U.S. Plan for Central Asian Integration Gets Thumbs Up From Key Players

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.74 -0.53 -0.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.46 -0.49 -0.57%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.31 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.685 -0.014 -0.82%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.717 -0.016 -0.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Mars US 139 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.717 -0.016 -0.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.11 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.99 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 81.60 -1.43 -1.72%
Graph down Basra Light 842 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.41 -1.85 -2.10%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.00 -1.42 -1.59%
Chart Girassol 2 days 87.55 -1.35 -1.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 86.03 -0.49 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 296 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.97 -1.46 -2.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 83.42 -1.46 -1.72%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.67 -1.46 -1.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 76.57 -1.46 -1.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 74.02 -1.46 -1.93%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 73.52 -1.46 -1.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 82.32 -1.46 -1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 73.92 -1.46 -1.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 86.19 -1.60 -1.82%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.91 -1.79 -2.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.58 +0.35 +0.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.01 -1.79 -2.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.16 -1.79 -2.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 -1.75 -2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 -1.75 -2.37%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.11 +0.75 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 7 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.

Breaking News:

ING Sees Oil Prices Rising Further on Supply Risk

Egypt Seals Historic $35 Billion Development Deal with UAE

Egypt Seals Historic $35 Billion Development Deal with UAE

Egypt agrees to a $35…

Uzbek Insider Takes Helm of $850 Million Gas Project Amid Sanctions

Uzbek Insider Takes Helm of $850 Million Gas Project Amid Sanctions

n investigation revealed the control…

Kazakhstan Strengthens China-Russia Trade Links With Railway Expansion

Kazakhstan Strengthens China-Russia Trade Links With Railway Expansion

Kazakhstan is actively expanding its…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Plan for Central Asian Integration Gets Thumbs Up From Key Players

By Eurasianet - Mar 21, 2024, 12:00 PM CDT
  • The B5+1 plan aims to create a single market in Central Asia with reduced trade barriers and improved regulations.
  • The initiative emphasizes public-private partnerships and private sector leadership.
  • The US hopes to promote a positive-sum economic model in contrast to the approaches of Russia and China.
Central Asia

A US-led effort to help Central Asian states reshape the region’s business landscape is achieving some of its initial objectives, putting the initiative on a more solid foundation for potential success. Key Central Asian governments are reacting favorably to the plan.

Heading into the inaugural meeting of what is called the B5+1 process, a primary aim was to institutionalize an annual gathering bringing together private and public sector leaders from all five Central Asian states for discussions aimed at breaking down trade barriers that hinder outside investment and promoting a regional market. That goal has been achieved. Regional governmental interest in developing the B5+1 appears strong: Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan are already reportedly jockeying to host the forum next year. 

In addition, the Kazakh government appears supportive of the initiative. In closing remarks made at the initial B5+1 forum, held in Almaty from March 13-15, Kazakh First Deputy Minister of National Economy Timur Zhaksylykov expressed the government’s readiness to explore ways with the private sector to improve trade prospects in such sectors as agribusiness and e-commerce, as well as work toward developing a unified regional market.

The US State Department quickly issued a statement on March 15 lauding the meeting’s accomplishments. “With support from the U.S. Department of State, the Center for International Private Enterprise (CIPE) will continue to lead B5+1 activities in pursuit of sustainable and inclusive economic growth in Central Asia,” the statement concluded.

The United States designed the B5+1 concept as an extension of a political dialogue between Washington and the five Central Asian states – Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The B in the B5 stands for business. The US role is that of facilitator: the concept rests on the expectation that Central Asian states will take ownership of efforts to integrate the region’s economy via strong public-private partnerships. Private sector actors are likewise expected to shape the process.

At the Almaty forum, private sector participants issued a communique expressing an intent to coordinate work that “improves trade, transit, and investment facilitation,” while also striving to “harmonize regulations in key industries” beyond the energy and extractive sectors, which have received the overwhelming majority of all Western investment coming into the region to date. The B5+1 is prioritizing five economic sectors for development: trade and logistics, agribusiness, e-commerce, tourism and renewable energy.

