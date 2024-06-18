Brazil Looks To Challenge China’s Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 54 mins 81.61 +0.04 +0.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 85.33 +1.08 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.62 +1.01 +1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.912 +0.003 +0.10%
Graph up Gasoline 33 mins 2.493 +0.010 +0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 228 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 33 mins 2.493 +0.010 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 82.85 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 83.49 +1.00 +1.21%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 83.25 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 932 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 84.31 +1.69 +2.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 85.02 +1.50 +1.80%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 86.80 +1.57 +1.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.17 -0.17 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 21 hours China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Up Against Falling U.S. Crude Oil Inventories

U.S. Automakers Race to Offset the Rise in Copper Prices

U.S. Automakers Race to Offset the Rise in Copper Prices

High copper prices pose significant…

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

What’s Next for Copper Markets?

Copper prices have experienced significant…

China-Taiwan Conflict Raises Concerns for Semiconductors and Gold

China-Taiwan Conflict Raises Concerns for Semiconductors and Gold

A potential conflict between China…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Brazil Looks To Challenge China’s Dominance in Rare Earth Minerals

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2024, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Brazil is estimated to hold the world’s third-largest reserves of rare earths.
  • Brazil’s rare earths industry is being developed by Brazilian and Australian firms.
  • Brazil’s rare earths mining industry has just started despite the country being a major mining destination for decades.
Brazil flag

Brazil is estimated to hold the world’s third-largest reserves of rare earths, the critical minerals vital for modern technology and the energy transition.

Brazil’s rare earths mining industry has just started despite the country being a major mining destination for decades.  

Established mining industry regulations and lower labor costs compared to Australia or the U.S. could give Brazil a competitive advantage in the race to challenge China’s oversized dominance in rare earths production and processing.  

Brazil’s rare earths industry is being developed by Brazilian and Australian firms, with U.S. financial backing for some projects. However, the slump in rare earths prices is holding back investments and companies are struggling to obtain funding.

Nevertheless, Brazilian companies persevered and launched early this year a rare earths production project in the country. The Brazilian government is also looking to support the industry in the hope that Brazil could successfully tap its vast resources and become a top producer of rare earth elements (REE) globally.

Huge Resource, Low Costs

Brazil is estimated to hold 21 million tons of rare-earth-oxide (REO) equivalent, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. That’s the third-largest deposits in the world, behind China’s 44 million tons and Vietnam’s 22 million tons of REO equivalent. By 2023, Brazil’s production of rare earth elements was a negligible 80 tons, compared to China’s 240,000 tons and the U.S.’s 43,000 tons last year.

Related: Russia Reclaims Its Position as Europe’s Top Gas Supplier

Brazilian and Australian companies, one with U.S. financial support, look to boost production in Brazil in the coming years.

Lower costs and clear regulations about mining have helped Brazil attract foreign companies looking to invest in its REE industry.

Local developers are also looking for a spot in the race to challenge China’s dominance in the sector.

“I do think outside of China, Brazil’s projects are the most economic greenfield projects available,” Daniel Morgan of Barrenjoey investment bank in Sydney has recently told Reuters.

Labor costs in Brazil are much lower than in Australia or the U.S., while the country has decades of experience in regulating a mining industry.

Efforts of the past year yielded results at the beginning of 2024 when Serra Verde began commercial production of Mixed Rare Earth Concentrate from Phase I of its Pela Ema deposit in Minaçu. Once it has ramped up to full production, Serra Verde is expected to produce at least 5,000 tons per year of rare earth oxide used in the manufacture of high-efficiency permanent magnets required for electric vehicle motors and wind turbine generators.

“We are now the only company outside Asia to produce at scale all four critical rare earths used in the production of permanent magnets,” Serra Verde CEO Thras Moraitis said in January.

Serra Verde already has offtake deals with processing companies for a large part of planned production. The project also boasts lower environmental impact – the electricity supply is entirely sourced from renewable sources and the operation is in an established mining district with access to technical skills and developed road and port infrastructure.

Legacy industrial mining regions, skilled and lower-cost workforce, and access to hydropower for operations make Brazil an attractive destination for REE miners.

Australia’s mining magnate and richest woman, Gina Rinehart, is a shareholder in Brazilian Rare Earths, which has just completed a $53-million (AUS$80 million) placement to accelerate exploration and development at the Monte Alto, Sulista, and Pelé rare earth projects.

Australia’s Meteoric Resources plans the Caldeira REE project in Brazil, with the goal to begin rare earth production in 2027. The company is in discussions for a $250 million financing from the Export/Import Bank of the United States for the project.

Meteoric Resources CEO Nick Holthouse said in March, when the company announced the potential U.S. financing, 

“In recent years, there has been increased awareness of the deficiencies in the Western Supply chains for Rare Earth mining and downstream processing. Meteoric, through the Caldeira Project and support from the EXIM Bank, intends to play a part in re-building an independent and vertically integrated rare earth supply chain of scale.”

Long Way to Diversification from China

Despite the upsurge in project plans, financing for investments is not easily available.

“Getting money at the moment is tough,” Meteoric’s Holthouse told Reuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent fall in the price of critical minerals and rare earth elements has affected investments in new supply, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its Global Critical Minerals Outlook 2024 last month.

While lower prices for critical minerals in the past year have been good news for consumers and affordability, they have also provided a headwind for new investment, whose growth slowed in 2023 compared to 2022, the IEA noted.

“Falling prices also make spending to ensure reliable and diversified supply less appealing to investors,” the agency advocating for a fast energy transition acknowledges.

The IEA also said that progress in diversifying supply has been limited, with China dominating rare earths production and processing, as it does many other critical minerals.

“These high levels of supply concentration represent a risk for the speed of energy transitions, as it makes supply chains and routes more vulnerable to disruption, whether from extreme weather, trade disputes or geopolitics,” IEA said.

Brazil has all the premises to be a major rare earths supplier, but companies planning projects there still need to ensure financing for their ventures.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe Aims to Reduce Reliance on China for Critical Minerals
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale

OPEC’s Trillion-Dollar Bet Against U.S. Shale
Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits

Standard Chartered: Oil Markets Will Soon Face Significant Supply Deficits
Oil Drops on Inventory Build

Oil Drops on Inventory Build
80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture
China's No Limits Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com