China's Stimulus Snub Sinks Metals Markets

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.06 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.76 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 85.64 -0.41 -0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.692 -0.007 -0.41%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.727 -0.007 -0.24%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 139 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.727 -0.007 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.11 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.99 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.60 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Basra Light 843 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.41 -1.85 -2.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.55 -1.35 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.97 -1.46 -2.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 83.42 -1.46 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 81.67 -1.46 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.57 -1.46 -1.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 73.52 -1.46 -1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.32 -1.46 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.92 -1.46 -1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.91 -1.79 -2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.58 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.01 -1.79 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -1.75 -2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 40 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)

Breaking News:

US Senators Look to Strengthen Ban on Selling Off Oil Stockpiles to China

India’s Steel Sector Urges Tariff Adjustments To Combat Flood of Imports

India’s Steel Sector Urges Tariff Adjustments To Combat Flood of Imports

India faces a surge in…

Declining Demand for EVs Is Weighing on the Nickel Market

Declining Demand for EVs Is Weighing on the Nickel Market

Nickel prices are experiencing a…

EU Mulls Extending Steel Safeguard Measures Amid Flood of Imports

EU Mulls Extending Steel Safeguard Measures Amid Flood of Imports

The European Commission is reviewing…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Stimulus Snub Sinks Metals Markets

By Metal Miner - Mar 21, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • China's 5% growth target is seen as insufficient to stimulate the metals market.
  • Metal prices fell after the announcement, with aluminum and steel particularly affected.
  • Analysts believe China's real growth may be lower due to deflation and a troubled property market.
Beijing

Via Metal Miner


Investors, traders, and the metals community continue to anticipate fresh stimulus measures from China’s top leaders, which could potentially kickstart economic growth, increase metals consumption, and affect metal prices. However, they remain rather disappointed with Beijing’s target 5% growth for 2024.

Moreover, demand has remained subdued since the Lunar New Year holiday. Almost everyone was awaiting the annual, week-long session of China’s parliament, which ended on March 11, 2024, as well as the decisions stemming from it. Reports indicate that the NPC annual session saw attendance from Chinese President Xi Jinping, top party dignitaries, and over two thousand delegates from across the country.

However, initial reports from metals markets worldwide show that the 5% growth target has slightly dampened risk sentiment across Chinese and other futures and equities markets. It is worth nothing that this target is similar to China’s growth rate from 2023, which the nation did achieve.

At this rate of growth, the Chinese Govt. hopes to create over 12 million urban jobs and keep the level of the surveyed urban unemployment rate at about 5.5%. Despite domestic challenges, China reported its GDP grew by 5.2% last year, and that it created over 12 million urban jobs. However, some experts continue to dispute this.

A Lukewarm Response from Metals Markets 

The metals and minerals markets were eagerly awaiting some positive news from Beijing. The hope was that China’s leaders would give production, and consumption, and metal prices a boost. However, the majority of nonferrous metals experienced a drop in prices during early trading on Tuesday. According to this report, traders felt disappointed over the absence of new supportive measures coming from China’s pivotal political gathering,

At the London Metal Exchange (LME), three-month copper CMCU3 declined 0.4% to $8,506.50 per metric ton. Still, the most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 rose 0.1% to $ 9,594.86 (69,060 yuan) per metric ton. Meanwhile, LME aluminum CMAL3, nickel CMNI3, and Zinc CMZN3 prices also declined.

According to news agency Reuters, the LME prices remain under pressure for a variety of reasons, including a subdued economic growth outlook, poor manufacturing data, and the lack of any major stimulus support announcements.

As part of whatever stimulus the Chinese government can give its economy, Beijing said it plans to issue what it calls an “ultra-long” special treasury bond this year. Worth about U.S. $139 billion or 1 trillion yuan, the government will use the money to fund projects aligned with China’s national plan. According to claims from some experts, this represents China’s bid to enhance the the overall intensity of its fiscal policy.

Analyst Reactions and Possible Impact on Metal Prices

In keeping with the slightly disappointed sentiment, aluminum prices also recorded declines in the days immediately after the announcement from Beijing. Some believe the government’s declaration of at least a 5% economic growth target offered a degree of reassurance, fostering expectations of a promising first quarter for the economy.

Nonetheless, observers remain apprehensive due to the troubled property market and its potential effects on the demand for aluminum. Experts currently forecast that aluminum consumption in China will grow slower this year compared to the 7.6% increase recorded last year.

The steel sector, too, seemed to express disappointment over the absence of significant stimulus measures tailored to its specific needs. Following the announcement, prices of ferrous futures witnessed a widespread decline. Moreover, most actively traded contracts for steel rebar and hot-rolled coil on the Shanghai Futures Exchange concluded the trading session at their lowest closing prices in over four months.

However, as per this report, the government may not be able to swiftly reverse directions through short-term policy measures, given China’s current economic and political landscape.

China’s Real GDP Growth Conceals Deflation’s Impact

According to that analysis, the nominal growth rate would exceed the real growth rate under normal circumstances. However, during deflationary periods, the real growth rate may appear misleading due to deflation pushing up the actual figures. Because of this, the claim that China’s real GDP figure surpassed its nominal counterpart suggests that, in reality, negative inflation boosted Beijing’s gross value of output. Minus deflation, China’s real GDP growth last year would have been lower than 5%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chinese government remains acutely aware of this situation, frequently seeking to boost domestic consumption in anticipation of declining exports. However, they have had very limited success. The report also predicts that China will likely continue to capitalize on its strengths in emerging export sectors, such as electric vehicles.

Meanwhile, the collapse of the real estate sector eroded substantial portions of household savings over the past two years, undermining the government’s efforts to spur personal consumption and investment. According to this analysis, individuals continue to refrain from spending, businesses remain hesitant to invest, and entrepreneurs have decided to take a “wait-and-see” approach.

By Sohrab Darabshaw

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Dark Side of the Lithium Boom
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes
The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future
Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts
New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality

New Tech Could Make Hydrogen Cars a Commercial Reality

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com