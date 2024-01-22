Get Exclusive Intel
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

TotalEnergies Set to Restart Tyra Gas Field in Denmark in March

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 22, 2024, 7:00 AM CST

Tyra, the largest natural gas field offshore Denmark, is currently on schedule to resume production in March after years of redevelopment, the field’s operator TotalEnergies said on Monday.

TotalEnergies and partners are progressing preparations to restart the Tyra field as planned, the French oil and gas supermajor said in a statement.

The field was temporarily closed for redevelopment in 2019.

The status of the redevelopment project currently indicates that March 31, 2024, remains the restart date, but “depending on the progress of the project, this may be reached earlier in March,” the company said.

TotalEnergies holds 43.2% and is the operator of the Tyra gas field, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions by 30% with the redevelopment project.

The redevelopment of the field, which was operational for more than 30 years, has become necessary due to the natural subsidence of the reservoir, and TotalEnergies says the redevelopment is an opportunity to secure and revitalize production.

Once the modernized Tyra II is back on stream, it is expected to deliver 2.8 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which accounts for 80% of the expected Danish gas production, according to TotalEnergies.

“With tests of all central facilities, we are now very close to being able to deliver first gas,” said Michael Lindholm Pihl Larsen, Technical Project Lead of the Tyra Redevelopment Project.  

The restart of the field will contribute to the energy security and independence of Denmark and Europe, TotalEnergies says.

Europe is in need of natural gas from sources other than Russia and the restart of the Danish gas field is welcome news for Europe’s gas supply this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite severely reduced Russian pipeline gas flows just to few customers in Europe, the continent is faring well in its second winter without most of the Russian gas, thanks to lower consumption from industry and above-average gas inventories.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

