Can Australia Satisfy Tesla’s Appetite For Battery Metals?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 69.05 +0.22 +0.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.60 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins SellBuy 3.078 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.116 +0.009 +0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.201 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%
Chart Mars US 40 mins 68.73 +1.11 +1.64%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.201 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 69.21 +0.08 +0.12%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 70.00 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 66.11 +0.67 +1.02%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 71.17 +0.99 +1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 69.71 +0.90 +1.31%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 70.15 +0.78 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 70.74 +0.67 +0.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 69.01 +0.48 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 54.01 +1.28 +2.43%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.12 +1.20 +2.31%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 66.72 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 68.12 +1.40 +2.10%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.87 +0.95 +1.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 60.52 +1.35 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.52 +1.35 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.82 +1.10 +1.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 66.22 +1.10 +1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 61.22 +1.65 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 69.95 +0.93 +1.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 59.00 +1.00 +1.72%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 68.05 -0.69 -1.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 62.78 +1.11 +1.80%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 66.73 +1.11 +1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 65.25 +1.00 +1.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 58.00 +1.50 +2.65%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.81 +1.40 +1.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 23 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 8 mins Fauci lied, people died
  • 2 days .
  • 15 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days Battery storage 30% cheaper than new gas peaker plants, Australian study finds

Breaking News:

Larger Than Expected Crude Draw Fuels Oil Price Rally

Copper Futures Jump On Strong Chinese Demand

Copper Futures Jump On Strong Chinese Demand

Copper prices rallied on Friday,…

U.S. Looks For Ways To Boost Rare Earths Mining

U.S. Looks For Ways To Boost Rare Earths Mining

The U.S. House of Representatives…

Is This The World’s First ‘’Intelligent’’ Car Battery?

Is This The World’s First ‘’Intelligent’’ Car Battery?

InoBat, a European battery maker…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Australia Satisfy Tesla’s Appetite For Battery Metals?

By MINING.com - Jun 02, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Electric cars giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) said it expects to soon begin buying more than $1 billion a year of Australian lithium, nickel and other critical minerals for its batteries and engines. Chairman Robyn Denholm said the country has taken important steps towards cleaning its image of polluting commodities exporter and it is poised to become a globally significant supplier of climate change solutions.

“Australia has the minerals to power the renewable energy age throughout the world in the coming years,” Denholm, an Australian, said in a speech during a Minerals Council of Australia event.

“We expect our spend on Australian minerals to increase to more than $1 billion per annum for the next few years,” she said.

Denholm’s remarks come as Australia’s minerals sector released its first progress report on climate action, which shows the industry has cut emissions and is on track to reach a 30% annual reduction.

Source: MCA Climate Action Report Progress 2021.

The document highlights 12 case studies on how the industry is taking practical climate action, including the rollout of renewables, carbon capture and storage development and investment in autonomous vehicles from major players such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Newcrest, Newmont, and Anglo American.

Related: Oil Rises To Seven-Week High On Strong Remand Recovery

Tesla already sources three-quarters of the lithium it uses from Australia and over a third of its nickel, Denham said, without specifying a dollar figure.

$310 billion market by 2030

Tesla chairman also noted that the country has the advantage of having resources in all three critical battery metals as well as other components at the heart of the clean energy transition.

“To put it a simpler way: electric vehicles account for less than 1% of vehicles globally at the moment. To reach net zero emissions, that needs to be much closer to 100% within 30 years. So that’s at least a 100-fold increase ahead, just for vehicles,” she said.

Denholm said that shift would, by 2030, generate a global lithium-ion battery market of A$400 billion ($310bn).

“That’s eight times the revenue generated by Australia’s coal exports in 2020,” she said.

Government figures forecast exports of spodumene to hit A$1 billion ($773m) this year while its nickel exports are expected to be valued at A$4 billion ($3bn).

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Global EV Expansion Has Tremendous Consequences For Metals
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion

China Boasts Successful Nuclear Fusion
New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally

New Iran Nuclear Deal May Completely Derail Oil Price Rally
Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown

Oil Rises After ‘Cataclysmic’ Boardroom Showdown
Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?

Is There A Huge Undisclosed Short In Oil Explorer Reconnaissance Energy Africa?
The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution

The Two Major Obstacles To A Hydrogen Revolution



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com