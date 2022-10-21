Supertanker Rates Soar As Chinese Refiners Ramp Up Imports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.22 -0.29 -0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 92.50 +0.12 +0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 91.66 -0.68 -0.74%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.991 -0.367 -6.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.647 -0.001 -0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.56 -0.86 -1.06%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.647 -0.001 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 89.57 +4.22 +4.94%
Graph up Murban 1 day 93.00 +4.44 +5.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 87.26 +2.63 +3.11%
Graph down Basra Light 325 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 93.78 +2.63 +2.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.62 +2.62 +2.88%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.09 +2.55 +2.79%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.48 +3.19 +3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 14 days 66.72 +2.74 +4.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 63.26 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 86.66 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 84.91 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 82.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.76 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 80.06 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 89.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.36 -0.01 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 89.27 -0.23 -0.26%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 76.25 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 91.82 +2.17 +2.42%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 81.01 +0.43 +0.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 82.46 +0.43 +0.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 82.50 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 95.49 +2.83 +3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 24 hours Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 19 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 13 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 16 days Australian power prices go insane

Breaking News:

White House: Iranian Personnel Are Training Russian Drone Operators

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

U.S. Refiners Are Preparing For A Potential Fuel Export Ban

Fears that President Biden might…

Huge Kazakh Oilfield Set To Resume Production By End-October

Huge Kazakh Oilfield Set To Resume Production By End-October

Kazakhstan’s massive oilfield Kashagan will…

The World’s Economy Needs Fossil Fuels To Thrive

The World’s Economy Needs Fossil Fuels To Thrive

The world’s central banks are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supertanker Rates Soar As Chinese Refiners Ramp Up Imports

By Michael Kern - Oct 21, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Day rates for supertankers are soaring as Chinese refiners ramp up crude purchases.
  • The latest batch of Chinese crude import quotas is helping the ramp-up of crude buying amid signs of a recovery in demand.
  • Asian fuel sellers are said to be increasing their shipments of diesel to energy-starved Europe.
Join Our Community

The day rate for chartering a very large crude carrier (VLCC) topped $100,000 this week, with average time charter rates now at their highest in more than two years, Lloyd’s List reported on Friday, citing data from the Baltic Exchange.

The day rates for hiring supertankers have seen an uptick this week as signs have emerged that Chinese refiners are starting to increase purchases of crude oil, according to Lloyd’s List.

The latest batch of Chinese crude import quotas is likely helping the ramp-up of crude buying amid tentative signs of a recovery in demand and very tight fuel markets outside Asia.

At the end of September, China issued its biggest fuel export quotas to its refiners for this year. Chinese authorities have allocated 15 million tons of new fuel export quotas to its major refiners, and the quota could be rolled over into early next year. The fresh batch of fuel export quotas was widely expected in a move seen as an attempt from China to revive its economic activity, which has suffered from snap COVID lockdowns and a real estate crisis since the spring. 

At the same time, Asian fuel sellers are said to be increasing their shipments of diesel to energy-starved Europe, benefiting from the premium European buyers are willing to pay for the fuel amid a deepening global and regional deficit.

Global diesel inventories have declined precipitously since demand rebounded over the last two years, largely due to a decline in refinery capacity during the pandemic.

More exports of fuels from China could alleviate the product market globally ahead of the EU embargo on imports by sea of Russian crude and refined products expected to kick in on December 5.

Tanker operators expect the oil tanker market and the day rates to remain strong over the next year or two, as the displacement of Russian oil exports away from Europe means many tankers would be tied up on longer routes to Asia instead of previously much shorter routes from the Russian Baltic ports to refining hubs in north Europe.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The World’s Economy Needs Fossil Fuels To Thrive
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy

Chinese Steel Manufacturers On The Brink Of Bankruptcy
China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe

China To Stop Reselling LNG To Europe
Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels

Diesel Crisis Deepens As Inventories Fall To Dangerous Levels
Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition

Oil Industry Execs Lash Out At Botched Energy Transition
Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom

Why The U.S.’ Largest Shale Gas Basin Misses Out On The LNG Boom



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com