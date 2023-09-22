JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 90.03 +0.40 +0.45%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 93.27 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.75 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.637 +0.027 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.562 -0.058 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 662 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 115 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Can Solar Panels Regenerate Prairies?
  • 5 days Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

Historic UAW Strike Spells Uncertainty For Steel Prices

Historic UAW Strike Spells Uncertainty For Steel Prices

The ongoing UAW strike with…

Tandem Solar Cells Poised To Revolutionize Energy Market

Tandem Solar Cells Poised To Revolutionize Energy Market

Researchers from Kaunas University of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 22, 2023, 4:30 PM CDT

JPMorgan’s head of EMEA energy equity research, Christyan Malek, warned markets on Friday that the recent Brent price surge could continue upwards to $150 per barrel by 2026, according to a new research report.

Several catalysts went into the $150 price warning, including capacity shocks, an energy supercycle—and of course, efforts to push the world further away from fossil fuels.

Most recently, crude oil prices have surged on the back of OPEC+ production cuts, mostly led by Saudi Arabia who almost singlehanded took 1 million bpd out of the market, followed by a fuel export ban from Russia. Increased crude demand paired up with the supply restrictions, boosting crude oil prices and contributing to rising consumer prices.

Brent prices were trading around $93.55 on Friday afternoon, but Malek expects Brent prices between $90 and $110 next year, and even higher in 2025.

“Put your seatbelts on. It’s going to be a very volatile supercycle,” Malek told Bloomberg on Friday, as the analyst warned about OPEC’s production cuts and a lack of investment in new oil production.

JPMorgan said in February this year that Oil prices were unlikely to reach $100 per barrel this year unless there was some major geopolitical event that rattled markets, warning that OPEC+ could add in as much as 400,000 bpd to global supplies, with Russia’s oil exports potentially recovering by the middle of this year. At the time, JPMorgan was estimating 770,000 bpd in demand growth from China—less than what the IEA and OPEC were estimating.

JPMorgan now sees the global supply and demand imbalance at 1.1 million bpd in 2025, but growing to a 7.1 million bpd deficit in 2030 as robust demand continues to butt up against limited supply.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Slashes Export Price For Natural Gas For 2024 And Beyond

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda

New Study Debunks Heat Pump Propaganda
Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher
Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil

Surprise Crude Build Ends Gains For Oil
Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices

Strong Crude, Gasoline Draw Jolts Oil Prices
U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

U.S. Seizes 1 Million Barrels Of Smuggled Iranian Crude Enroute To China

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Tipping Point In Global Oil Demand

 Alt text

ThinkTank: U.S. Should Focus On Lowering Oil Demand, Not Production

 Alt text

A World Running On Empty: The Decline Of Fossil Fuel Supply

 Alt text

At What Level Will Saudi Arabia And Russia Stop Pushing Oil Prices Higher?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com