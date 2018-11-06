Market Intelligence
  Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese 'Gait Recognition' Tech IDsPeople By How They Walk
  Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  HELLO MIDTERMS!
  Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  WTI Heading for $60
  Soybean sale to China down 94%
  Iranian Tankers Go Dark
  Amazon to split second HQ
  US Coal On Track For Record Capacity Decline, Closing 15.4 Gigawatts
  "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar
  Regime: Despite Sanctions, Iran Will Sell Oil
  Petrol versus EV
  Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  Rise of Far-Right in Latin America Might Lead to War

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Can U.S. Shale Overcome Its Cash Flow Problem?

Can U.S. Shale Overcome Its Cash Flow Problem?

Free cash flow continues to…

Bolton: U.S. Is Preparing More Sanctions Against Iran

Bolton: U.S. Is Preparing More Sanctions Against Iran

The United States government is…

World’s Most Indebted Oil Company Reports 20-Fold Increase in Profit

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 06, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Petrobras refinery

Brazilian state-run oil firm Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) reported on Tuesday a net income for Q3 surging more than 20 times compared to the profit for the same quarter last year on the back of higher oil prices. 

Petrobras reported a consolidated net income of US$1.77 billion (6.644 billion Brazilian reais) for Q3 2018, up from just US$70 million (266 million reais) for Q3 2017. Compared to the second quarter of 2018, Petrobras’s net income dropped by 34 percent, due to higher net financial expenses and increased income tax expenses, the company said in its earnings release. In the second quarter of 2018, Petrobras had reported an even stronger surge in earnings, as net income jumped thirty-fold on the year, benefiting from the rising oil prices.

The third quarter this year was the third consecutive quarter in which Petrobras has booked a profit, it said.

Petrobras’s domestic crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) production, however, dropped in the third quarter—at 1.937 million bpd, it was 6 percent lower compared to Q2 2018 and lower than the 2.134 million bpd production in Q3 2017.

The company attributed the lower production of oil, NGLs, and natural gas mostly to maintenance and the sale of a 25 percent stake in the Roncador field, partially offset by the start of production of the FPSO Cidade dos Campos dos Goytacazes in the Tartaruga Verde Field.

Related: Analysts See Opportunities In Embattled Energy Stocks

For the nine months January to September, Petrobras’s crude oil and NGL production in Brazil declined by 6 percent to 2.028 million bpd.

For the nine months to September, Petrobras reported a net income of US$6.3 billion (23.677 billion reais), the best result since 2011 and a 371-percent surge compared to the same period of 2017, thanks to higher oil prices, the depreciation of the Brazilian currency, higher diesel sales, and lower general and administrative expenses.

Petrobras, considered the most indebted oil company in the world, said that its net debt was US$72.888 billion at end-September, down by 14 percent compared to end-2017, and down from the US$73.662 billion net debt at end-June 2018.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