The communique stated that a near-term priority is the creation of a region-wide chamber of commerce to develop and advocate for economic integration. “By coming together and exchanging ideas, leading voices of the business community can help promote collective efforts towards dynamic economic growth and mutual prosperity,” the statement read.

Another priority for the B5+1 is the establishment of a regional arbitration mechanism, effectively a one-stop shop to resolve commercial disputes. “Reliable protection mechanisms will make the region more competitive in attracting investors internationally,” according to the communique. Acknowledging that some Central Asia states may be willing or able to move faster in establishing an arbitration system than others, the communique tacitly endorsed a two-tiered system, in which some lead, and others follow. If two or more Central Asian states can quickly demonstrate the effectiveness of a dispute-resolution system, it would send a “positive signal” to hesitant governments and give impetus to region-wide expansion, the communique read.

Working groups covering the five priority economic sectors outlined specific next steps in the communique. A common need identified across all five sectors is the development of transnational mechanisms to harmonize regulatory and customs frameworks. 

Some targeted recommendations to promote transnational trade included the development of a common digital CMR, or contractual documentation in an electronic format enabling truck-borne goods to move across borders smoothly. Many customs procedures at present are not yet digitized. Another recommendation calls for the abolishment of visa requirements for truck drivers involved in import-export activities. To promote tourism, meanwhile, the B5+1 wants governments to adopt a Schengen-like tourism visa that enables sightseers to move freely within the five regional states.

Although the B5+1 is off to an encouraging start, lots of challenges still stand in the way of success. In a region where authoritarian methods tend to shape governmental policy, it remains uncertain how much of the initiative officials are willing to cede to private sector actors. Meanwhile, private sector capabilities in such areas as policy development and advocacy are largely untested. Previous efforts to promote a greater degree of regional economic integration have fallen flat, and efforts to promote a single Central Asian market run counter to the interests of Russia and China.

If the B5+1 maintains its forward momentum, the outcome is envisioned as a well-regulated, efficient single market that opens the floodgates for Western investment. Integration under the B5+1 vision can also ensure the individual sovereignty of each Central Asian state, helping them withstand political and economic pressure exerted by neighboring states and other outside actors.

“Governments and businesses should unite efforts to position Central Asia as an attractive [investment] destination, rather than merely a transit zone in global value chains,” the B5+1 communique reads. 

Advocates of the US-led process admit that Washington is hoping to increase its influence in Central Asia with the B5+1 process, but they draw a sharp distinction between this new American approach and Russia’s and China’s. The B5+1’s strategy aims to grow American influence in the region organically in ways that are diametrically opposite to the methods used by Moscow and Beijing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All FDI [foreign direct investment] is not created equal,” Eric Hontz, who heads CIPE’s Center for Accountable Investment, said during the Almaty forum. He noted that FDI can have a positive-sum effect, in which both parties in any agreement reap benefits, or zero-sum, in which any given deal has a clear winner and loser. A zero-sum approach, when employed as an FDI strategy, often aims to achieve the “stagnation and capture” by the investor of an entire sector of another state’s economy.

The B5+1 concept is grounded in positive-sum thinking, striving to root Central Asian states in an economic framework with clear and evenly applied rules of the game, enabling the broadening of prosperity. The concept encourages Central Asia to take control of its own destiny and does not seek to turn the region into a zone of Western influence. Central Asian nations would remain free to trade with all states as they see fit. But if the principles outlined in the B5+1 communique can sink deep roots, the region’s underlying economic philosophy would be antithetical to that espoused by both Russia and China. Central Asia, then, would theoretically find it more reliable and lucrative to look West than in other directions.

By Eurasianet.org 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Iran Losing Its Clout in the Caucasus?
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices

U.S. Drivers Warned to Brace For Jump in Gasoline Prices
DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes

DoE Study Finds New Way To Slash Energy Use in U.S. Homes
The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future

The Gas Find That Could Transform Europe’s Energy Future
Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP

Saudi Arabia’s Non-Oil Revenue Hits 50% Of GDP
Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

Is a Copper Crisis Coming? Prices Hit New Highs on Smelter Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com