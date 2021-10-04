World's Largest Oil Trader: OPEC+ Continues To Call The Shots On Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 18 mins 77.62 +1.74 +2.29%
Graph up Brent Crude 18 mins 81.28 +2.00 +2.52%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 mins 5.768 +0.149 +2.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 2.437 +0.054 +2.27%
Graph up Gasoline 18 mins 2.311 +0.061 +2.70%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.36 -1.36 -1.75%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 74.38 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.311 +0.061 +2.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 75.64 -0.23 -0.30%
Graph down Murban 4 days 76.83 -0.29 -0.38%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.60 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 77.74 +0.31 +0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 78.57 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.67 -0.15 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.65 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 76.36 -1.36 -1.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 63.63 +0.85 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 74.88 +0.85 +1.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 76.28 +0.85 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 72.98 +0.85 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 71.38 +0.85 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.38 +0.85 +1.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 72.73 +0.85 +1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 74.48 +0.85 +1.15%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.48 +0.85 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 77.36 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 6 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 6 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 6 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 66.25 +1.00 +1.53%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 13 mins Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 1 hour Big Bounce: Russian gas amid market tightness - new report by Oxford Institute for Energy Studies
  • 3 days Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 4 days China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom

Breaking News:

UK Calls On Army To Ease Fuel Crisis

World’s Longest Sub-Sea Power Cable Begins Operations

World’s Longest Sub-Sea Power Cable Begins Operations

The world’s longest sub-sea power…

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Holds Firm On 400,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil Prices Jump As OPEC+ Holds Firm On 400,000 Bpd Production Hike

Oil prices jumped early on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

World's Largest Oil Trader: OPEC+ Continues To Call The Shots On Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Oct 04, 2021, 12:30 PM CDT

OPEC+ will remain the leading factor in oil price movements in the next few months, a senior Vitol executive told the media, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“Control of pricing is very much in the hands of OPEC+,” said Mike Muller, the head of Vitol’s Asian operations. In the United States, he said, “the rig count is simply not there for production to catch up in a way that would be necessary if you needed extra oil.”

That’s quite a table-turning from just three years ago when the U.S., thanks to its second shale oil boom, was considered the leading factor in oil prices as the boom turned the country into the largest oil producer globally.

Crude oil rose closer to $80 at the end of last week, ahead of today’s OPEC+ meeting where it will discuss the next steps in production control. According to some analysts, OPEC+ is unlikely to acquiesce to requests to add more production and bring down prices, not just because it benefits from higher prices but because some members of the cartel simply cannot boost their production capacity so quickly and they don’t have that kind of oil in storage to keep supply higher.

“The near-term price outlook remains supportive,” Stephen Brennock from oil broker PVM told Reuters on Friday. “The current price trend is one for recovery.”

“Whichever way you cut it; shorting oil is only for the brave with very deep pockets,” according to OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley.

This oil market dynamics may remain in place for longer if the winter in the northern hemisphere turns out as cold as expected. With gas reserves running lower than the five-year average in Europe and energy shortages in China forcing factory shutdowns and fear of blackouts, demand for oil is likely to remain robust for quite some time despite gloomy long-term predictions. And this means OPEC+ will continue calling the shots, led by the members with the most spare capacity.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Aramco Mega Deal Boosts Saudi Foreign Investment To Record In Q2

Next Post

UK Calls On Army To Ease Fuel Crisis

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday


Most Commented

Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

 Alt text

Is Oil Really Doomed?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com