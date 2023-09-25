Are Consumers Willing To Pay A Premium For Low-Carbon Aluminum?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.69 -0.34 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.24 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.44 -0.31 -0.33%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.615 -0.022 -0.83%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.545 -0.017 -0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 3 days 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.545 -0.017 -0.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 4 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 665 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 4 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.73 +0.72 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 118 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.73 +0.40 +0.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 92.18 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 90.43 +0.40 +0.44%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 86.23 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 85.03 +0.40 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 93.63 +0.40 +0.43%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 84.53 +0.40 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 91.40 +0.24 +0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 80.26 +0.40 +0.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 95.41 -0.12 -0.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 85.91 +0.40 +0.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.51 +0.40 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.50 +0.50 +0.58%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.25 +0.25 +0.31%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.08 -0.15 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron Getting Ready For New Oil Drilling In Venezuela

China's Economic Resurgence Boosts Global Commodity Prices

China's Economic Resurgence Boosts Global Commodity Prices

China’s economic rebound is fueling…

Historic UAW Strike Spells Uncertainty For Steel Prices

Historic UAW Strike Spells Uncertainty For Steel Prices

The ongoing UAW strike with…

Are China's Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Are China's Export Restrictions A Blessing In Disguise For The U.S.?

Despite a recent boost in…

  1. Home
  2. Metals
  3. Commodities
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Are Consumers Willing To Pay A Premium For Low-Carbon Aluminum?

By Metal Miner - Sep 25, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Hydro aims to lead the North American market in green aluminum, betting on its environmental advantages despite potential price concerns.
  • Hydro's green aluminum strategy involves rigorous testing and focuses on post-consumer scrap for a zero carbon footprint, aligning with global climate goals.
  • While the market for eco-friendly aluminum options grows, concerns arise about consumers' willingness to pay the premium for lower-carbon aluminum products.
Join Our Community
Aluminum

Via Metal Miner

 

LME aluminum prices edged sideways throughout August, with a modest 1.69% month-over-month rise. Meanwhile, prices show little bullish or bearish momentum as they continue to trade within a tight range.

Overall, the Aluminum Monthly Metals Index (MMI) continued to move sideways as well, rising a modest 0.79% from August to September.

Aluminum prices August to September.

Hydro Bets Big on Lower Carbon Aluminum – Will the Market Reward the Company’s Strategy?

Hydro Extrusions North America recently placed a large bet on lower-carbon aluminum. Indeed, the company, which manufactures custom extrusion products, aims to lead the North American market on green aluminum. The big question remains whether U.S. consumers are willing to pay for it.

Investments by Hydro Extrusion’s North American entity factor into the company’s 2030 global strategy to expand both extrusions and recycling. Recent investments made by Hydro will increase the amount of scrap in its melt mix, thus offering customers a lower-carbon option. 

Hydro’s investment in North America remains underpinned by strong growth. Indeed, this has pushed the company past where it stood before the Great Recession. For instance, during the second half of last year, the company ran at full capacity, with roughly 20% of its products going to service centers. That said, the market has seen a notable shift of late. Except for trucks and trailers, which continue to show a strong build rate this year, demand from almost all other sectors dropped. 

During the Great Recession there was a truck/trailer build rate of an estimated 80,000 units. According to a recent interview with Charlie Straface, Business Unit President for Hydro Extrusions North America, this year, that volume rose to 300,000 units amid strong performance of that sector. Straface told MetalMiner that Hydro forecasts a slight fall in overall truck and trailer production, down to 280,000 units in 2024. 

Hydro specializes in complex, high-strength extrusions in the 6000 series alloy family. The company has a specific advantage in 6061 and 6082 alloys, which utilize larger presses (10, 12, and 14 inches).

The Upside and Downside of Hydro’s Lower-Carbon Aluminum

On the one hand, Hydro’s strategy boasts rigorous third-party testing. The company collects scrap from a number of dealers, much of which comes from the construction industry. There are two primary methods to determine the carbon footprint of scrap. The first designates all scrap with a zero carbon footprint. The second, which Hydro favors, only designates post-consumer scrap as having a zero carbon footprint.

Hydro’s strategy will play into the growing market for eco-friendly options, especially amid the ongoing push toward renewable energy in the U.S. Straface noted that Europe has largely embraced the shift toward recycled material as part of its climate ambitions. He now hopes the North American market will follow suit.

While experts anticipate scrap demand to grow in the coming years, Hydro noted no problems with its availability. The growth of the EV market, which uses more aluminum than sheet steel compared to the traditional auto market, will add to the domestic scrap supply. Recycled aluminum will also help improve the efficiency of the company. Finally, scrap aluminum prices have been to Hydro’s advantage because of the current slowdown in demand.

Are Consumers Ready to Pay the Higher Aluminum Prices?

Lower-carbon aluminum also comes with a few drawbacks, mainly the price. Lower-carbon extrusions will carry a premium over their counterparts, which could result in limited interest from North American consumers. That said, larger-scale operations may have more interest in such products. This mainly hinges on whether or not they represent a small part of a much larger budget and can be used to boost their eco-credentials.

Tesla, which may benefit from the ongoing UAW stroke at the Big Three automakers, is one of the largest consumers of aluminum in the North American auto industry. Tesla also boasts a wider profit margin, which may leave room for higher-priced extrusions. However, the average consumer currently pressured by inflation may feel less inclined to purchase such products at a premium.

Scrap sorting also poses a challenge for companies like Hydro, which continues to develop technologies for this purpose. The invention of a more economical way to sort scrap would likely help improve the current challenge of a pricing premium for lower-carbon aluminum products.

Aluminum Market Outlook Remains Bearish for Both Prices and Premiums

Aluminum LME

Source: MetalMiner Insights

As Hydro goes green, the overall aluminum market remains bearish. According to a recent Bloomberg report, six separate buyers, producers, and traders claim they struggled to book deals at Fastmarkets’ recent aluminum conference.

aluminum U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Source: MetalMiner Insights

After aluminum prices found a peak in mid-January, they proceeded to drop over 17% throughout the year. The Midwest Premium shows an even sharper fall throughout 2023, mainly due to lackluster demand from the U.S. market. Indeed, Midwest Premium futures fell more than 31% from January. And while LME aluminum prices started to move sideways in recent months, Midwest premium futures have yet to find a bottom and continue plunging toward their October 2022 low.

According to data from the International Aluminum Institute, North American primary aluminum production averaged almost 2% higher during the first seven months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Rising supply appears to be a global issue, which continues to offer little support to prices.

global primary aluminum

By Nichole Bastin

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Aluminum Oxide Shortage Pushes Russia To Diversify Supply Chain
Metal Miner

Metal Miner

MetalMiner is the largest metals-related media site in the US according to third party ranking sites. With a preemptive global perspective on the issues, trends,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
A Potentially Bearish Signal For Oil Markets

A Potentially Bearish Signal For Oil Markets

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com