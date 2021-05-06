Analysts: Copper Prices Could Double To $20,000 Per Ton

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.90 +0.19 +0.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.29 +0.20 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 14 mins SellBuy 2.930 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.993 +0.004 +0.19%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.115 +0.002 +0.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%
Chart Mars US 37 mins 65.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.115 +0.002 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 67.01 -0.69 -1.02%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 67.78 -0.52 -0.76%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.43 -1.08 -1.67%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.64 -0.94%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.08 -1.25 -1.83%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 67.11 -1.07 -1.57%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 68.05 -1.13 -1.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.20 +1.53 +2.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 50.61 -1.95 -3.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 52.78 -0.06 -0.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 64.63 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 66.03 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 61.53 -0.06 -0.10%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 60.13 -0.06 -0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 60.13 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 61.43 -0.06 -0.10%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 64.33 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 60.38 -0.06 -0.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 69.26 +1.45 +2.14%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 58.66 -0.92 -1.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.61 -0.92 -1.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.97 -0.06 -0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 mintues Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 9 minutes Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 13 minutes European gas market to 2040 according to Platts Analitics
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 53 mins 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Americans are not agreement capable.
  • 20 hours How US Capitalism Uses Nationalism
  • 3 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 3 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds
  • 4 days America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Forecasts for Natural Gas

Breaking News:

ERCOT Expects Record Power Demand In Texas This Summer

Copper Price Hits All-Time-High In Commodities Bull Run

Copper Price Hits All-Time-High In Commodities Bull Run

Copper price hit a record…

China Makes Big Move On Battery Metals In Africa

China Makes Big Move On Battery Metals In Africa

China is moving fast to…

Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

Western Europe Is Now The World’s Largest Investor In Batteries

Western Europe claims the biggest…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Analysts: Copper Prices Could Double To $20,000 Per Ton

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 06, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Surging demand and insufficient supply of new copper projects could result in copper prices jumping to $20,000 per metric ton in a few years, double the current price of around $10,000 per ton which is the highest in a decade, analysts say.

Soaring demand for critical minerals to support the energy transition, including copper, has already made copper one of the hottest metals this year, with prices jumping to $10,000 per ton, double from the pre-pandemic levels due to the global push toward decarbonization and government support for electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable electricity generation.

Copper will be the key metal in the energy transition. But expected supply from existing mines and projects under construction is estimated to meet around 80 percent of the copper the world will need by 2030 in a scenario consistent with climate goals, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its new report ‘The Role of Critical Minerals in Clean Energy Transitions’ this week.

“Electricity networks need a huge amount of copper and aluminium, with copper being a cornerstone for all electricity-related technologies,” the IEA said.

However, the copper projects are seeing a decline in resource quality over time. For example, the IEA says, the average copper ore grade in Chile declined by 30 percent over the past 15 years. Investments in copper projects are also lagging behind the expected surge in demand.

That’s why it’s no surprise that David Neuhauser, founder and managing director of U.S. hedge fund Livermore Partners, told CNBC this week that “copper is the new oil.”

“I think copper is the new oil and I think copper, for the next five to 10 years, is going to look tremendous with the potential for $20,000 per metric ton,” Neuhauser told CNBC.

A few days ago, Bank of America said in a research note that if inventories of copper deplete, the price of the key energy transition metal could hit $20,000 per ton as early as 2025.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Copper Prices Continue To Break Records?

Next Post

Copper Price Hits All-Time-High In Commodities Bull Run
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub

The Port City That Could Become Europe's First Big Hydrogen Hub
Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?

Will Oil Hit $80 This Summer?
Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter

Big Oil Hikes Dividends After Blowout Quarter
Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?

Could Oil Prices Hit $80 Per Barrel?
Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January

Oil Moves Higher On Largest Crude Draw Since January



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com