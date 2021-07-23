World’s Largest Oil Trader Pays Billions To Execs, Staff

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours SellBuy 72.07 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours SellBuy 74.10 +0.31 +0.42%
Graph up Natural Gas 6 hours SellBuy 4.060 +0.057 +1.42%
Graph up Heating Oil 6 hours SellBuy 2.134 +0.001 +0.06%
Graph up Gasoline 6 hours 2.291 +0.018 +0.80%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%
Chart Mars US 5 hours 70.07 +0.21 +0.30%
Chart Gasoline 6 hours 2.291 +0.018 +0.80%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 72.03 +1.00 +1.41%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 73.19 +0.94 +1.30%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 69.23 +1.08 +1.58%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 75.37 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 73.36 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 72.80 +0.87 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 72.88 +0.79 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 69.93 -3.22 -4.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 57.19 +0.22 +0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 58.51 +1.61 +2.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 70.91 +1.61 +2.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 72.31 +1.61 +2.28%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 67.91 +1.61 +2.43%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 67.91 +1.61 +2.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 70.56 +1.61 +2.34%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 65.91 +1.61 +2.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 70.76 +2.99 +4.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 62.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 69.11 +0.44 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 66.02 +0.16 +0.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 69.97 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 68.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 60.50 +2.75 +4.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.39 +2.88 +4.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours China Producing Half of the Worlds Electrical Vehicle Batteries is Experiencing Explosive Pollution
  • 4 hours California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 24 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 hours Colonial pipeline hack
  • 2 days Survival of Oil and Gas industry.
  • 3 days Natural Gas Cleaning Costs

Breaking News:

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark

China’s Opaque Oil Data Leaves Markets In The Dark

Because China doesn’t report crude…

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

The Real Reason Oil Prices Aren’t At $80

There has been plenty of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

World’s Largest Oil Trader Pays Billions To Execs, Staff

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 23, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

The coronavirus pandemic was good to the oil trading segment of the energy industry. While oil and gas companies floundered as oil demand tanked and lockdowns ensued, oil traders such as Vitol Group made a killing. And Vitol just shared its spoils with its employees--$2.9 billion of it, anyway.

Vitol Group’s $2.9 billion payment was the most it has ever paid out. A fact that seems fitting given the record results that the commodity trader saw in 2020. Its net profit last year was $3.2 billion, most of which was earned during the horrific Q2 that saw oil prices go negative.

But while the rest of the oil industry was hemorrhaging money, Vitol was raking it in.

Overall, according to Bloomberg, citing annual accounts, Vitol has paid out $19 billion over the paid 17 years to its partners. The money that Vitol Group, a privately held company, distributes is paid out to its 350 top employees through share buybacks.

A Good Time to be a Commodity Trader

If that money were to be spread out evenly across those 350 owner-partners, it would equate to more than $8 million. And this would be on top of the $2 billion payouts they received last year. And this would also be on top of their regular salaries, of course.

Speaking of salaries, Vitol increased that too. In 2020, Vitol saw a 67% increase in its salary bill, to $1.23 billion, which is spread across 2,480 employees.

Vitol’s banner years in 2019 and 2020 were under the leadership of a new CEO, Russell Hardy, who was presented with unique challenges—and volatile oil prices—as 2020 started out with warmer than usual weather, tensions in the Middle East, the oil price war, and the coronavirus lockdowns.

Vitol trades about 7 million barrels of crude oil and products per day.

When asked in February 2020 whether Vitol would be able to make money off this volatility, Hardy replied, “Well, volatility is not our business.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Biden Administration Earmarks Funds For Coal Communities

Next Post

OPEC, Energy Industry Should Thank Saudi Arabia For Oil Price Recovery

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction

The World’s First Small Nuclear Reactor Is Now Under Construction
Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil Falls Sharply Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting
19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year

19 U.S. Oil & Gas Pipelines Moving To Completion This Year
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week

U.S. Oil Inventories Fall For Sixth Straight Week
Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw

Oil Falls Slightly Despite Crude Draw


Most Commented

Alt text

The EV Boom Is Coming Much Earlier Than Expected

 Alt text

White House Denies Any Responsibility For Higher Gas Prices

 Alt text

The Best 2 Stocks To Hold As Oil Prices Explode

 Alt text

U.S. Shale On Track For One Of Its Best Years Ever
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com