Zelensky: Russia Aims To Spark Exodus Of Ukrainians With Infrastructure Attacks

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.81 +0.30 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.16 +0.78 +0.84%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.66 -0.68 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.938 -0.420 -7.84%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.654 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 80.56 -0.86 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.654 +0.006 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.57 +4.22 +4.94%
Graph up Murban 2 days 93.00 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.26 +2.63 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 93.78 +2.63 +2.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Girassol 2 days 94.09 +2.55 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 63.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 86.66 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 84.91 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 82.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 80.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 78.36 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.25 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.01 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 95.49 +2.83 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 41 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 22 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days Australian power prices go insane

Breaking News:

“Frankly Terrifying”: Energy Crisis Could Drag 26M Brits Into Fuel Poverty

Is Wind Energy Becoming Too Expensive?

Is Wind Energy Becoming Too Expensive?

The high cost of wind…

Baker Hughes Sees Bright 2023 For U.S. Oil

Baker Hughes Sees Bright 2023 For U.S. Oil

Despite posting a third-quarter loss,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Related News

Zelensky: Russia Aims To Spark Exodus Of Ukrainians With Infrastructure Attacks

By RFE/RL staff - Oct 21, 2022, 11:30 AM CDT

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told EU leaders on October 20 that Russian attacks that have destroyed a large portion of Ukraine's energy infrastructure are aimed in part at provoking a new wave of migration of Ukrainians to EU countries.

"Russian terror against our energy facilities is aimed at creating as many problems as possible with electricity and heat for Ukraine this fall and winter, and for as many Ukrainians as possible to go to your countries,” he told an EU summit in Brussels.

This should be "answered immediately," primarily by more air-defense systems sent to Ukraine, the president said.

"We must do everything possible to make it completely impossible for Russia to destroy our energy system with missiles and drones," Zelensky said in a virtual speech to EU lawmakers, calling on Ukraine's partners to provide systems "to create a truly reliable air shield."

Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian civilian and infrastructure facilities since October 10, mainly using kamikaze drones that Ukraine and its Western allies say are made by Iran. Moscow and Tehran have denied the accusations.

Zelensky also warned that Ukraine suspects Russia has mined the dam and units of the Nova Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant on the Dnieper River in southern Ukraine, and if it were blown up, more than 80 settlements, including Kherson, would be in danger of flooding.

Zelensky said Ukrainian workers have been thrown out of the facility, leaving Russians in control. He asserted that Russia "has already prepared everything to carry out this terrorist attack."

He called for an international observation mission and the return of Ukrainian personnel to ensure the mines are removed from the dam and its units.

Zelensky's comment came two days after Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-appointed head of the Kherson region of Ukraine, announced an "organized, gradual displacement" of civilians from four towns on the right bank of the Dnieper River to the left side.

Saldo accused Ukrainian forces of planning to destroy the dam and also warned of "an immediate danger of flooding."

The Moscow-installed authorities of Kherson said on October 20 that about 15,000 people had left the region.

The Moscow-appointed deputy head of the Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, encouraged people to cross over to the left bank of the Dnieper River and posted a video of a column of buses on Telegram.

Kyiv has denounced Moscow's move, calling it a "deportation" of Ukrainian civilians to Russia.

But Stremousov said people should follow the evacuation instructions and leave Kherson, one of four Ukrainian regions illegally annexed by Russia.

"Give the military a chance to do what they have to do," he said, claiming that the Russian Army will not surrender Kherson.

Zelensky’s office said Ukrainian forces on October 20 had mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in the Kherson region. Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman said the Kremlin’s forces repelled Ukrainian attempts to advance with tanks on three Kherson villages.

Another Russian-installed official in the region, Vladimir Leontyev, said Ukrainian forces had launched five missile strikes against the Kakhovka dam.

Ukraine earlier on October 20 began restricting electricity consumption for the first time since the start of Russia's invasion as the country sustained serious damage to its infrastructure following waves of Russian air strikes targeting its electricity grid ahead of the onset of winter.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, an adviser to the energy minister, said on October 19 that there would be outages, including some that are scheduled.

"Unfortunately, according to new data, about 40 percent of the total infrastructure is seriously damaged. Repair and connection work is ongoing, but outages are expected," Kharchenko said on Ukrainian television.

In the latest Russian attack, an energy facility was struck and damaged in the Kryvorizka district of the Dnipropetrovsk region, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznichenko, reported on October 20.

Related: Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Earlier, a missile strike hit a major coal-fired power station in the city of Burshtyn in western Ukraine, the region's governor said.

"Our region experienced missile fire today. The Burshtyn thermal power station was hit, which caused a fire," Svitlana Onyshchuk, governor of Ivano-Frankivsk region, said in an online video statement.

The Burshtyn power station supplies electricity to three western regions and 5 million consumers.

Ahead of the summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addressed lawmakers in Berlin on October 20, condemning Russia's latest drone attacks on civilian targets in Ukraine and saying that "such scorched-earth tactics will not help Russia win the war."

Scholz said such tactics by Russian President Vladimir Putin would "only strengthen the resolve and the will of Ukraine and its partners to persevere."

"In the end, Russia's bombing and missile terror is an act of desperation -- just like the mobilization of Russian men for war," Scholz said. "He wants to sow fear, divide, and intimidate. He is speculating on our weakness, but he is wrong -- we are not weak."

Scholz said the reconstruction of Ukraine after the war would be a "generational task in which the entire civilized community of states must join forces."

In London, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace will also make a statement to parliament on Ukraine later on October 20, the House of Commons said on Twitter.

By RFE/RL

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Schlumberger Beats Earnings Estimates As Q2 Revenues Grow By 10%

Next Post

Saudi Arabia And China Stress The Importance Of Stable Oil Supplies

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks

Oil Prices Continue to Fall To Levels Not Seen In Weeks
Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch
Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions

Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions
Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge As Refinery Demand Dwindles
Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Large Crude Inventory Build


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden’s Options To Counter OPEC+ Are Limited

 Alt text

Gasoline Prices Could Return To $5 Per Gallon

 Alt text

NOPEC Bill Would Mean The End Of Aramco And OPEC As We Know Them

 Alt text

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com