Can The Lithium Price Boom Be Compared To Oil’s Last Supercycle

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 66.74 -1.61 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 72.97 -1.73 -2.32%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.81 -1.47 -1.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.338 -0.176 -7.00%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.502 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%
Chart Mars US 2 days 67.24 -1.61 -2.34%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.502 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.36 +1.16 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.19 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 69.89 -0.43 -0.61%
Graph down Basra Light 475 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.25 -0.79 -1.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 3 days 73.65 -1.07 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 51.95 -1.48 -2.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 47.10 +0.74 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 70.50 +0.74 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 68.75 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 65.90 +0.74 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 63.90 +0.74 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 72.85 +0.74 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 62.20 +0.74 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 58.50 +0.75 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.70 -3.55 -4.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 60.88 +0.74 +1.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.66 +0.74 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 20 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 21 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 23 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Company Lukoil Snaps Up Offshore Blocks In Congo

Rare Earth Elements: What They Are And Why They Matter

Rare Earth Elements: What They Are And Why They Matter

Rare earth elements are vital…

Copper Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Copper Prices Face Bearish Headwinds

Copper prices fell 4.33% from…

M&A On The Rise In Mining Industry

M&A On The Rise In Mining Industry

M&A in the mining industry…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can The Lithium Price Boom Be Compared To Oil’s Last Supercycle

By Robert Rapier - Mar 19, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • In February 2022, battery-grade lithium carbonate soared to $72,000 per metric ton, which was nine times higher than the 2020 price.
  • There’s a number of reasons why the lithium price boom cannot be compared with the last supercycle in crude oil.
  • We are too early in the transition to know for sure whether lithium will behave as oil does.
Join Our Community

There’s an old adage for commodities that says, “the cure for high prices is high prices.” The inverse is true as well. In fact, I often heard this phrase when I worked in the oil industry.

At the same time, I often heard people say “But this time is different. This time there is no easy cure.” I heard that in 2008 when oil prices first topped $100 a barrel. Many people were predicting $200 a barrel. But a funny thing happened. Those high oil prices caused a recession, which reduced demand, which reduced prices.

Here is why the adage is generally true in both directions (at least in the oil industry). When prices are high, oil companies tend to invest a lot more into increasing production. But there is a lag between those investments and additional supply. So, prices may be high for a while, which can also 1). Slow economic growth; and 2). Influence consumer behavior to consume less.

Thus, new supplies may come online even as demand softens. That often results in a price crash in which investments dry up. Eventually demand recovers, but new supply stagnates. Finally, the excess supply dries up, prices start to rise, and the cycle repeats.

That is how it has been in the oil industry since the beginning. But will lithium follow that same trend?

Last year saw lithium prices soar due to increased demand for lithium-ion batteries as well as supply chain impacts due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Related: Iraq And UAE Spearhead Downstream Expansion

In February 2022, battery-grade lithium carbonate soared to $72,000 per metric ton, which was nine times higher than the 2020 price. Could we expect this lithium cycle to look like the time oil prices soared from $20 in the early 2000s to nearly $150 in 2008?

There are some extenuating circumstances that made lithium’s price rise much sharper than oil’s price rise 20 years ago. The growth of electric vehicles (EVs) – incentivized by governments all over the world – combined with a global pandemic that disrupted lithium supplies from China, resulted in this historic rise in lithium prices.

Will we now see a collapse in lithium prices for the same reasons oil prices generally collapse? Probably not, for a couple of reasons.

One is that global economy isn’t (yet) as dependent on lithium as it is on oil, so high lithium prices by themselves won’t cause a recession. Second, contrary to modern oil demand growth, lithium demand growth is on a steep increase. Thus, lithium demand growth may slow, but it is unlikely to contract as demand for oil did in 2008.

Maxim Khabur, Marketing Director at OneCharge Lithium Batteries, argued in a recent article that the current super-cycle for lithium may not be over, but he thinks lithium prices will finally level off in 2026 and beyond. Khabur’s takeaways were:

  • “Metal prices soared in 2022 due to increased demand for energy storage, EVs and other electric vehicles; COVID supply chain disruptions in China, the war against Ukraine, and Russian sanctions.
  • The continued demand for EVs continues to drive the battery-production market.
  • Investors seeking to profit from high prices in the raw materials market will spur a significant increase in the supply of battery metals by 2023 and 2024, pushing down the prices for these materials.
  • However, the resulting “super-cycle” in the battery mining industry may cause prices to shoot up again after 2024 before leveling off into 2026 and beyond.
  • China continues to dominate the battery metals production industry but longer-term developments in North America, like the Inflation Reduction Act, may reduce the country’s dominance.
  • Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries are becoming more viable as rare-earth metals prices rise.”

The bottom line is that we are too early in the transition to know for sure whether lithium will behave as oil does. But there is one more important factor about lithium that doesn’t apply to oil. Lithium can be recycled, and high prices will also provide additional incentives to process that lithium and get it back into new batteries.

ADVERTISEMENT

I agree with Khabur’s conclusion that high lithium prices are unlikely to substantially slow the growth of EVs over the next decade. There are simply too many factors driving this transition, and high lithium prices are unlikely to slow that down. Besides, the cure for high prices is high prices.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

What Does The Future Hold For Iron Ore Markets?
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com