. The company called the study “a strategically important step” toward creating North America’s first fully renewable, fully-electric, and fully integrated lithium processing operation.

Starting this month, the study will accelerate the company towards commercialized lithium production. It’s hoped the research will identify the technologies, innovations, skills, and potential partners required to create a world-class lithium hydroxide plant in Manitoba .

The creation of a lithium hydroxide plant would greatly impact North American industry. Specifically, it would enable the integration of a domestic supply of this critical resource. Electric car companies could improve output and potentially even lower prices.

Waiting for the Future

Snow Lake Lithium currently has 11.1 million metric tons of inferred resources at 1% Li2O. The mine has further plans to expand its resources based on the current active drilling campaign.

The scoping study mentioned above will commence in April 2022 and should complete by Spring 2023. Meanwhile, Snow Lake Lithium will continue its engineering evaluation and drilling program across its Thompson Brothers Lithium Project site. Company leaders expect that the mine will transition to commercial production in late 2024.

Only time will tell if the US and its northern neighbor can capitalize on this massive opportunity. Until we experience a breakthrough, the entry into the global Lithium Market remains a matter of “baby steps.”

By AG MetalMiner

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Aerospace Industry Is Grappling With A Titanium Supply Shortage
Ag Metal Miner

Ag Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer

U.S. Refiners Plan Rare Move Heading Into Summer
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets

U.S. Banks Set To Write Off $15 Billion In Russian Assets
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com