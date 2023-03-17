Sri Lanka’s Energy Crisis Is Weighing On its Economy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 hour 66.74 -1.61 -2.36%
Graph down Brent Crude 32 mins 72.69 -2.01 -2.69%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 73.81 -1.47 -1.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.338 -0.176 -7.00%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.502 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 67.24 -1.61 -2.34%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.502 -0.002 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.20 -3.81 -4.95%
Graph down Murban 2 days 75.17 -3.70 -4.69%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 70.32 +1.73 +2.52%
Graph down Basra Light 473 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.04 +1.39 +1.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.14 +1.63 +2.25%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.72 +1.79 +2.45%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 53.43 +1.20 +2.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.10 +0.74 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.50 +0.74 +1.06%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 68.75 +0.74 +1.09%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.90 +0.74 +1.14%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 62.60 +0.74 +1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.90 +0.74 +1.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 72.85 +0.74 +1.03%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 62.20 +0.74 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 58.50 +0.75 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 71.70 -3.55 -4.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 60.88 +0.74 +1.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 17 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.66 +0.74 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 18 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 19 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 21 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 21 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Russian Oil Company Lukoil Snaps Up Offshore Blocks In Congo

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Oil prices have finally broken…

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

A new study suggests that…

Oil Prices Begin To Bounce Back Following Dramatic Drop

Oil Prices Begin To Bounce Back Following Dramatic Drop

Oil prices began to rebound…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sri Lanka’s Energy Crisis Is Weighing On its Economy

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 17, 2023, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Sri Lanka is in the midst of a financial and energy crisis, with high inflation and fuel shortages caused by poor economic management and the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • To manage these issues, the government has introduced a National Fuel Pass to ration fuel, increased taxes and cut energy subsidies, and raised their benchmark interest rate to fight inflation.
  • Sri Lanka is hoping for an IMF bailout which could unlock required funds and attract new investments that may help the country get back on track.
Join Our Community

Discussions around Sri Lanka’s energy crisis may have died down since reports of a major financial crisis in the Asian country circulated last summer, but Sri Lanka is still a long way from economic recovery. As it awaits an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout to support its rebound, it continues to face major fuel shortages and lower industrial activity, as it focuses on fostering new energy partnerships and attracting new investments. 

In the last quarter of 2022, Sri Lanka was driven even further into recession, as borrowing costs reached a two-decade high, with funds being used to manage inflation. The country’s GDP dropped by 12.4 percent between September and December, compared to the same period in 2021. Sri Lanka’s economy has now contracted for four quarters in a row, marking the worst financial crisis for the state in seven decades. 

But help may be on the way, as Sri Lanka hopes the IMF will unlock a $2.9-billion bailout that was approved in September at their meeting next week, which could attract greater investment to help the country begin to get back on track. Sri Lanka has been making changes to support its application for funding including increasing taxes and cutting energy subsidies, it also introduced a more flexible exchange rate and increased its benchmark interest rate to address inflation. In recent months, consumer costs have been sent sky high, as the country faced supply shortages and has few funds for its imports. However, as IMF funds start to arrive, the country’s economy is expected to begin on the long road to recovery. 

A major knock-on effect of the economic crisis has been seen in severe energy shortages. 

Last year, Sri Lanka ran out of fuel, causing schools to close and resulting in widescale protests. The lack of fuel was blamed primarily on poor economic management and the Covid-19 pandemic. It was further exacerbated by the unwillingness of suppliers to provide new shipments of fuel following years of unkept promises and overdue payments – totalling around $700 million last July. 

Following the start of the energy crisis, the government introduced a “National Fuel Pass” as a means of rationing fuel, which provided people with a weekly quota based on the number plates of registered vehicles. It also implemented a 12-22 percent rise in fuel prices, which drove up inflation. Citizens and potential foreign investors called for new fiscal reforms to address the economic and energy crises and establish a roadmap for recovery. 

The crisis largely stems from Sri Lanka’s reliance on foreign energy products for the country’s industrial development. The lack of available fuel has brought much of Sri Lanka’s manufacturing operations to a halt and meant that households and businesses have been left facing severe financial difficulties. 

In February this year, Sri Lanka increased electricity prices by 66 percent to encourage the IMF to approve funding. Inflation has already reached 54.2 percent and there are worries that this increased cost will drive inflation up further. However, the government is still finding it difficult to afford vital fuel imports because of its low foreign currency reserves. Therefore, it is justifying the increase as a means of convincing the IMF to bail it out, leading to the introduction of effective fiscal policies and longer-term economic improvements. The country’s Energy Minister, Kanchana Wijesekera, stated “We know that this will be hard on the public, especially the poor, but Sri Lanka is caught in a financial crisis and we have no choice but to move towards cost-reflective pricing.” Wijesekera added, “We hope that with this step Sri Lanka has moved closer to getting the IMF programme.”

But the turmoil has not stopped foreign interest in the country’s energy sector. In February, India said that it would be signing a pact to link the two countries’ power grids and begin negotiations on an amended trade agreement within two months. India has already given Sri Lanka $4 billion in assistance, but Sri Lanka is hoping to enhance its trade relations and investment perspectives, as it edges closer to receiving IMF funding. 

The Sri Lankan High Commissioner Designate to India, Milinda Moragoda, explained: “We have to have growth, otherwise basically the economy will shrink.” Moragoda added “As far as growth is concerned, India offers that prospect. So we will have to move on that. Tourism from India, investment from India, integration with India. That's what we have to do." Part of this plan includes the development of the country’s renewable energy resources in the north for power to be exported to southern India through a cross-border transmission cable.

Meanwhile, China’s Sinopec announced this month that it plans to finance the construction of a refinery in the Hambantota district in Sri Lanka. Representatives from the energy firm offered Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe a proposal outlining their “readiness to invest in the import, storage, distribution, and marketing of fuel to cater to Sri Lanka's energy requirements.” The refinery could provide a minimum capacity of 100,000 bpd for export. This would add to Sri Lanka’s low export capacity from its ageing 50,000 bpd Kelaniya refinery. Investments in the country’s energy sector could help Sri Lanka solidify its long-term energy security, even if it faces shortages in the short term. 

Sri Lanka remains in a state of limbo as it waits for the IMF to release much-needed funds to introduce new fiscal policies and begin on the road to economic recovery. Meanwhile, the government is focusing on fostering relations with other countries in the region to help attract investments and boost its long-term energy security. Only time will tell if the island state can pull itself out of both its economic and energy crises. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Residential Heat Pumps Could Cut U.S. Energy Consumption In Half
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com